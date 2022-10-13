Get spooked at Queen Creek Marketplace

Queen Creek Marketplace will be hosting its Spooktacular Halloween Bash.

The Bash takes place from 3- 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Queen Creek Marketplace, 21398 S. Ellsworth Loop Road.

The Spooktacular Halloween Bash will get attendees into the spooky spirit of Halloween with music, games, prizes, candy and more.

Ghosts, ghouls and goblins of all ages are welcome for all the haunting activities including:

Free green screen photo ops

Candy bags

Costume contests for different age groups and families, with each winner receiving a $50 Kohls gift card

The Spooktacular Halloween Bash will be held near Kohls and Ulta.