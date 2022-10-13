ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Creek, AZ

Get spooked at Queen Creek Marketplace

Queen Creek Independent
Queen Creek Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fnm2V_0iXb03pm00

Queen Creek Marketplace will be hosting its Spooktacular Halloween Bash.

The Bash takes place from 3- 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 16 at the Queen Creek Marketplace, 21398 S. Ellsworth Loop Road.

The Spooktacular Halloween Bash will get attendees into the spooky spirit of Halloween with music, games, prizes, candy and more.

Ghosts, ghouls and goblins of all ages are welcome for all the haunting activities including:

  • Free green screen photo ops
  • Candy bags
  • Costume contests for different age groups and families, with each winner receiving a $50 Kohls gift card

The Spooktacular Halloween Bash will be held near Kohls and Ulta.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allaboutarizonanews.com

Phoenix Zoo Inviting Families To Trick-or-Treat With Dinosaurs

The Phoenix Zoo will open their doors to all sorts of ghosts and ghouls by hosting three nights of trick-or-treating with the dinosaurs before Halloween. Attendees are invited to walk the zoo’s quarter-mile trail in donning their Halloween costumes where more than two dozen dinosaurs will greet them. Candy and treats will be passed out at stations along the way.
PHOENIX, AZ
Glendale Star

Taco shop brings homemade Mexican food to Glendale

Gustavo Rebollar and Erika Siqueiros’ Mexican heritage is reflected in every corner of their new Glendale taco shop, Tacos Chisco. Tucked in the 51st and Union Hills Shopping Center, the shop is owned and operated by Rebollar, Siqueiros and their family. Tacos Chisco had a soft launch on Aug. 24 but will hold its grand opening on Oct. 22.
GLENDALE, AZ
lafamilytravel.com

Float Like A Ghost At The Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival

If you’ve never heard of the Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival, you’re not alone. I’d never heard of it either until a few years ago. I found it while researching fun, interesting, Halloween-themed activities to do with kids. Intrigued, my wife and I decided to check it...
PHOENIX, AZ
santansun.com

Love for animals gave birth to high-end EV thrift store

A Mesa boutique has gone to the dogs – and cats – but that’s exactly what it’s there for. Paige Beville and Donna Geisinger opened Cause4Paws Resale Boutique at 9911 E. Baseline Road in July. Geisinger said she’s loved animals her entire life and believes that...
MESA, AZ
northcentralnews.net

County pet shelters are at capacity

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control (MCACC) is facing a shelter capacity crisis. As of mid-September, MCACC shelters are housing 855 animals in 755 kennels, which means some dogs have to share a space in one kennel, and in other cases, kennels have to be split in two. MCACC says...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
nomadlawyer.org

06 Best Budget Airbnbs in Phoenix

If you’re looking for an affordable Phoenix vacation rental, consider staying in one of Airbnbs in Phoenix. These places often offer great hospitality, as well as space that can accommodate as many as 6 people. Some of these properties have amenities that are unheard of in hotel rooms, including a coffee maker and a closet.
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Was it a tornado? No, it was actually a landspout

SUN LAKES, Ariz. — Residents southeast of Phoenix took to social media Sunday afternoon for an explanation for what appeared to be a tornado in the sky. The National Weather Service in Phoenix was quick to explain that it in fact was a landspout, not a tornado. NWS Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ
luxury-houses.net

Asking $13.4 Million! This 14,000 SF French Inspired Mansion is Truly An Entertainers Dream in Scottsdale, Arizona

10947 E Wingspan Way in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10947 E Wingspan Way, Scottsdale, Arizona is a jewel of Silverleaf features an exceptional layout with elegant living spaces and a resort inspired backyard with pool and spa offers complete privacy with amazing views. This Mansion in Scottsdale offers 6 bedrooms and 9 bathrooms with over 14,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10947 E Wingspan Way, please contact Lee Courtney (Phone : 480-296-5922) at West USA Realty for full support and perfect service.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
tmpresale.com

Adam Sandler in Phoenix, AZ Dec 11th, 2022 – presale code

The Adam Sandler presale password fans have been waiting for is up and available to our members. During this presale you will have the opportunity to acquire show tickets before their public sale. This just could be the last chance ever to see Adam Sandler LIVE in Phoenix. Below are...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Cold air funnel spotted in Sun Lakes

Thunderstorms roll through the Valley causing power outages, downed power lines. Powerful thunderstorms passed through Maricopa and Pinal counties Saturday bringing heavy rain, wind, and hail. The storms also caused damage from high winds including power outages and flooding from rain. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM MST. |
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Women accused of robbing Scottsdale special needs grocery store worker

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - Police in Scottsdale say two women who robbed a special needs grocery store employee of over $700 have been arrested. The victim was working at a Fry's Food Store near 90th Street and Shea Boulevard on Sept. 25 when Scottsdale Police say he was approached in the parking lot by two 18-year-olds, identified in court documents as Paradise Emerald Felisha Adams and Pearl Champagne Mitchell. The women convinced him to give them his wallet for a broken iPhone.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Landspout spotted in southeast Valley

The National Weather Service confirmed a landspout touched down near Sun Lakes Sunday afternoon. No damage was reported. The NWS says the landspout was likely a cold air funnel. "These can form beneath relatively small storms when there is instability due to surface warmth under very cold air aloft," NWS says.
CHANDLER, AZ
Queen Creek Independent

Queen Creek Independent

Queen Creek, AZ
714
Followers
1K+
Post
80K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Queen Creek, Arizona, and the issues and people influencing the fast-growing town in southeastern Maricopa County.

 https://www.queencreekindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy