Cuba Gooding Jr. gets wrist slap, avoids jail in NYC sex abuse case

By Elizabeth Rosner, Natalie O'Neill
New York Post
 5 days ago

Cuba Gooding Jr. had his criminal record wiped clean Thursday after completing the terms of his sweetheart no-jail plea deal in his Manhattan sex abuse case.

The 54-year-old “Jerry Maguire” star’s previous forcible touching plea was downgraded Thursday to second-degree harassment for kissing a woman against her will at a nightclub in 2018.

His record was cleared after he completed six months of alcohol treatment — a condition of the star’s April plea agreement with the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Gooding Jr. had faced six counts of sexual abuse and forcible touching for allegedly groping three women in separate incidents at Big Apple hotspots.

He had initially faced up to a year behind bars for sex abuse charges stemming from the alleged encounters.

Gooding Jr. allegedly groped three women in separate incidents.
Cuba Gooding Jr. had faced six counts of sexual abuse and forcible touching.
The actor initially faced up to a year behind bars.
His record was cleared after he completed six months of alcohol treatment.
Gooding Jr. made a plea agreement with the Manhattan District Attorney's Office in April.
As a condition of his plea deal, which allowed him to avoid jail time, he was ordered to continue alcohol abuse treatment for six months and stay out of trouble.

New York Post

