New York City, NY

NYC boy, 15, stabbed near his high school by new classmate over dance video beef

By Larry Celona, Tina Moore, Amanda Woods
 5 days ago

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed by a new classmate near a Bronx high school early Thursday in an apparent beef over a dance video, cops and sources said.

The victim was knifed once in the stomach “in the vicinity” of the Bronx School for Law, Government and Justice on East 163rd Street near Grant Avenue in Concourse Village just after 8 a.m., police said.

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed near the Bronx School for Law, Government and Justice early Thursday — and a fellow student has been arrested, authorities said.
The suspect, who just enrolled in the school two weeks ago, allegedly told investigators that the victim had made a video he believed was disrespectful to a dead friend, sources said.

The alleged attacker allegedly approached the victim and exchanged words before he punched him in the face and stabbed him, sources said.

The victim was taken to BronxCare Health System in stable condition, cops said. The stabbing happened around the corner from court and court officers nabbed the suspect, sources said.

Another 15-year-old boy was taken into custody with charges pending.
A knife was recovered.

The alleged attacker was charged with assault and his case will be handled in Family Court, sources added.

