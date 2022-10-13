Read full article on original website
Related
Is Fortnite Shutting Down in 2022 or 2023?
Every year, the same rumors circulate online — is Fortnite shutting down?. Online games can be an uncertain landscape, particularly live service ones. At any time, a studio could announce that they're shutting down servers, effectively making a game unplayable. We've seen a number of games meet this fate in this last quarter of the year alone. Last month PlatinumGames announced that Babylon's Fall would be terminating service in February 2023 not even a year into its life. Just yesterday, Square Enix announced that mobile battle royale Final Fantasy VII The First Solider would also be ending its service.
Blizzard to Save Overwatch 2 Balance Changes for Season 2
Blizzard says Overwatch 2's hero balance won't be adjusted until the game enters its second season. The developer says that win rates have been fairly balanced since the official release of Overwatch 2. "While some heroes are performing better than others, and there are differences across player skill levels, we...
Modern Warfare 2's SMS Requirement is Different from Overwatch 2's
The text-enabled mobile phone number requirement to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will only be in effect on PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Activision announced Thursday. Warzone players on PC that have previously verified their accounts will not be required to provide any additional information to access Modern...
Steam Mobile App Redesign Finally Released
The Steam mobile app has finally received a redesign, Valve announced.
Apex Legends Players Think of the Perfect Buff to Revenant Ultimate
A recent Reddit post has had Revenant mains buzzing as it outlines a good buff that would help the unpopular champion to climb both tier lists and pick rate in Apex Legends. With 22 different legends for players to choose from, there will undoubtedly be some that are more popular than others. In the case of Revenant, he falls to the bottom of this list with a pick rate of only 2.4%. When compared to a legend like Octane, the most popular legend in the game with a pick rate of 11.7%, it is clear that something needs to be done.
How to Get Free Loot in Apex Legends Mobile
Season 3 of Apex Legends Mobile is on its way, and several new events are marking the occasion. The Aftershow update, which launched Oct. 5, allows players to participate in a handful of events in preparation for the new season. These events include the potential to play as the mobile-exclusive legend, Fade, for free, a battle pass boost, a seven-day login event which grants free loot, and more.
Apex Legends Golden Ticket: How to Get
The countdown to the start of Apex Legends Season 15 is officially on it seems as Respawn Entertainment has quietly released a spicy teaser in-game for players to go out and get. As longtime Apex Legends players can likely attest, Respawn has not been shy in releasing a variety of...
Does Scorn Have Auto Save?
Auto save has prevented countless gamers from losing precious in-game progress and now that Scorn has finally released gamers might be wondering if it will feature this helpful system.
Serpentine Perk Continues to Frustrate Players in Warzone Season 5
Despite recent efforts by Raven Software to nerf the Serpentine perk, it continues to provide an unfair advantage for players in Call of Duty: Warzone. Serpentine is infamous amongst Warzone fans for making it extremely difficult for players to eliminate anyone that has it equipped. For those unaware, Serpentine grants users reduced damage from fire, explosives, and enemy bullets while sprinting. This has led to many disgruntled players asking for some kind of change that could balance the powerful perk.
Fortnite v22.20 Fortnitemares Update: Full Patch Notes Detailed
Epic Games has released their Fortnitemares update just in time for the Halloween season. Fortnite's long awaited Fortnitemares update is here, bringing a number of spooky offerings to the island for 2022. This event brings in some special quests for players to get stuck into, new werewolf abilities, and more. Of course, along with all the new additions comes a few major bug fixes to help keep everything in working order.
MultiVersus Adds Gremlin Leader Stripe to Roster, Halloween Update
Warner Bros. Games has expanded the roster for MultiVersus, adding Gremlins antagonist Stripe as a new playable character.
Aim Assist Accused of Providing Unfair Advantage by Apex Legends Streamer NayR
Content creator nayR has brought aim assist back into the spotlight within Apex Legends communities with a post that demonstrates its unfair potential. Aim assist has caused a lot of debate amongst Apex Legends fans over the years. Many members of the Apex Legends community have expressed frustration over the higher level of aim assist that players using controllers on consoles receive over PC users. Adding to the frustration is the fact that gamers opting for a keyboard and mouse have no aim assist option available for them at all.
Apex Legends Oct. 13 Update Patch Notes Fix Skins, More
Apex Legends developer Respawn Entertainment published a patch for the battle royale Thursday that addresses bugs tied to two Devotion skins, a skin for Loba, and the ring itself. The patch was relatively light, containing just three fixes. The official Respawn Entertainment account enumerated the changes in the update:. "Good...
Nintendo QA Tester to Receive $25,000 in Union Busting Settlement
The former Nintendo game tester who filed a labor complaint against the company will receive nearly $26,000 in a proposed settlement.
Can You Get Access to Warzone 2 Early?
Many fans of the popular Call of Duty franchise are scratching their heads and wondering if they will be able to get their hands on Warzone 2 early if they purchased a copy of Modern Warfare 2. While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will see official release Oct. 28,...
How to Turn Into a Werewolf in Fortnite
This year, Fortnitemares is giving players the chance to turn into a werewolf. Here's how. Fortnite's long awaited Fortnitemares update is here, bringing a number of spooky offerings to the island for 2022. A variety of content has been added in the v22.20 update, including brand new Fortnitemares quests to get stuck into from now until Nov. 1. These quests take players through everything the event has to offer, unlocking some exclusive cosmetics upon completion.
Microsoft Lays Off Nearly 1,000 Employees, Including at Xbox
Microsoft has reportedly laid off employees across the company, including in the Xbox division.
Xerneas Pokemon GO Raid Guide: Moves, Weaknesses, Counters
Here is a guide to maximize your chances against Xerneas who will be appearing in five-star raids until Thursday, Oct. 20 at 10 a.m. local time.
How to Improve Your KD in Apex Legends
Wondering how to improve your average kill-death ratio (KD) in Apex Legends? We've got you covered. Of course, it's important to understand that since Apex Legends is a battle royale, there is a large amount of randomly generated factors at play that are beyond your control. Still, however, Apex is widely regarded as one of the BRs with the highest skill ceilings nowadays, which is demonstrated by players who routinely hit Predator. Here's a breakdown of how to improve your KD in Apex Legends.
DBLTAP
New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
13K+
Post
227K+
Views
ABOUT
DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!https://www.dbltap.com/
Comments / 0