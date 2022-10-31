Northeast Ohio trick-or-treat times for 2022

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Whether plastic pumpkin-shaped buckets, pillowcases or grocery bags are your thing, it’s time for little princesses and superheroes to fill up on candy – and maybe share some with their parents, too.

FOX 8 has gathered a list of local communities hosting Trick-or-Treating so you and your family can make the most of the Halloween season.

Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

(List will be updated as more cities announce their dates and times. If you are a city official with details on your citywide trick or treat, please email tips@fox8.com .)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.