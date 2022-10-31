Northeast Ohio trick-or-treat times for 2022
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Whether plastic pumpkin-shaped buckets, pillowcases or grocery bags are your thing, it’s time for little princesses and superheroes to fill up on candy – and maybe share some with their parents, too.Fall fun guide: Pumpkin patches, corn mazes and apple picking galore
FOX 8 has gathered a list of local communities hosting Trick-or-Treating so you and your family can make the most of the Halloween season.
Alliance
Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Avon
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Avon Lake
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Bay Village
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Bedford
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Brecksville
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Brooklyn
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Brooklyn Heights
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Brunswick
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Chagrin Falls
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Chardon
Monday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Euclid
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Fairlawn
Sunday, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Fairview Park
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Garfield Heights
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Hudson
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Lyndhurst
Monday, Oct. 31
Macedonia
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Medina
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Mentor
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
North Royalton
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
North Ridgeville
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.
Norwalk
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Painesville
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Parma
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Plain Township
Monday, Oct. 31
Shaker Heights
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Sheffield Village
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Strongsville
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Valley View
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Wadsworth
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Warrensville Heights
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Willoughby
Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
(List will be updated as more cities announce their dates and times. If you are a city official with details on your citywide trick or treat, please email tips@fox8.com .)
