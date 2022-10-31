ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Northeast Ohio trick-or-treat times for 2022

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Whether plastic pumpkin-shaped buckets, pillowcases or grocery bags are your thing, it’s time for little princesses and superheroes to fill up on candy – and maybe share some with their parents, too.

FOX 8 has gathered a list of local communities hosting Trick-or-Treating so you and your family can make the most of the Halloween season.

Alliance

Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Avon

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Avon Lake

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Bay Village

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Bedford

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Brecksville

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Brooklyn

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Brooklyn Heights

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Brunswick

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Chagrin Falls

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Chardon

Monday, Oct. 31 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Euclid

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Fairlawn

Sunday, Oct. 30 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Fairview Park

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Garfield Heights

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Hudson

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Lyndhurst

Monday, Oct. 31

Macedonia

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Medina

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mentor

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

North Royalton

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

North Ridgeville

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Norwalk

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Painesville

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Parma

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Plain Township

Monday, Oct. 31

Shaker Heights

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Sheffield Village

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Strongsville

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Valley View

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wadsworth

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Warrensville Heights

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Willoughby

Monday, Oct. 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

(List will be updated as more cities announce their dates and times. If you are a city official with details on your citywide trick or treat, please email tips@fox8.com .)

