allongeorgia.com
Breakfast with Santa!
Breakfast with Santa is back on December 3! After a short break the Chattooga County 4-H Program and Chattooga Farm Bureau is excited to serve families of Chattooga County for a special breakfast with Santa. The 4-H Program serves youth ranging from 4th -12th Grade at all schools in the county and uses this event as a fundraiser to help offset the cost of school programs and weekend leadership conferences. If you would like to purchase a ticket for Breakfast with Santa, you can visit the Extension/4-H Office or Farm Bureau! Tickets are $10 and there are limited seats. All tickets sold directly benefit the local 4-H Program.
Gas leak causes school to evacuate, shuts down Cherokee County neighborhood
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A gas leak has led officials to evacuate a Cherokee County school. The leak caused emergency officials to close down an entrance to the River Green subdivision in Cherokee County. The gas leak started around 2:30 p.m. along River Green Avenue between Brooks Drive and...
eastcobbnews.com
King’s Hawaiian Northeast Cobb request delayed to November
A request to alter an existing site plan to allow for a King’s Hawaiian Bakery and Restuarant in Northeast Cobb is being delayed to November. An attorney for Stein Investment Group, which is building a self-storage facility at the former GTC Cobb Park 12 Cinema, asked for the continuance in a letter to the Cobb Zoning Office Monday.
allongeorgia.com
Urgent Need for Blood and Platelets Following Fall Break
Blood Assurance is pleading for donors after a serious decline in donations during fall break for many area school districts. Over the course of the last week, the nonprofit experienced a 90% reduction in donations, compared to the week before. As of Monday, Oct. 17, it had just a one-day’s supply of O-positive, O-negative and B-negative blood units available for distributionto more than 70 regional medical facilities.
2 hurt in Cherokee County fire after 'explosion' from stove, resident tells authorities
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were taken to Grady Hospital after a Sunday fire sent flames through the entire home. The Cherokee County Fire Department said it happened at a home on East Cherokee Drive near Water Tank Road in Canton. Lt. Michael Sims said the residents told...
nowhabersham.com
Freeze Warning/Watch issued for North Georgia
The National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning overnight Monday until Noon Tuesday for much of North Georgia. The warning covers an area, generally, north of Chattooga County in Northwest Georgia east to Rabun County. The warning is in effect from 2AM to 11AM tonight for Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade,...
Bus carrying 38 youth runs off road in Pickens County
Pickens County Fire Rescue responded to a motor vehicle accident last night around 10:15 p.m. on Camp Hope Road located just off of Grandview Road. First arriving units discovered a large passenger bus destined for Camp Hope had left the winding roadway on a curve. Upon scene assessment, crews determined that the bus was loaded with 39 passengers, including 38 youth and one bus driver that could not exit the bus through the door because of the dangerous resting position of the bus itself.
wbhfradio.org
White, GA Woman Found Dead at Construction Site in Acworth
On October 14, 2022, at approximately 10:00 am, Acworth Police responded to 4920 Ivey Road, Acworth, GA in reference to a welfare check. Officers met with the caller and confirmed what appeared to be a deceased body. Officers found the body of 40 year old Amanda Sharpe. It was determined...
WDEF
Tree Service Company Owner Looking for Stolen Equipment
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. (WDEF)- One small business owner in Catoosa County is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to his company’s equipment being returned to him. Craig Burchfield has owned ASAP Tree Service in Fort Oglethrope at 1999 Dietz Road for 20 years. He says that on...
wbhfradio.org
Two Atlanta Women Arrested for Auto Break-Ins in Bartow
According to a press release from the city of Cartersville, over the past two weeks, the Cartersville Police Department received numerous reports of vehicle break-ins, with several reported at Pine Mountain and Sam Smith Park. On October 12, 2022, a CPD Patrol Officer observed suspicious activity near Pine Mountain and conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by Samantha Staves and Tera Fullove. A subsequent search of the vehicle, resulted in the recovery of stolen items from previous reported entering autos in Cartersville, and surrounding jurisdictions. Ms. Staves, 21 YOA, Atlanta, and Ms. Fullove, 24 YOA, Lithia Springs, were arrested and are being housed in the Bartow County Jail, pending a bond hearing. Both have been charged with multiple counts of Entering Auto with Intent to Commit Theft or Felony, Financial Transaction Card Fraud, Identity Fraud, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes and VGCSA- Possession of Schedule II Substance.
earnthenecklace.com
Bill Race leaving WTVC? What Happened to the Veteran Meteorologist?
There are a few lineup changes at WTVC-TV, and Chattanooga residents are scrambling to find answers. Is Bill Race leaving WTVC-TV’s weather team? If so, who will take the meteorologist’s place? News Channel 9 welcomes Ryan Gold from Georgia to its team in October 2022. Viewers are eager to see the new meteorologist’s forecasts, but they also want to know what happened to WTVC-TV’s veteran weathercaster Bill Race. Find out about the changes in WTVC’s weather team here.
WDEF
Fatal Cleveland Motorcycle Crash
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Cleveland. It happened around 5 PM at the entrance to Hobby Lobby on Stuart Road. 66 year old Greg Passmore was riding his motorcycle west on Stuart Road when a Jeep Wrangler turned into the Hobby Lobby lot, hitting the bike.
wrganews.com
Polk Sheriff’s Office arrests Kitchen Staff Employee
The Polk County Sherriff’s Office reported Friday that they arrested a kitchen staff employee at the Polk County Jail. According to a press release, 25-year-old Lauren Elizabeth Ashmore of a Cedartown address was arrested after she allegedly had sexual relations with an inmate, who was supposed to be under her supervision, on multiple occasions in the jail’s kitchen. Ashmore is being charged with improper sexual contact.
Man arrested after woman’s body found at Acworth construction site
A man has been arrested in connection with a body being found at a construction site in north Cobb County last week, according to authorities.
ABC 33/40 News
Man charged with burglary after being found in bedroom of Etowah County home
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was arrested after being found inside a home that was not his in Etowah County's Tidmore Bend community Wednesday. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Jeremie Wayne Carr was charged with Burglary, Theft of Property and Possession of a Destructive Device.
wrganews.com
Cartersville Police arrest Man for 2 Counts of Aggravated Assault
A Cartersville man was arrested on Saturday for aggravated assault with a weapon. According to the Cartersville Police Department, 43-year-old Paul Nicholas Cook was escorted outside of a business after threatening to hit another patron over the head with a beer bottle. After being escorted out, Cook pulled out a...
'American Idol' finalist Willie Spence dies in crash near Chattanooga
A finalist on "American Idol" has died in a vehicle crash in Tennessee. Willie Spence, 23, died Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer.
2 teen girls found after police they say stole car in north Georgia, wrecked it in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — UPDATE: Dalton police say the two teens have been found and brought back to Whitfield County. Dalton Police are asking for the public’s help to locate two teenage girls who stole a family member’s car and ran away with it Monday. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
WDEF
Lost dog after fatal crash on I 75
CLEVELAND, Tennessee (WDEF) – Bradley County Sheriff’s officers are helping out in the search for a dog that may have been involved in a fatal wreck on I 75 last night. The crash happened around midnight on the interstate near Paul Huff Parkway. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports...
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reports new phone scam
A new phone scam is circulating around DeKalb County, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.
