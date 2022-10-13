According to a press release from the city of Cartersville, over the past two weeks, the Cartersville Police Department received numerous reports of vehicle break-ins, with several reported at Pine Mountain and Sam Smith Park. On October 12, 2022, a CPD Patrol Officer observed suspicious activity near Pine Mountain and conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle occupied by Samantha Staves and Tera Fullove. A subsequent search of the vehicle, resulted in the recovery of stolen items from previous reported entering autos in Cartersville, and surrounding jurisdictions. Ms. Staves, 21 YOA, Atlanta, and Ms. Fullove, 24 YOA, Lithia Springs, were arrested and are being housed in the Bartow County Jail, pending a bond hearing. Both have been charged with multiple counts of Entering Auto with Intent to Commit Theft or Felony, Financial Transaction Card Fraud, Identity Fraud, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of Certain Crimes and VGCSA- Possession of Schedule II Substance.

CARTERSVILLE, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO