Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Monday's 2 Big Stock Winners Are Pointing to a Rebound
Splunk reportedly has an activist investor having taken a sizable position in its stock. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Unstoppable Growth Stocks Down 35%+ You'll Likely Regret Not Buying
Equinix has grown its revenue for 78 straight quarters. Walgreens has increased its dividend for the last 47 consecutive years. Zscaler's revenue has expanded at a 55% annual rate since 2018. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Got $1000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy
Coca-Cola isn't facing the same inflation-rooted troubles as many other companies right now. Visa credit cards are becoming the default way consumers pay for things, replacing cash. TJX discount stores like TJ Maxx and Marshall's are beneficiaries of the apparel industry's inventory woes. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
Motley Fool
If You Own These 3 Growth Stocks, You Might Want to Rethink Your Position
Following an incredible rebound, Deere & Company may face another headwind for the exact opposite reason. The ever-changing regulatory environment for prescription drugs could leave Royalty Pharma vulnerable. Erie Indemnity shares are in the habit of driving unsustainable rallies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
Motley Fool
4 Stocks I Own and Will Buy More of if the Market Crashes
Robert Shiller's Crash Confidence Index shows many investors are worried about a market crash. Last Thursday's whipsaw 1,500-point swing after the latest inflation news illustrates the need to be prepared. With preparation vital, these four stocks are a terrific place to start. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
Motley Fool
Strike Back at the Bear Market With These 3 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks
Alexandria Realty Estate Equities pays a healthy dividend. Enbridge should have the fuel to keep growing its big-time payout. Intel's recent share price slide has pushed its yield up to an enticing level. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
3 Tips From Warren Buffett to Get You Through Any Bear Market
Bear markets are daunting, and it's normal to feel nervous about investing right now. Warren Buffett's tried-and-true tips can make it easier to survive a bear market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks That Could Soar 62.6% to 66.3%, According to Wall Street
Moderna has invested COVID-19 vaccine profits into the development of new vaccines that could drive growth in the years ahead. DigitalOcean is a niche provider of cloud services to lone-wolf developers and smaller teams. Doximity runs a highly profitable social media platform for physicians. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
These 3 Stocks Are Safe Bets in the Event of a Market Crash
McDonald’s is a fast-food behemoth with more than 40,000 stores worldwide. PepsiCo is a snack and beverage giant with a wide range of famous brands. Kimberly-Clark is a consumer goods giant with reliable and recognizable brands. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
Why Upstart Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today
The latest earnings reports from banks have investors returning to stocks again. Upstart investors are likely hoping the latest results are an indicator of a resilient financial sector. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
Why Alteryx Stock Was Gaining Today
Alteryx released an update that improved data processing speeds by up to 20 times. The stock fell sharply during the pandemic, but its revenue growth is now on an upswing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Why Wayfair Stock Is Down 83% This Year
Wayfair is targeting huge growth over the next decade, but that outlook is cloudier today. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Applied Materials Provides a Peak at How Chip Bans to China Will Affect the Semiconductor Industry
Applied Materials says its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter revenue will be negatively impacted by an estimated $400 million due to new restrictions on exports to China. A similar reduction in sales will likely occur at the start of fiscal 2023. The stock might reflect this bad news already, but investors...
Motley Fool
Why Teladoc Health Stock Is Jumping Today
Today's gains for the telehealth stock are due to the overall market bounce. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Biotech Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade
Both of these drugmakers have been beating the market this year. Both have solid pipelines that should allow them to expand their portfolios. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
Many technology stocks are trading down 30%, 40%, or even more than 50% this year. Electronic Arts is a games publisher with a diversified portfolio of popular franchises. Wix.com is a website development platform that continues to gain market share. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
Why Carnival and Other Cruise Line Stocks Sailed Higher Today
Last week, Carnival Corporation reported a big earnings miss. Over the next two weeks, Royal Caribbean and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings are also due to report Q3 earnings. Investors on Tuesday seem to be betting on good news. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
$5,000 Invested in These 2 Tech Stocks Could Turn Into $50,000 This Decade
Autodesk is riding multiple software tailwinds in the construction and architectural markets. Spotify is trading cheaply and has a huge opportunity within the digital audio market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
Motley Fool
Why I Own Amazon Stock
John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Nicholas Rossolillo has positions in Amazon. Zane Fracek has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Zane Fracek is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
Tech Sell-Off: These Nasdaq Stocks Could Drop Further, but One Looks Like a Screaming Buy
Personal computer sales fell sharply in the third quarter. AMD, Nvidia, and Intel are already struggling due to the contraction in PC shipments. However, one of these chipmakers is doing well despite the headwinds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Comments / 0