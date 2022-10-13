Columbus– John Robert Smyrl, 67, of Columbus, NC, and formerly of Charlotte, NC passed away at his home on October 14, 2022. John was the son of Robert O’Neal Smyrl of Candler, NC, and Ruth Outen Smyrl of Kannapolis, NC. In John’s younger years, he enjoyed working on the barges along the Ohio River. He later worked for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) designing and constructing theatrical and movie set props in Charlotte, NC. A few of his work highlights included set and prop work for Charlotte Opera and The Hunger Games. John also loved the Charlotte Blues Society and fishing.

COLUMBUS, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO