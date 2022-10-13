Read full article on original website
Related
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Working together to keep Polk County clean, beautiful and inviting
The Polk County Appearance Commission is an all-volunteer body serving under the authority of the Polk County Board of Commissioners. It serves in an advisory role providing guidance, grants, and leadership in matters of community design and appearance. Its members study the visual needs of the county, promote a public...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Ache for a good cause
There’s a fall chill in the air, the leaves are changing into bright colors, and Halloween is just around the corner. That can only mean one thing: It’s time for “The Ache Around the Lake.”. Since 1991, the foot race known around here as “The Ache” has...
my40.tv
Woman struck, killed while trying to cross highway in Haywood County
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A 71-year-old woman died after being struck while trying to cross a highway in Western North Carolina over the weekend. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) says troopers were dispatched to US-19 (Dellwood Road) in Haywood County on Saturday, Oct. 15, around 12:28 p.m. regarding a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle.
my40.tv
COVID transmission high in many mountain counties, now flu cases arrive
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Transmission of Covid cases in WNC mountain counties remains high. That's despite the CDC’s community spread maps which make it seem like the region has a low percentage of cases. News 13 took the issue to AdventHealth's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Teresa Herbert to...
gsabizwire.com
West End Baseball moving to Verdae property on Laurens Road
GREENVILLE, S.C.– Verdae has repurposed its first big-box retail space as part of its refreshed vision for 90 acres of Laurens Road. West End Baseball, which has been located off of Dunbar Street near Greenville High School since 2010, is in the process of moving into a 12,000-square-foot space at 20 Haywood Road, which is part of the shopping center at the corner of Haywood and Laurens roads, said Bill Henderson, a co-owner with West End Baseball.
bpr.org
As voters elect school boards in Swain, Macon and Haywood Counties, some candidates say they don’t want politics in schools
School board races have become politicized in recent years, from opposition to COVID policies to pressure to ban certain books. Smoky Mountain News reporter Hannah McLeod has been reporting on school board races in three local counties: Swain, Macon and Haywood. COVID-19 policies and book banning are just two examples of how school board positions have become more politized in recent years.
Man risks life to save wife after house caught fire in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia man risked his own life to save his wife when their home caught fire. Firefighters said the Clarks were seconds from death, but they are now in intensive care at the Baptist Burn Center in Winston-Salem. Channel 9′s Ken Lemon learned Ella Clark, 72, and Charles Clark, 73, are in stable condition, but the husband who used his body as a shield for his wife isn’t recovering as fast.
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for pair of runaway teenagers in Pickens Co.
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for two teenagers who ran away this afternoon. Deputies said 16-year-old Devin Dodgens and 15-year-old Kayleigh Roberson were last seen leaving a house along Carmel Woods Drive in Easley at around 7:00 a.m. According...
WYFF4.com
Greenville federal courthouse dedicated to longtime SC governor
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The federal courthouse in Greenville was officially dedicated to longtime Governor Carroll Campbell, Jr. Monday. Dozens of officials celebrated the dedication of the roughly $105 million courthouse Monday morning, which covers nearly two acres and is 193,000 square feet. "The one constant that brings different generations...
Mountain Xpress
Letter: What’s up with panhandlers at intersections?
[Regarding “Street Signs: How Is Asheville Addressing Panhandling?” Sept. 28, Xpress:] Can anyone explain why panhandlers at street intersections usually remain stationary even when the traffic light is red for cars headed in their direction? It seems strange that they don’t walk down the line of cars that are waiting for the light to turn.
Sheriff: South Carolina troopers struck by vehicle, injured
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Two South Carolina Highway Patrol officers were injured, one critically, when they were hit by a vehicle early Sunday during a traffic stop in Greenville, authorities said. The driver fled but was later taken into custody, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. The officers...
Nurses trek fresh blood into woods to rescue 18-year-old hiker who fell from NC mountain
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — Flight nurses had to trek fresh blood into the woods after a hiker fell off of a mountain in North Carolina Sunday evening, according to Burke County Search and Rescue. Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned Monday the hiker is a 18-year-old from the Durham area...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Fall has arrived; it’s good recycling weather
I’m often asked if I’ll be here if there’s a storm or very heavy rain. Polk County in their wisdom issues us rain pants and jackets in case it rains. Like the mailman neither rain nor snow nor sleet, figuratively speaking, will keep us from recycling. When the last hurricane came up the coast and it was blowing 40-50 mph in Columbus, recycling happened.
FOX Carolina
Officers investigating Monday night homicide in Walhalla
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Coroner’s Office said the Walhalla Police Department is investigating an apparent stabbing that killed one person on Monday night. Coroner Karl Addis said the 43-year-old man died outside a home along Moore Avenue. According to Addis, a 911 call was made...
Tryon Daily Bulletin
John Robert Smyrl
Columbus– John Robert Smyrl, 67, of Columbus, NC, and formerly of Charlotte, NC passed away at his home on October 14, 2022. John was the son of Robert O’Neal Smyrl of Candler, NC, and Ruth Outen Smyrl of Kannapolis, NC. In John’s younger years, he enjoyed working on the barges along the Ohio River. He later worked for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) designing and constructing theatrical and movie set props in Charlotte, NC. A few of his work highlights included set and prop work for Charlotte Opera and The Hunger Games. John also loved the Charlotte Blues Society and fishing.
Tryon Daily Bulletin
Car fire on I-26 stops Friday evening traffic
COLUMBUS––On Friday evening around 6:17, Columbus Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire on I-26 west. The fire occurred at mile marker 64. Officials at CFD had to shut down all westbound lanes in order to safely extinguish the fire. All lanes were reopened after about an hour. Officials say the cause of the fire had to do with the fuel tank in the vehicle.
Garden & Gun
Sylva: A Cool Mountain Town You Might Be Missing
When Nicole Owen and her now-husband, Chip, left Asheville a decade ago to open a brewery, they found everything they needed just an hour southwest in Sylva. “Sylva felt perfect for us. We immediately fell in love with it and moved over,” says Owen, co-owner of Innovation Brewing. “It’s just got a really strong sense of community here, more so than anywhere I’ve ever lived.”
FOX Carolina
SCHP: Overturned trailer blocks I-85 in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash that has blocked I-85 in Spartanburg County. The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. near exit 80 heading north, according to troopers. A trailer has overturned and it looks like another SUV is up...
my40.tv
Haywood County woman arrested for failing to appear for federal arraignment
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County woman indicted by a federal grand jury has been arrested. Darris Gibson Moody is facing 58 counts of interstate threatening communications and one count of conspiracy to commit kidnapping. According to court documents, Moody failed to appear for her arraignment Friday and...
1 shot at Piedmont Interstate Fair in South Carolina
One person was shot at the Piedmont Interstate Fair Saturday, according to the Spartanburg Police Department.
Comments / 1