Candidate Forums continue this Thursday, October 20th with a forum at Innovate Newport featuring the candidates for Middletown School Committee. The public is invited to attend in-person or tune in via the link provided below. The forum is hosted by Involve Newport, Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce, Newport This Week and the League of Women Voters and begins at 6:30 p.m at Innovate Newport, 513 Broadway.

MIDDLETOWN, RI ・ 22 HOURS AGO