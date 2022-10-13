SIDNEY — The annual Shelby County United Way partner agency allocation process provides accountability and ensures the community’s dollars are impacting Shelby County’s greatest needs. The process is done in March and April every year in which five allocation teams consisting of over 40 people including board members, company, and community volunteers conduct agency reviews. The teams are comprised of the following Impact Areas: Investing in Youth & Children, Promoting Health & Well Being, Supporting Critical Human Needs, Rebuilding from Adversity, and Community-Wide Initiatives. The United Way Board of Trustees approves the recommended agency allocations during their May Board Meeting.

SHELBY COUNTY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO