Family fun at CAS
Students of Christian Academy compete in a friendly game of volleyball at the Fall Festival. Julia Berryman, 12, and Jada Barry, 13, sample the chili so they can vote for their favorite in the cook off competition during Christian academy’s family Fall Festival Friday. Julie is the daughter of Rob and Kendra Berryman of Anna. Jada is the daughter of William and Shailyn Gibson of Sidney.
Senior spotlight
Judy Drum, from Sidney, has been a member of the center since 2019 and is currently serving on the board as trustee. “I enjoy seeing all the people, spending time with friends, playing Bingo and going to the Move N Groove exercise class. I really like volunteering and hanging out with my knitting group,” said Drum when asked about what she likes best about the center.
Workshop planned by art league
BELLEFONTAINE — The Logan County Art League is hosting a Beginner’s Gourd Workshop taught by Andrea Earick on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration is required and the deadline is Oct. 21. In this workshop participants will be learning to use alcohol inks and...
Fall fundraiser set
SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby Countil will hold its annual fall fundraiser Friday and Saturday, Oct. 21-22. The event will be held from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-noon on Saturday. There will be treasures galore at the event. There will be arts and crafts, a...
Boos and Brews fun
Zayd Shiverdecker, 3, carefully paints the pumpkin that was supplied by Sidney FFA during Saturday’s Boos and Brews Festival in downtown SIdney. Zayd is the son of David and Sydney Shiverdecker, of Troy. Jackie and David Riley, of Sidney, sample the different varieties of chili that are entered in...
Mental health, fair walk set for Saturday
JACKSON CENTER — A mental health fair and walk, sponsored by Kendall Hilbun and Laynee Shields along with the Jackson Center FCCLA, will be held Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Tiger Trail Park behind Grace Lutheran Church, 607 S. Main St, Jackson Center. Participating in...
Out of the past
——- Sheriff Ailes took three prisoners to the penitentiary yesterday. He was accompanied by Mayor Nessler and Joseph Umstead. They drove as far as Piqua and took the train from there to Columbus. T.M Hussey and William O’Leary went as far as Piqua. 100 Years. October 18, 1922.
Celebrating grandparents
The fifth to 12th-grade band preforms the National Anthem during the Grandparents Day activities. Josh Matin, 11, a student in the fifth grade at Sidney Christian Academy on Friday, selects a frozen treat donated by Culver’s Restaurant. Standing by Josh’s side is his grandmother Rose Martin and to the far left is Josh’s great-aunt Becky Cummins. All are from Sidney. It was Grandparents Day at the school.
It’s time for trick or treat
SIDNEY — It’s finally that time of year again, the time for frights as witches, goblins and other little monsters roam the streets of Shelby County. This year Sidney is holding their trick or treat on Monday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Other trick or treat...
Star athletes, educators to be inducted
SIDNEY — Sidney City Schools has announced the 28th annual Hall of Honor induction ceremony will take place Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. A gymnasium reception will precede the induction ceremony beginning at 6 p.m.; the ceremony will begin at 7 p.m. in the Sidney High School Auditorium. “It is...
Tire collection event set
SIDNEY — On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Shelby County will be holding a tire collection event for the residents of Shelby County. Pre-registration and payment in person only prior to Nov. 11, 2022, at: Shelby SWCD, 822 Fair Road, Sidney, Ohio (payment in cash or check only) $2 per passenger tire up to 20-nch rim size. Absolutely no farm or semi tires can be accepted at this time.
November at the Holland Theatre
BELLEFONTAINE — The Holland Theatre is preparing for a busy November, with five concerts for a wide range of musical tastes. The month kicks off with One Night in Memphis on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. Don’t miss this rollicking re-creation of the night in 1956 when four giants of American music – Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis and Elvis Presley – jammed together.
Football roundup: Lehman Catholic holds on against Troy Christian
SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic held on and beat Troy Christian 21-20 in a Three Rivers Conference game on Saturday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Lehman fumbled at midfield a few plays after Troy Christian had pulled within 21-20 on a field goal early in the fourth quarter. The Eagles then went on a seven-minute drive in which they converted two fourth downs.
United Way ensures dollars impact greatest community needs
SIDNEY — The annual Shelby County United Way partner agency allocation process provides accountability and ensures the community’s dollars are impacting Shelby County’s greatest needs. The process is done in March and April every year in which five allocation teams consisting of over 40 people including board members, company, and community volunteers conduct agency reviews. The teams are comprised of the following Impact Areas: Investing in Youth & Children, Promoting Health & Well Being, Supporting Critical Human Needs, Rebuilding from Adversity, and Community-Wide Initiatives. The United Way Board of Trustees approves the recommended agency allocations during their May Board Meeting.
Spirit EMS record
Oct. 9-15 According to Brian K. Hathaway, Spirit EMS president/CEO, Spirit EMS responded to 11 emergency medical dispatches from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center. That’s one less than the week prior. Seven of the 11 calls were in the Houston EMS district which includes Loramie...
Rodriguez will represent all citizens
I recently saw a quote: “Be the reason that someone feels welcomed, seen, heard, valued,loved, and supported.”. We have a candidate running for the Ohio House 84th District who lives that daily. When asking anyone who knows Sophia personally to describe her, the words commonly used are loyal, genuine, helpful, and caring. Sophia is a current educator and helps co-manage her family’s Mexican restaurant, which has been a staple in Mercer County for decades.
Fire extinguished
Lockington, Houston and Russia Fire Departments responded to a fire at 466 Hardin Road Monday morning. A passerby saw the garage was on fire and called 911. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly, which involved the wall of the garage.
City record
-11:02 p.m.: damage. Police responded to damage in progress in the 300 block of East North Street. -11 p.m.: summons. Kathy Jo Ortiz, 58, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for domestic violence. -11 p.m.: crime in progress. Dennis Ortiz, 61, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic...
ZBA denies fencing variance request
SIDNEY – The Sidney Zoning Board of Appeals denied a variance request for a fence on the property at 1306 Pinetree Court during a meeting on Sept. 19. The request was made by Carrie and Trevor Hughes and would have been a 100% opaque, 7-foot-tall fence in the front yard. The area is in an R-1, residential single-family zone.
King will fight for her constituents
Early voting has begun, so it is important to reach out to our neighboring communities with information on the candidates so that we can make informed decisions as to who we want to represent us in Ohio. Do they share our beliefs and core values? Are they prone to compromise? Do they understand the needs of the people they represent?
