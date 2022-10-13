Read full article on original website
Newport Beach City Manager Update: Be Well OC Forum, Jamboree Road Construction
Please join us on Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 6 p.m. in the Civic Center Community Room, 100 Civic Center Dr., for a free forum featuring Be Well OC. Be Well OC began serving Newport Beach in February and is already making a big difference in our community. Alyssa Guerrero, supervisor...
November’s 2nd Sunday in the Chapel celebrates Veterans Day
The tradition to celebrate Veterans Day at St. Isidore Historical Plaza continues. Bring your flag, your American pride, and shout HURRAY as we celebrate the courage and our gratitude to local Veterans and Soldiers. The event will be held on Sunday, November 13, 2022 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
OC Bus service expected to continue as usual Monday
OC Bus service will continue on Monday, with some delays possible for passengers, as contract talks are expected to resume between the Orange County Transportation Authority and the union representing its 150 maintenance employees. OCTA had urged the union to continue negotiations after talks broke off Sunday. Late in the...
Bates, Foley Discuss Coastal Erosion, Toll Roads, Dana Point Harbor
OC bus strike postponed?
KTLA is reporting that a strike by workers with the Orange County Transportation Authority that was slated for Monday has been postponed as the union has agreed to return to negotiations. Only an hour before the strike was set to begin – right after midnight – the union said it...
City Clerk, Treasurer Resign, Leaving Vacancies for Council to Fill
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, October 17, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Monday, October 17, 2022:. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 78. Light northwest wind becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Tonight:. Patchy fog after 11pm. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 64. West wind around 5...
R.D. Olson completes $33M Sheraton Park Anaheim Hotel renovation
R.D. Olson Construction, an award-winning general contracting firm in California, announced the completed renovation of the Sheraton Park Anaheim Hotel at the Anaheim Resort. As the building’s first facelift in over 40 years, the renovation was a top-to-bottom transformation of the 14-story luxury hotel. The 270,000-square-foot renovation project included...
Laguna Beach senior Bella Rasmussen achieves dream and makes state history with two TDs
Bella Rasmussen, a running back with the Laguna Beach varsity team, made history Friday night. (Photos courtesy Doug Franz, Laguna Beach football). Laguna Beach High School senior Bella Rasmussen, a member of the Breakers varsity football team, made history Friday night and accomplished a dream she’s set out to do since she started playing the sport at the age of 7.
Four OC high school boys water polo teams earn No. 1-rankings in CIF polls
Four Orange County teams are ranked first in their divisions in this week’s CIF boys water polo polls. JSerra is ranked first in Division 1, San Clemente is atop Division 2, Irvine first in Division 3 and Crean Lutheran top-ranked in Division 4. In addition, Newport Harbor, Mater Dei,...
Fatal hit-and-run in Long Beach at Pacific Coast Highway and Temple Avenue
On Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at approximately 8:29 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Pacific Coast Highway and Temple Avenue regarding a subject in the middle of the roadway. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult pedestrian who had been struck by a vehicle that had fled the...
Guitarist Robby Krieger of The Doors Lights His Fire at The Coach House
The Doors lit up the night at the Coach House in San Juan Capistrano September 23 when former Doors guitarist and founding member Robby Krieger brought his memorable music to the stage and proved that genius never dies. Krieger and his son Waylon have been carrying the torch and lighting...
Orange County Sheriff investigating suspicious death as a homicide
Investigators seek information in Laguna Niguel homicide. Laguna Niguel, Ca. (October 17, 2022) – On Oct.15, 2022, at 12:02 p.m., Orange County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 28000 block of Camino Capistrano in the city of Laguna Niguel for an unresponsive subject in a hotel room. Upon arrival, deputies found Griselda Petra Pinedareta, a 36-year-old female, who was later pronounced deceased by the Orange County Fire Authority at the scene.
A man died in a possibly gang related shooting in Santa Ana early this morning
On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 2:40 AM, Santa Ana Police Communications received a report of a shooting victim down at Warren/Lyon Street, a residential neighborhood just south of the Santa Ana Zoo. Officers responded and located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. Officers rendered...
Seven day local weather forecast for October 16 through October 22
Seven day local weather forecast for October 16 through October 22. Details for seven day local weather forecast for October 16 through October 22. Sunday: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around...
