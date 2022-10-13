Read full article on original website
WVNews
Ohio governor's race split by pandemic, abortion, gun rights
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Just three years ago, Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, a Democrat, stood side by side, promising to push together for gun control proposals after a gunman killed nine people and wounded more than two dozen in the city’s nightclub district. It was a short-lived pledge.
West Virginia reports two more COVID deaths; 876 active cases; 224 new cases
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia reported 876 active COVID cases Tuesday along with two more deaths. The death toll is now 7,479. There were 224 new reported cases, bringing the total to 605,012.
Progress report on broadband is encouraging
The state appears to be making progress in its efforts to expand internet service. Last week the West Virginia Broadband Enhancement Council received updates that many projects have been green lighted and they are now in the design stage. “That enables those projects to move forward with getting their permits...
Anna Lee (Shreves) Bland
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Anna Lee (Shreves) Bland, 78, of Mount Clare, WV, gained her heavenly wings on October 15, 2022, at home surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her son, George D Bland of Mount Clare; her loving grandchildren, Michelle and Jason Harbert of Clarksburg, Contessa Dotson of Clarksburg, Amanda and Larry Fleming Jr of Clarksburg, Shane Dotson of Wallace, and Ashley Wetzel and fiance William (Alex) Barker of Nutter Fort; her beloved great-grandchildren, Dakota Dotson, Chayton Harris, Peyton Hussell and Jase Harbert of Clarksburg, and Adalynn Wetzel and Brayden Wetzel of Nutter Fort and their Father Barry Wetzel Jr of Clarksburg; siblings Virginia (Darlene) and husband John Arnett of Wallace, Ledora (Dory) Jones of Salem, Patricia (Patty) Swiger of Fairmont, and Linda Sue and husband Kenny Floyd of West Milford; and several nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Calling all makers: Show off your creativity during Nov. 4 festival
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Makes Festival offers makers of all types and ages an opportunity to demonstrate their creativity and ingenuity – and win prizes – during the state’s largest maker fair, which is presented annually by the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI). The Nov. 4 event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Memorial Student Center on Marshall University’s Huntington campus.
