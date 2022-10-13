New York AG Requests a Court-Appointed Monitor to Oversee Trump Organization’s Financial Disclosures as Fraud Lawsuit Unfolds

Michael Cohen said this week that he would be concerned about his safety if Donald Trump successfully ran for president again in 2024. “My fear is that you’re going to see like what you see in Russia right now,” Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney and fixer, told The Hill in an interview. “All of these individuals flying out of windows or mysterious deaths of suicide. Donald has a very long list of — we’ll call it an enemies list — and I’m certain that I am definitively on it.”

5 DAYS AGO