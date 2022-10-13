Two things happened that caused Christy Barnes to run for school board. The first was an experience her son had with his history teacher at Manhattan Beach Middle School. “The teacher said the reason there is racism is because of the Republican Party. She said this in class,” Barnes said. “She was also really concerned with women. They were talking about the witch era, and she said how women are still abused, and they are afraid to speak out. She said men abuse their wives.”

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO