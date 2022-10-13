ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan Beach, CA

Public safety first – Mark Burton offers four decades of municipal experience

Every candidate running for Manhattan Beach City Council has spoken of public safety as a priority. Mark Burton believes that he has done more than talk about it. He points to his 31 years as an attorney working on behalf of public safety for the City of Los Angeles, and his four years on City Council, when he successfully advocated for automated license plate readers for MBPD.
The unexpected candidate – Why Mike Welsh entered the fray

Mike Welsh was perfectly satisfied with his life. He’d run a successful real estate, finance, and development business, his two kids were grown, and he was enjoying his adopted hometown of Manhattan Beach. “I retired, and I was living the life,” he said. “I traveled around the world, and...
Running for change – Christy Barnes intends to refocus MBUSD

Two things happened that caused Christy Barnes to run for school board. The first was an experience her son had with his history teacher at Manhattan Beach Middle School. “The teacher said the reason there is racism is because of the Republican Party. She said this in class,” Barnes said. “She was also really concerned with women. They were talking about the witch era, and she said how women are still abused, and they are afraid to speak out. She said men abuse their wives.”
