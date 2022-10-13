Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
Related
New Haven Independent
Report: Town Clerk Clashes With Chief Of Staff Over Camera Removal In Derby City Hall
DERBY — The Connecticut Post published a story over the weekend detailing a Derby City Hall dustup over surveillance cameras. The city, with the authorization of the Derby Board of Aldermen, installed the cameras in the Derby tax collector’s office after a 2012 scandal involving an employee in the tax collector’s office who may have mishandled cash, misapplied tax payments, deleted cash payments, manipulated data and suspended tax billing statements.
Judge Campaign Debate Tackles “Caring” Mission
Voters who make it to the 10th line of the election ballot on Nov. 8 will continue a tradition dating back to 1666: Electing New Haven’s probate judge. And they will have a choice. Two candidates are vying for the chance to succeed retiring New Haven Probate Judge Clifton...
CT state representative’s abortion vote subject of controversial text
CT Democrats' text: GOP rep who opposed 'safe harbor' bill helped 'prosecute women ... for having an abortion.' Some Democrats opposed it too.
New Haven Independent
Alders OK Lot Purchases, With Eminent Domain Option
The Board of Alders signed off on the city’s plans to acquire two tax-delinquent vacant Newhallville lots for $150,000 — or by eminent domain, if necessary — in a bid to create more parking for the future adult education site. Local legislators took that vote Monday night...
Dems Rally The Troops On Whalley
With the general election just over three weeks away, Democrats from across the city and the state gathered on Whalley Avenue to try to boost turnout for an electoral contest in which “everything is on the line.”. U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro offered that summation of the coming Nov....
Chumney, Moore lawsuits settled for a total $275K
NORWALK, Conn. — NancyOnNorwalk has learned the details of two lawsuit settlements negotiated recently by Norwalk Public Schools, through Freedom of Information Act requests. The gross settlement amount in the complaint filed by longtime NPS employee Lynne Moore was $100,000. The gross settlement amount in the complaint filed by...
Soil Power Propels Public Works Nominee
A veteran Hamden public works employee is slated to become the town department’s next director — with plans to bring sustainability, including town-made potting soil, to the top of his agenda as well as to community members’ gardens. That Hamden public works director to-be is Joe Colello,...
Alders Honor Cop’s Final Call To Service
Several dozen city cops, family members, and friends turned out to City Hall to honor the life of New Haven Police Officer Michael Hinton one day after the eight-year veteran died of cancer. That was the scene Monday night in the Aldermanic Chamber on the second floor of City Hall.
Columbus Statue Replacement Up For Review
A new sculpture honoring New Haven’s Italian American community is one step closer to coming to Wooster Square now that the Elicker Administration has formally submitted plans to the Board of Alders for a public artwork to replace the long-gone Christopher Columbus statue. That means that the legislative item...
sheltonherald.com
Bridgeport secretly moves Columbus statue, again
BRIDGEPORT — Just as abruptly as Mayor Joe Ganim had a 60-year-old statue of Christopher Columbus removed from Seaside Park over two years ago and placed in an old horse barn there, his administration last week relocated the bronze monument to the Circulo Sportivo Italian American Club. Where the...
Connecticut police officers ambushed from behind, with over 80 rounds fired
The state Office of the Inspector General released body camera footage Saturday revealing more details into an ambush against three police officers in Connecticut.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: body cam video released from Connecticut police shooting
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield and Ludlow. Route 9 safety concerns rise following hit-and-run that hospitalized 13-year-old Investigators told us that they have found the crosswalk along Route 9 in Hadley to be dangerous based on eyewitness information. Local leaders push to implement body...
zip06.com
Plans for Former Benny’s Plaza Unveiled
Changes may be soon coming to the former Benny’s Plaza. The plaza’s owners met with the Zoning Commission earlier this month to expand on future plans — including a formal application for a 40,000-square-foot Whole Foods which is expected to be filed later this year. The Carpionato...
mycitizensnews.com
Former borough native receives 9 years for theft of Yale tech
NAUGATUCK — A federal judge Thursday sentenced a former Naugatuck woman to nine years in prison for stealing and reselling $40.5 million worth of computers and electronic hardware from Yale University’s School of Medicine where she worked. Jamie Petrone, 43, most recently of Lithia Springs, Ga., was sentenced...
5 Nabbed In New Canaan Traffic Stop With 2 Guns, Police Say
Three men and two juveniles were arrested for allegedly having two guns after being stopped for following each other at a high rate of speed in Fairfield County. The incident took place in New Cannan around 3:10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 17 northbound on New Norwalk Road. According to Lt. Jason...
ctexaminer.com
Talking Transportation: What Metro-North Still Gets Wrong
Last week I wrote a column that drew a few raised eyebrows. It was about what Metro-North gets right as a commuter railroad… reliability, improved communications and technology. If I believe in giving credit where it’s due, I also believe in responsibly pointing out the areas where things can...
Mom jailed for allegedly violating family court restraining orders found incompetent to stand trial
Weinstein has been incarcerated and held on $50,000 cash bail since July after she was charged with several misdemeanors in Briarcliff for allegedly breaking a family court restraining order.
eastoncourier.news
Column: A Call to Action to End Gun Violence–Please Join Us Sunday
The tragic deaths by gun violence in Bristol and Bridgeport last week are a stark reminder that more than 110 Americans are killed by guns every day. In the communities of southwest Connecticut, we know this staggering loss intimately. And the clarion call to people of goodwill and faith is clear: with our “thoughts and prayers,” much more is needed. Please join more than 30 local and regional faith and community groups uniting for worship and action to end gun violence, this Sunday, Oct. 16 from 1 – 3:30 p.m.
Eyewitness News
Holy Land cross goes blue for fallen Bristol officers
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Mayor Neil M. O’Leary has requested the Holy Land Board of Directors that the cross at Holy Land be turned blue in a show of support towards the families and those grieving the loss of Bristol Police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy.
sheltonherald.com
Developers scale back plans for Shelton convenience store, gas station
SHELTON — Developers have returned with a scaled back plan for property at the corner of Bridgeport Avenue and Cots Street. Shelton Plaza Realty, LLC, last month was denied by the Planning and Zoning Commission in its efforts to construct an 8,000-square-foot, two-story building with a convenience store on the first level and office space on the second, with gasoline pumps at the front of the site at 265 Bridgeport Ave.
Comments / 0