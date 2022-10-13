Chris Knight’s fall concert at Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount has been moved to Friday, Nov. 18, at 8 p.m. Door will open at 7 p.m. “With nine studio albums, thousands of electrifying shows, and generations of fervent fans, Knight has been hailed by USA Today as ‘a storyteller in the best traditions of Mellencamp and Springsteen,’” stated the Harvester Performance Center.

