Bedford, VA

Smith Mountain Eagle

Chris Knight’s performance at Harvester moved to Nov. 18

Chris Knight’s fall concert at Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount has been moved to Friday, Nov. 18, at 8 p.m. Door will open at 7 p.m. “With nine studio albums, thousands of electrifying shows, and generations of fervent fans, Knight has been hailed by USA Today as ‘a storyteller in the best traditions of Mellencamp and Springsteen,’” stated the Harvester Performance Center.
ROCKY MOUNT, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Agape Center to help 750 families in area have Thanksgiving dinner

“There are approximately 750 families who will have a tasty holiday dinner because we care about them,” the Agape Center stated. Each family will receive a Walmart gift card limited to the purchase of turkey, ham and produce. These families spread from Bedford to Rocky Mount. Agape not only...
MONETA, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Letter to the Editor: Phyllis Goodwin

This letter is written to explain our objection to the proposed special-use permit for construction of a self-storage unit for RVs, boat trailers and boats, plus an office for onsite employees and self-service storage facility-related retail on approximately 16.38 acres of property, zoned A-1, Agricultural, with future designation Low Density Residential.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Smith Mountain Eagle

Franklin County nationally recognized for financial report

Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to Franklin County for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021. The report has been judged by an impartial panel to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA

