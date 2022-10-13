Read full article on original website
Eastern Alamance High School student to be charged after knife found following fight, school district says
MEBANE, N.C. (WGHP) — A student at Eastern Alamance High School is expected to face charges after a fight, according to Alamance-Burlington School System. At about 9 a.m. Monday morning, a fight broke out involving two students at Eastern Alamance High School, the district said. According to ABSS, no one was hurt, but a knife […]
Man in Alamance County accused of indecent exposure near day care
HAW RIVER, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested in Alamance County on Friday in connection to an indecent exposure incident, according to a Haw River Police Department news release. Around 2:30 p.m., a woman was driving down East Main Street when she saw a man standing at the gate of a day care and […]
$5M bond placed on man for assaulting a minor for almost 7 years Lexington, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C. — An investigation with the Lexington Police Department's SVU led officers to an incident involving an underaged girl and a man Tuesday, according to police reports. Detectives said since 2015, sexual offenses took place on multiple occasions with a juvenile female. Police said the victim and suspect...
Man robbed, shot at hotel on Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot during a robbery. According to Winston-Salem police, just after midnight they were called to a hotel on Peters Creek Parkway about a man who had been shot. When they arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the “lower […]
Two teens shot to death in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teenage male was shot in the head in Winston-Salem Saturday night, police say. Winston-Salem police responded to report made by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center stating a man arrived to the hospital with a gunshot to the head. The victim was identified as...
Asheboro man charged with statutory rape, kidnapping in Moore County, sheriff says
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — An Asheboro man was arrested following an investigation in Moore County. According to Sheriff Ronnie Fields, they received a report about a statutory rape on Sept. 12. The report alleges that the victim had met the suspect through an online chat. On Friday, after an investigation, Sebastion Scott Swanson, 22, […]
Father arrested for threatening government official after his daughter was arrested for bringing contraband to her son in jail
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A grandson, a mother, and now a grandfather are behind bars. A mother and son were already incarcerated when a grandfather made a threat against a government official in Alamance County Tuesday, according to deputies. Detention Center investigators were notified of the threats and conducted...
Cash stolen from NC Family Dollar in daytime armed robbery
Investigators say that a man entered the store and took an undisclosed amount of cash before running away.
Juvenile shot in the arm in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department Patrol Division officers responded to Atrium Baptist Medical Center to a juvenile patient with a gunshot wound on Sunday around 4 a.m. The juvenile had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper right arm. The victim told investigators they were shot in the...
Sheriff: Man accused of trying to push woman from moving car in North Carolina
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing assault charges following an incident in Randolph County, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office. On Wednesday, Randolph County Communications got a 911 call from a woman who claimed that a man was attempting to push her out of a moving car. Telecommunicators say they heard […]
Winston-Salem police: 1 man shot, injured on Urban Street
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shooting on Urban Street left one person injured Saturday night, according to Winston-Salem police. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers were called to a home on Urban Street near Martin Luther King Jr Drive around 8...
Search continues for shooter after two shot, multiple injured at Livingstone College
Pickup truck plows into Walmart in Alexander County, fire department says. The driver of the vehicle was removed from the truck after a short period and was turned over to EMS for medical care. Burke County crews rescue hiker after 45-foot fall, on-site blood transfusion. Updated: 7 hours ago. Personnel...
Two people shot, students hurt at Livingstone College, police say
SAILSBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and multiple people were hurt at Livingstone College Saturday night during a concert, according to the Salisbury Police Department. The school said Sunday morning in a statement two members of the local community had a verbal altercation that led to shots being fired. Those involved in the shooting were not students at the school.
Replica gun found during search of student at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, no students threatened, principal says
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A replica gun was found on the campus of a Winston-Salem high school, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. According to a letter sent by principal Noel Keener at Parkland High School, on Thursday morning they received an anonymous tip. While conducting a student search, the SRO located […]
1 shot in parking lot of Dudley High School, taken to hospital, 4 charged with having guns on school property, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police were at the scene of a reported shooting at Dudley High School on Friday night. FOX8 is told the shooting happened at 1200 Lincoln Street around 10:18 p.m. after the football game had ended. Police responded when they were told about a gun being fired, and arriving officers found a […]
Greensboro admits it unfairly targeted pro-life protesters under COVID-19 order
In a lawsuit settlement, the City of Greensboro has agreed that it violated the First Amendment free speech rights of several pro-life protesters by barring them from accessing a sidewalk outside an abortion facility. Greensboro police arrested the protesters — part of the ministry Love Life — in spring of...
1 man injured in shooting on North Liberty Street, Winston-Salem police investigate
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday. According to police, officers were called to a local hospital around 4 a.m. after a man from Greensboro arrived, suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the victim told officers he was shot while inside Lounge 34 on North Liberty Street. At this time, the victim is listed in stable condition.
Man accused of assaulting girlfriend, intentionally breaking puppy’s leg
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is behind bars after police say he hit his girlfriend and broke her dog’s leg. Police say Andre Hill, 55, got into an argument with his girlfriend in the Hamlets Condos in Fox Meadows on Sunday. The woman told police Hill slapped her in the face with the back […]
Pedestrian killed in High Point hit-and-run, police searching for suspect
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — The High Point Police Department is searching for the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run. At 5:39 a.m. on Sunday, officers came to South University Parkway between East Green Drive and Leonard Avenue after getting a report of a man lying in the road and not moving. At the scene, investigators […]
Greensboro police: 4 people arrested following shooting near Dudley High School
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Four people, including one juvenile, have been arrested in relation to a shooting near Dudley High School that sent one person to the hospital Friday night. According to Greensboro police, officers were called to 1200 Lincoln Street around 10:18 p.m. in regards to a shooting. They...
