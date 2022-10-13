ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, NC

wfmynews2.com

Two teens shot to death in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A teenage male was shot in the head in Winston-Salem Saturday night, police say. Winston-Salem police responded to report made by Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center stating a man arrived to the hospital with a gunshot to the head. The victim was identified as...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Juvenile shot in the arm in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem Police Department Patrol Division officers responded to Atrium Baptist Medical Center to a juvenile patient with a gunshot wound on Sunday around 4 a.m. The juvenile had a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the upper right arm. The victim told investigators they were shot in the...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police: 1 man shot, injured on Urban Street

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A shooting on Urban Street left one person injured Saturday night, according to Winston-Salem police. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Officers were called to a home on Urban Street near Martin Luther King Jr Drive around 8...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Two people shot, students hurt at Livingstone College, police say

SAILSBURY, N.C. — Two people were shot and multiple people were hurt at Livingstone College Saturday night during a concert, according to the Salisbury Police Department. The school said Sunday morning in a statement two members of the local community had a verbal altercation that led to shots being fired. Those involved in the shooting were not students at the school.
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

Replica gun found during search of student at Parkland High School in Winston-Salem, no students threatened, principal says

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A replica gun was found on the campus of a Winston-Salem high school, according to a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office news release. According to a letter sent by principal Noel Keener at Parkland High School, on Thursday morning they received an anonymous tip. While conducting a student search, the SRO located […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

1 man injured in shooting on North Liberty Street, Winston-Salem police investigate

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Saturday. According to police, officers were called to a local hospital around 4 a.m. after a man from Greensboro arrived, suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said the victim told officers he was shot while inside Lounge 34 on North Liberty Street. At this time, the victim is listed in stable condition.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

