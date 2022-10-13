ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, GA

Alleged arsonist ‘upset with ex-girlfriend’ started fatal Columbus fire, cops say

By Tim Chitwood
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32PfBN_0iXauNEF00

Val Almonord did not get the answer he had waited months to hear.

After a hearing Monday for the man accused of setting a March 4 fire that killed his son Valburn Almonord Jr. , the father still was left with the question he’d been asking since he heard the news: Why?

“I would like to know why someone set the house on fire like that,” he had asked in a March interview with the Ledger-Enquirer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21NlcQ_0iXauNEF00
A memorial to Val Almonord, 37, is at the corner of 14th Avenue and 16th Street in Columbus, Georgia. Almonord died in a fire Friday at what remains of this house at 1601 14th Ave. 03/08/2022 Mike Haskey/mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

A police detective’s testimony Thursday in the murder case against Richard L. Jernigan Jr., 19, did not answer that.

Initially charged with first-degree arson and second-degree criminal damage to property, Jernigan was jailed on March 4, just hours after the fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. in a two-story house at 1601 14th Ave. in Columbus, where the victim was pronounced dead at 2:45 p.m.

Jernigan was being held on bonds totaling more than $200,000 when Sgt. Donna Baker added charges of murder and methamphetamine possession on Tuesday, after investigators got autopsy results showing Almonord Jr. died from burns and from inhaling smoke and soot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X0K53_0iXauNEF00
Firefighters battle a house fire at 1601 14th Ave on Friday morning in Columbus. Five Columbus fire units responded to heavy fire and smoke when the call came in around 10:20 a.m., said Columbus Fire Marshal John Shull. 03/04/2022 Mike Haskey/mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

Baker said that when police responded to the blaze, Jernigan ran from them, tossing aside a black backpack containing a gram of methamphetamine worth $100. Officers caught him after a brief chase, and he admitted setting the fire after they read him his rights, she said.

The house that burned belonged to Jernigan’s family, she said.

Representing Jernigan, public defender Gracie Ham asked the question that had so nagged at the victim’s father: Did Jernigan give any motive for setting the fire?

“What I was told was he was upset with his ex-girlfriend at the time,” Baker answered.

The girlfriend had been living in the house, where the victim also had been staying, authorities said.

But Almonord Jr.’s living there was his only connection to Jernigan, Baker said: She had no evidence that the two men knew each other.

That explanation was not enough for the senior Almonord, who spoke to reporters after the hearing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y0yQU_0iXauNEF00
Dr. Valbrun “Val” Almonord speaks with the media Thursday morning in Recorder’s Court in Columbus, Georgia for Richard Jernigan, Jr. 10/13/2022 Mike Haskey/mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

“Is that a reason, you’re upset at your girlfriend, to go around killing people?” he asked. “That’s kind of strange. I don’t understand why this happened. Nobody has given me a reason whatsoever.... I asked around. No one can say, ‘Yes, this is why it happened.’”

That the two men had no obvious personal dispute was baffling, he said: “They are neither friend nor enemy. They don’t know each other, never had any contact, never met.”

Jernigan now is being held without bond, on his murder charge. Recorder’s Court Judge Julius Hunter set a bond of $5,000 on the methamphetamine charge and sent the case to Muscogee Superior Court. At Ham’s request, the judge also ordered a mental and physical health evaluation for Jernigan.

‘My son and my buddy’

The victim’s 79-year-old father, a retired podiatrist and Democratic candidate for Georgia’s 3rd Congressional District, said he has warm memories of his lost son, the middle child among five siblings.

“I will always remember him for the rest of my life. He was my son and my buddy,” the father said Thursday.

He recalled their occasional outings together: “I love fishing, for example. Many times he’d say, ‘Pop, let’s go out fishing.’ We’d go out, we’d go fishing, and enjoy a good time.”

The son had not told his family he was staying at the 16th Street house, said the father, who didn’t know why the junior Almonord was there: “Why there? I have no idea.... That was a shock to me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RDW8j_0iXauNEF00
A memorial to Val Almonord, 37, is at the corner of 14th Avenue and 16th Street in Columbus, Georgia. Almonord died in a fire Friday at what remains of this house at 1601 14th Ave. 03/08/2022 Mike Haskey/mhaskey@ledger-enquirer.com

His son’s death spawned an outpouring of tributes from friends who left flowers, candles, photographs and balloons outside the burned building that later was demolished, the fire having left it dangerously unstable.

Firefighters extinguishing the blaze found Almonord’s body on the first floor of the house, on the south side that faces 16th Street, where Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan pronounced him dead.

Almonord, 47, had been living in a room on the second floor, Bryan said. He had injured his ankle and missed work that day.

Columbus Fire Marshal John Shull said the house was a total loss. Investigators estimated the building’s value at $50,000, and the value of the contents lost at $10,000.

Shull said the investigation is ongoing, and no details on how the fire started were available yet.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTVM

Shooting investigation underway at Warren Williams Homes in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting in Warren Williams Homes. Authorities received reports of the shooting at about 8:49 p.m. Details on this shooting are limited. This story is developing. Stay with News Leader 9, on-air and online, as our crews gather more information.
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Columbus suspect pleads guilty to April 2019 murder, other charges

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus murder suspect pleaded guilty Monday. In April 2019, Tellious Savalas Brown was arrested and charged with the murder of 60-year-old Roy Wilborn. Brown goes by the nickname “T-man.”. The shooting occurred around 11:00 p.m. on April 23, 2019, near the intersection of Illges...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Man arrested after filming under individual’s clothing in grocery store in LaGrange

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - The LaGrange Police Department arrested a man after allegedly recording under a woman’s clothes in a grocery store. On October 16, a female victim reported to the LaGrange Police Department that she had been victimized when she observed an unknown male squatted behind her using his cell phone to either record or take pictures up her skirt.
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Americus Police investigating deadly shooting on E Forsyth Street

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. According to police, a 14-year-old has been identified as the suspect in the shooting. The victim has been identified by police as 19-year-old Karl Styles. Officials said officers responded to […]
AMERICUS, GA
WTVM

14-year-old arrested for fatal shooting in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A 14-year-old is behind bars for killing a man in Americus. Shortly after midnight on Thursday, officials responded to a call about a shooting at a home on East Forsyth Street. When they arrived on scene, they found 19-year-old Karl Styles injured. Styles was taken to Phoebe Putney in Albany where he later died.
AMERICUS, GA
opelika-al.gov

ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY ULTA THEFT SUSPECTS FROM 6.18.22

The Opelika Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects in a Theft of Property, Third Degree, which occurred at 2690 Enterprise Drive, Ulta. On 06/18/2022, two adult suspects entered the store and stole select fragrance items. Surveillance video shows the first suspect, a black male, wearing a black hat and face mask, a white shirt, and tattoos on both arms. The second suspect, a black female with a long blonde ponytail, is seen wearing a blue jacket and tan hat with a light-colored face mask. If you have any information on this incident or the identity of the suspects, please contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at (334) 705-5220 or the Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. Tips can be submitted through our Opelika Police Mobile App. You may wish to remain anonymous.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

Exclusive interview with Animal Farm co-owner about his response when hidden bathroom cameras were found in the business

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This week Animal Farm co-owner Hudson Terrell sat down for an exclusive interview with WRBL’s Chuck Williams. You can see the entire interview in the above link. Here are links to earlier WRBL coverage of this story. Dennis Cleveland Thompson’s arrest and court hearing. Columbus police ask for customers who used […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Funeral arrangements set for Columbus family killed in car crash

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have funeral information for the Jakes’ family, killed on the way back from their son’s football game in Thomasville, Georgia last week. Family and friends are invited to attend funeral services for Byron, Katrina, and Kamryn Jakes. It will be Saturday, Oct. 22...
COLUMBUS, GA
Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Columbus, GA
3K+
Followers
65
Post
574K+
Views
ABOUT

The Enquirer, which later merged with The Ledger, was founded in 1828, the same year the city of Columbus was incorporated. As the city has grown into the vibrant place to live and work that it is today, so has the media company that started out with it. Providing 24/7 news coverage across mobile, desktop and printed products, the Ledger-Enquirer is committed to being the Chattahoochee Valley's and East Alabama's primary source of news, advertising, information and commentary. Columbus itself is Georgia’s third largest city, and the Ledger-Enquirer is telling the story of its growth, including the development of the world’s longest urban whitewater course on the Chattahoochee River, as well as the downtown migration of Columbus State University’s schools of nursing, music, theater, and studio art. The city is supported by a growing financial and business district that features four publicly traded companies — Aflac Inc., Synovus Financial Corp., Total System Services Inc., and Carmike Cinemas Inc. Nearby Fort Benning, home of the Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence, is the area’s largest employer.

 https://www.ledger-enquirer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy