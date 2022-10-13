ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

University of Michigan, Google partner on new program for job seekers

ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan and Google have partnered to offer a new data science online training program for job seekers in Michigan. The goal of the flexible course is to help candidates in the field advance their careers and quickly enter the rapidly growing market. The...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan football game vs. Michigan State announced as 7:30 p.m. kickoff in Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This year’s edition of the Michigan vs. Michigan State football rivalry will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 in Ann Arbor. Both teams are off this week following victories on Saturday. Michigan pounded No. 10 Penn State, 41-17, while Michigan State halted a four-game losing streak with a 34-28 win over Wisconsin in double overtime.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan State football deletes rivalry tweet with upside-down Block M because it looked like a ‘W’

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – There are still two weeks before Michigan and Michigan State meet on the football field, but the rivalry jabs have already started on social media. Moments after the official kickoff time for their Oct. 29 matchup was announced, Michigan State’s official football account tweeted a graphic that showed the two team logos, and Michigan’s Block M was upside-down.
EAST LANSING, MI
Ann Arbor organizations hosting actor-author redefining masculinity

ANN ARBOR – Author and filmmaker Justin Baldoni will join several Ann Arbor organizations to discuss and challenge traditional gender roles on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Baldoni will virtually speak to audiences at the University of Michigan Rackham Graduate School Amphitheater, 915 E. Washington St., at 6:30 p.m. He will...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MONDAY HUDDLE: Michigan, Ohio State traditionalists in all their glory now

Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. For all the Michigan and Ohio State supporters out there who romanticize about the “glory days” of the Woody and Bo era, they are in paradise at the moment.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Tour Ann Arbor’s Kempf House Museum this weekend

ANN ARBOR – The Kempf House Museum will be holding an open house on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Located at 312 S. Division St., the home was built in 1853 and belonged to the German-American Kempf family for decades. Reuben and Pauline Kempf lived in the home between 1890-1953 and were music teachers in town.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Celebrate Halloween in Ann Arbor with these four adults-only events

ANN ARBOR – Feeling too old to trick-or-treat but not too old to celebrate Halloween in style?. Don’t worry--Ann Arbor businesses and organizations have got you covered with an array of adult-only or adult-only recommended happenings. Here are four of our favorites:. ROCKY HORROR. Every year we shiver...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Light up downtown Ypsilanti during this year’s YpsiGlow

YPSILANTI, Mich. – Downtown Ypsilanti is where the wild things will glow during the annual YpsiGLOW celebration. On Friday, Oct. 28, community members, musicians, performers and partiers will light up North Washington Street between 7-10 p.m. The free event sees hundreds flock to Ypsilanti to do some late-night shopping...
YPSILANTI, MI
Michigan Lottery: Oakland County man wins $549K Fast Cash jackpot

LANSING, Mich. – An Oakland County man felt like he couldn’t breathe when he won a $549,033 Super Lucky 7′s Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The lucky 52-year-old player who chose to remain anonymous bought his winning ticket at Smokers Palace, located at 1768 South Ortonville Road in Ortonville. Ortonville is about 20 miles southeast of Flint.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
Irene Bronner, matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, dies at 95

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. – Irene Bronner, the matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, died Sunday at the age of 95. Bronner was an essential part of the Christmas store as she served on the Board of Directors and contributed in various other roles. According to her obituary, Bronner was a teacher at Frankenmuth Public Schools prior to joining her husband Wally at the iconic Frankenmuth store.
FRANKENMUTH, MI

