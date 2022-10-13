Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
ClickOnDetroit.com
University of Michigan, Google partner on new program for job seekers
ANN ARBOR – The University of Michigan and Google have partnered to offer a new data science online training program for job seekers in Michigan. The goal of the flexible course is to help candidates in the field advance their careers and quickly enter the rapidly growing market. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan football game vs. Michigan State announced as 7:30 p.m. kickoff in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This year’s edition of the Michigan vs. Michigan State football rivalry will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 in Ann Arbor. Both teams are off this week following victories on Saturday. Michigan pounded No. 10 Penn State, 41-17, while Michigan State halted a four-game losing streak with a 34-28 win over Wisconsin in double overtime.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State football deletes rivalry tweet with upside-down Block M because it looked like a ‘W’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – There are still two weeks before Michigan and Michigan State meet on the football field, but the rivalry jabs have already started on social media. Moments after the official kickoff time for their Oct. 29 matchup was announced, Michigan State’s official football account tweeted a graphic that showed the two team logos, and Michigan’s Block M was upside-down.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ann Arbor organizations hosting actor-author redefining masculinity
ANN ARBOR – Author and filmmaker Justin Baldoni will join several Ann Arbor organizations to discuss and challenge traditional gender roles on Wednesday, Oct. 26. Baldoni will virtually speak to audiences at the University of Michigan Rackham Graduate School Amphitheater, 915 E. Washington St., at 6:30 p.m. He will...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Denovo Fertility wins $25,000 Ann Arbor SPARK Entrepreneur Boot Camp celebration prize
Denovo Fertility, an online platform that considers an individual’s in-depth personal history and journey from a biochemistry perspective to increase fertility and fecundity, was the Best of Boot Camp winner and received a $25,000 prize at the 2022 Entrepreneur Boot Camp Celebration. The a2Tech360 event was hosted by Ann...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Jewish advocacy groups in Metro Detroit report increase in antisemitic behavior
Jewish advocacy groups in Metro Detroit are reporting an increase in antisemitic behavior across Oakland County. A 14-year-old from Oxford Township was arrested for threatening to “kill all Jews” on social media. Asher Lopatin of the Jewish Relation Council says he’s deeply concerned. “I hope that we...
ClickOnDetroit.com
MONDAY HUDDLE: Michigan, Ohio State traditionalists in all their glory now
Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. For all the Michigan and Ohio State supporters out there who romanticize about the “glory days” of the Woody and Bo era, they are in paradise at the moment.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tour Ann Arbor’s Kempf House Museum this weekend
ANN ARBOR – The Kempf House Museum will be holding an open house on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Located at 312 S. Division St., the home was built in 1853 and belonged to the German-American Kempf family for decades. Reuben and Pauline Kempf lived in the home between 1890-1953 and were music teachers in town.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Celebrate Halloween in Ann Arbor with these four adults-only events
ANN ARBOR – Feeling too old to trick-or-treat but not too old to celebrate Halloween in style?. Don’t worry--Ann Arbor businesses and organizations have got you covered with an array of adult-only or adult-only recommended happenings. Here are four of our favorites:. ROCKY HORROR. Every year we shiver...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Light up downtown Ypsilanti during this year’s YpsiGlow
YPSILANTI, Mich. – Downtown Ypsilanti is where the wild things will glow during the annual YpsiGLOW celebration. On Friday, Oct. 28, community members, musicians, performers and partiers will light up North Washington Street between 7-10 p.m. The free event sees hundreds flock to Ypsilanti to do some late-night shopping...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Oakland County man wins $549K Fast Cash jackpot
LANSING, Mich. – An Oakland County man felt like he couldn’t breathe when he won a $549,033 Super Lucky 7′s Fast Cash jackpot from the Michigan Lottery. The lucky 52-year-old player who chose to remain anonymous bought his winning ticket at Smokers Palace, located at 1768 South Ortonville Road in Ortonville. Ortonville is about 20 miles southeast of Flint.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan Lottery: Howell man claims $104,730 Monthly Jackpot progressive prize
A Howell man said that his dream of winning the lottery came true when he found out he was the winner of the $104,730 Monthly Jackpot progressive prize from the Michigan Lottery. David Uhrin, 63, was selected as the winner in a random drawing that took place on Sept. 7.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Final food truck rally of season rolls into Ann Arbor Farmers Market on Wednesday
ANN ARBOR – Wednesday is your last chance this year to enjoy a seasonal Food Truck Rally at Ann Arbor Farmers Market. The monthly rallies take place on the third Wednesday of the month from 5-8 p.m. and feature food trucks and live entertainment while the weather is still nice.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man killed in hit-and-run in Farmington Hills, police ask for help identifying driver
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – The Farmington Hills Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit and run that took place on 12 Mile Road near Balmoral Way Road in Farmington Hills. UPDATE: Driver turns herself in after 33-year-old man killed in Oakland County hit-and-run Farmington Hills police report a...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Driver turns herself in after 33-year-old man killed in Oakland County hit-and-run
FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. – A driver has turned herself in after a 33-year-old man was struck by a car and killed this weekend in Oakland County. The crash happened around 7:55 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 15) on 12 Mile Road near Balmoral Way in Farmington Hills. When officers got to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Irene Bronner, matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, dies at 95
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. – Irene Bronner, the matriarch of Bronner’s Christmas Wonderland, died Sunday at the age of 95. Bronner was an essential part of the Christmas store as she served on the Board of Directors and contributed in various other roles. According to her obituary, Bronner was a teacher at Frankenmuth Public Schools prior to joining her husband Wally at the iconic Frankenmuth store.
