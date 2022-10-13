Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Mookie Betts Knows What’s Wrong With Team
It’s beating the dead horse at this point but it seems obvious the Dodgers have continued to struggle when it comes to scoring runs into the postseason. It’s something that the world sees and something that Mookie Betts feels all too familiar with. The Padres have stepped up...
Yankees’ Aaron Boone ripped by YES analysts for leaving Oswaldo Cabrera in LF in fateful 9th inning
If there’s not an old joke, there should be: YES is full of yes men, and after Yankees’ losses, the postgame panel usually spends its time rationalizing the pinstriped failures. Sharp-edged criticism is rare. But in the postseason, with YES play-by-play announcer Michael Kay — benched because of the national telecasts — now at the studio table, the commentary is different.
Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh played 18-inning marathon ALDS game with broken thumb, torn hand ligaments
The Seattle Mariners showed plenty of heart in their 18-inning ALDS-ending loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday, but one player in particular showed a next level of toughness. Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh told reporters after the game that he had been playing with a broken thumb and torn ligaments...
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Mets legend Keith Hernandez backpedals from earlier criticism of Phillies
On Saturday, the Philadelphia Phillies advanced to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2010 after eliminating the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS. After a down September, which saw the Phillies barely hang on to the third wild-card spot in the NL, they've since stunned the St. Louis Cardinals and the defending World Series Champions in the postseason.
Yardbarker
L.A. Kings take shot at Astros' Jose Altuve during game
Jose Altuve is still Los Angeles’ most hated. The LA Kings of the NHL went viral this week for the savage swipe that they took at the Houston Astros star Altuve during a recent contest. On Thursday against the Seattle Kraken, the Kings did an MLB postseason-themed “look-a-like” game on the JumboTron amid a stoppage in play. Headshots of Los Angeles Dodgers players such as Max Muncy and Tony Gonsolin were displayed, and supposed look-a-likes from the crowd were chosen.
Mariners fans had awesome gesture for team after 18-inning loss
Seattle Mariners fans may have been heartbroken by the team’s 18-inning loss to the Houston Astros on Saturday night, but that didn’t stop them from showing some great support for their team. Jeremy Peña hit a home run in the top of the 18th to give Houston a...
Red Sox Outfielder Elects Free Agency After Lackluster Stint In Boston
Former Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte chose free agency over remaining in the organization after being designated for assignment.
CBS Sports
Five reasons why the Mariners won't be waiting very long for their next postseason trip
Saturday, the city of Seattle played host to its first Major League Baseball playoff game since 2001. I don't even want to imagine the feelings involved in the excitement building before attending the game and then watching the M's fail to score for 18 innings in a 1-0 marathon loss to end their season against the Astros.
‘He’s phenomenal’: Rookie Tariq Woolen wowing Seahawks, even if he doesn’t exactly know it
Veteran teammates Quandre Diggs, Jordyn Brooks, Ryan Neal say the rookie cornerback is relying on his skill — which isn’t too bad.
Three Takeaways From Cardinals' 19-9 Loss to Seahawks
The Cardinals suffer their second loss to a divisional opponent in the 2022 season.
Seahawks Troll Kingsbury, Cardinals on Twitter
The Seattle Seahawks had some fun on Twitter after they defeated the Arizona Cardinals.
Column: Machado, Harper have justified Padres, Phillies spending big so far
Manny Machado and Bryce Harper each signed for at least $300 million to lead a team; they'll meet this week in the National League Championship Series
Paolo's diary: Magic rookie getting set for his NBA debut
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — (EDITOR’S NOTE: Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, will do a periodic diary for The Associated Press to chronicle his first season in the league. Banchero plays his first regular season game Wednesday when Orlando visits Detroit.) Everything counts now. The season is starting and it’s the real thing. Every win, every loss counts, so this is another level of seriousness that you’ve got to bring. You’ve got to focus while also embracing it and having fun. It’s not like college, and in a good way. You have...
Chronicle
Commentary: Mariners' Season Didn't End How They Wanted, But They Have Plenty to Be Proud of
If defying expectations is what defined the Mariners' season, they saw it to the very end. Because one would expect a team that just got swept in the American League Division Series to be mourning — miserable from the results of three games that spanned 36 innings. But the...
Arizona Cardinals lose wide receiver Hollywood Brown to injury late in loss to Seahawks
SEATTLE — The Arizona Cardinals were on their way to a disappointing loss to the Seattle Seahawks, but they had time to get a score and perhaps try an onside kick. Forced to go for it on fourth-and-11 with 3:59 to play in the game, Kyler Murray lofted a pass in one-on-one coverage to wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown," who went up with Seahawks defensive back Tariq Woolen along the sideline nearest the Cardinals bench.
