Things never go right for poor Amicia and Hugo. The last time we saw the siblings, in 2019’s A Plague Tale: Innocence, they had just survived being hunted by the Inquisition amidst a plague sweeping 14th-century France, which also brought swarms of flesh-eating rats. Not exactly a good time. At several points in the sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem, things seem to be going well. The pair find themselves in a safe town or amongst what appear to be friends. There’s even a nice little boat trip. But it never lasts — just like the original, Requiem is a tense and brutal stealth game where simply surviving is an accomplishment. The sequel expands on the idea of two kids trying to survive unimaginable horrors with a bigger world and new mechanics and loses some of the novelty along the way, but that core tension is as good as ever.

