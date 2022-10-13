Read full article on original website
Related
The Verge
Netflix announces Profile Transfers — for when it forces you to finally pay up
Netflix announced a new feature on Monday called Profile Transfer after months of testing in a few countries around the world. The feature allows users to move their “personalized recommendations, viewing history, My List, saved games, and other settings” to a new account, according to the company’s press release.
The Verge
Android’s audio output switcher may soon let you pick cast devices, too
Google may soon start letting you pick from cast devices when using the audio output switcher on Android 13, according to Esper’s Mishaal Rahman. The output switcher, which was first introduced in Android 11, currently only lets you swap between media playback sessions on paired Bluetooth devices, such as wireless headphones or a speaker.
The Verge
YouTube ends the test that made 4K a premium feature
YouTube has ended the experiment that locked the ability to watch videos in 4K behind its $11.99 a month premium membership, according to one of its official Twitter accounts (via 9to5Google). Earlier this month, the company made waves when it confirmed with a series of now-deleted tweets that some of its users were part of a test meant to explore “the feature preferences Premium & non-Premium viewers,” and asking users to provide feedback on the idea.
Jellysmack Launches Production Unit to Produce Original Content for Creators
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- Jellysmack, the global creator company, announced today the launch of an end-to-end production division, JellySmash Productions, designed to make it simple for top creators to produce smash-hit videos with the company’s industry-leading data and time-saving technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018006030/en/ Jellysmack launches JellySmash Productions (Photo: Business Wire)
The Verge
A Plague Tale gets bigger and more ferocious with sequel Requiem
Things never go right for poor Amicia and Hugo. The last time we saw the siblings, in 2019’s A Plague Tale: Innocence, they had just survived being hunted by the Inquisition amidst a plague sweeping 14th-century France, which also brought swarms of flesh-eating rats. Not exactly a good time. At several points in the sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem, things seem to be going well. The pair find themselves in a safe town or amongst what appear to be friends. There’s even a nice little boat trip. But it never lasts — just like the original, Requiem is a tense and brutal stealth game where simply surviving is an accomplishment. The sequel expands on the idea of two kids trying to survive unimaginable horrors with a bigger world and new mechanics and loses some of the novelty along the way, but that core tension is as good as ever.
Take These "House Of The Dragon" Quizzes While You Wait For The Finale
Welcome, lords and fair ladies. Let's get down to quiz-ness!
The Verge
The biggest news from Minecraft Live 2022
Minecraft Live is back for another year, and, just like with past livestreams, the 2022 edition had some notable developments for fans of the inescapable sandbox game. That includes a look ahead at the next major update for the main version of Minecraft as well as details on spinoffs like Dungeons and Legends. If you couldn’t catch the event, ahem, live, here’s the big stuff you missed.
The Verge
Inside the messy fight between Meta and The Wire
Earlier this year, a new source reached out to journalists at the nonprofit Indian news site The Wire with a tantalizing offer. The source worked at Meta, they told the publication, and wished to share information about the company’s internal workings with reporters. The Wire met with the source,...
The Verge
Nintendo Switch Sports will be back online this week following game-breaking bug
Nintendo says it will be bringing Nintendo Switch Sports back online after it shut down the servers due to a bug last week. The servers will return when a patch, version 1.2.2, begins rolling out on Tuesday, according to a Google-translated support page on Nintendo’s Japanese website (via VGC). A second patch scheduled for Thursday, version 1.2.3, will once again let you back up your saves to Nintendo’s cloud services.
The Verge
Sony’s new DualSense Edge controller arrives on January 26th for $199.99
Sony is launching its new DualSense Edge Wireless Controller in January priced at $199.99. The “high performance” controller is fully customizable, much like Microsoft’s Xbox Elite controllers, and includes removable analog thumbsticks, rear buttons, changeable stick caps, and multiple control profiles. The DualSense Edge allows owners to...
The Verge
TikTok is raising the age requirement for going live and introducing adult-only streams
TikTok is updating its livestream system to limit kids from going live and to allow streamers to only reach adults. In a blog post, TikTok announced a slew of changes to its livestream feature, including new age gating methods and creator tools. Currently, anyone with at least 1,000 followers who’s over the age of 16 can start a livestream on TikTok, and people over 18 can send and receive tips — one of the ways creators make money on the platform. Beginning November 23rd, only users 18 and up will be able to host a livestream.
The Verge
Persona 5 and Nier are further proof the Switch is a perfect RPG machine
The Nintendo Switch is a fantastic machine for role-playing games; it’s something Nintendo has been aware of from the very start. The hybrid nature of the Switch makes it easy to settle in for hours-long sessions on your TV or, when you have just 15 minutes to spare on the bus, tackle a mission or battle in handheld mode.
The Verge
Google TV now lets parents create watchlists for their kids
Google TV added kids profiles to the platform in 2021, giving young viewers their own portal designed to showcase only age-appropriate content. Today, the company is building upon kids profiles with new features, including parent-managed watchlists, recommendations on the homescreen, and supervised usage of the normal YouTube app. All of these software capabilities begin rolling out today and will continue to reach Google TV customers over the next several weeks.
Comments / 0