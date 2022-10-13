ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellsboro, PA

Local 'Alone' contestant starts outdoor education non-profit

Wellsboro, Pa. — Once an 'Alone' contestant, Rose Anna Moore now passes on her skills to others through her outdoor education non-profit "This is My Quest."

The non-profit seeks to teach conservation and sustainable living to the next generation and beyond. The non-profit will be holding a night to raise money for conservation education and exposure to the outdoors.

To raise funds for the non-profit, The Deane Center For Performing Arts will host the first year of the Woodland Masquerade Ball Annual Gala. The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 22.

This formal black-tie event will be a unique opportunity to see the beauty of the outdoors combined with the elegance of a masquerade ball. It will be a night full of great music, food, dance and community.

Rose Anna Moore will present a speech reflecting on the first year of the non-profit, including its progress and impact upon lives. She will touch upon programming efforts, annual projects, and goals for 2023.

Attendees can also expect a raffle, live auction, and silent auction, with items such as a bear trap or Bill Booth's autographed boots from the cast of History Channel’s “Swamp People.”

Conservation and sustainable living are core goals of this non-profit’s grassroots approach. They value making the outdoors accessible to everyone with a focus on diversity, inclusivity and equity.

A few recurring programs include:

The Green School: hands-on STEM-based educationWomen's Outdoor Culture Camp: a camp to form a multicultural group of women and assist them in building a sense of confidence and comfort in the outdoorsEase of Access to the Outdoors: a program designed to create inclusion and help differently abled youth and adults overcome barriersYouth Archery Initiative: a program to foster, educate and guide youth in the areas of indoor target as well as safe, ethical bow hunting practices

Event location: The Deane Center - 104 Main St., Wellsboro, PA 16901

In July 2021, Rose spoke to NCPA about her experience on "Alone."

Community Policy