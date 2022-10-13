Read full article on original website
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
Free & Fun Weymouth Trunk-or-Treat Event Will Include Character Meet & Greets, Food Trucks & More!Dianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
Students Get Holiday As Massachusetts Teachers StrikeCadrene HeslopMalden, MA
Gubernatorial candidate Maura Healey releases plan to tackle housing crisis in MassachusettsThe Tufts DailyMassachusetts State
Trick or Treat From the Comfort of Your Car Seat!Dianna CarneyFoxborough, MA
CBS Sports
Warriors' Jordan Poole addresses Draymond Green incident: 'He apologized... we're here to win a championship'
For the first time since being punched in the face by Draymond Green during training camp, Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole took questions from the media and addressed the situation which has put the defending champions front and center for all the wrong reasons. "[Draymond] apologized," Poole said. "[It...
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Should be good for Opening Night
Murray (hamstring) is expected to suit up for the Nuggets' season opener against the Jazz, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray could have suited up in the Nuggets' preseason finale against Golden State, but coach Mike Malone decided to play it safe so that he'll be fully ready to go against Utah. After missing all of last season to an ACL injury, erring on the side of caution may be the smart move. Expect Murray to play a key role for Denver this season as the second offensive option alongside Nikola Jokic. Given the long layoff, it's quite possible Murray's minutes could be limited early in the season.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Full participant in practice
Murray (hamstring) was a full participant in Monday's practice session, Mike Singer of The Denver Post reports. Murray was unavailable for the Nuggets' final three preseason games due to a sore left hamstring, but he's trending in the right direction ahead of Wednesday's regular-season opener. It wouldn't be surprising to see the 25-year-old face a minutes restriction early in the year, especially after he missed all of last season due to an ACL injury.
Paolo's diary: Magic rookie getting set for his NBA debut
ORLANDO, Fla. — (AP) — (EDITOR’S NOTE: Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero, the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA draft, will do a periodic diary for The Associated Press to chronicle his first season in the league. Banchero plays his first regular season game Wednesday when Orlando visits Detroit.)
CBS Sports
Warriors extending Poole, Wiggins was no-brainer, but the Draymond Green decision next summer won't be so easy
Jordan Poole is a budding star. He's 23 years old, and in what was, effectively, his first NBA season of record, he put up 18.5 points and four assists a night and led the league in free-throw percentage. Poole's defense remains a postseason question mark, same as Tyler Herro's in Miami, but hyper-creators and deadeye shooters like this don't grow on trees.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Potentially out for season
Brown suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury during Sunday's loss to the Seahawks and will undergo further testing Monday to determine the severity of the issue, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Brown's X-rays came back negative, but he had a walking boot on his left foot following Sunday's loss. The...
CBS Sports
Russell Westbrook in-season trade guide: What a deal could look like now that opening night is at hand
It's really going to happen. After an entire offseason of trade negotiations and awkward press conferences and shots through the media, Russell Westbrook is really going to start the 2022-23 season as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Putting aside your confidence in Westbrook's ability to succeed as a Laker, we can say with relative certainty that both sides would still prefer that he not end the season as a member of the Lakers.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Jonathan Jones: Won't play at Cleveland
Jones (ankle) is listed as out for Sunday's game at the Browns. Jones was forced out of New England's win versus Detroit in Week 5 early with an ankle injury, and he'll now have to miss his first game this season. Until he's ready to play again, rookie fourth-rounder Jack Jones should see more reps on the boundaries.
CBS Sports
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Strong results from five targets
Smith hauled in all five of his targets for 44 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 26-17 win over the Cowboys. Smith finished with a nearly identical line to fellow starter A.J. Brown, as both receivers were able to eat despite Jalen Hurts finishing with a new season low of 155 passing yards. The talented sophomore has been on a roll since his zero-point dud back in Week 1, accruing a receiving line of 33/397/2 for fantasy managers over his last five games. Smith will continue to be a must-start wideout when Philadelphia returns from its bye week to take on the Steelers on Oct. 30.
