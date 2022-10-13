ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 : Allianz, AIG, AXA: Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Market 2022-2028

By ReleaseWire
 5 days ago
Colonial Surety Launches Next-Gen Commercial General Liability Protection and Business Owner’s Policy (BOP) for America’s SMBs

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Colonial Surety, a leading direct and digital insurer, today announced the addition of Commercial General Liability and a Business Owner’s Policy (BOP) to its already extensive suite of SMB insurance products. Both innovative offerings have basic cyber liability insurance built in, come with flexible payment options, and can be purchased with multi-year policy terms, which helps SMBs to lock in rates.
AM Best to Deliver Property/Casualty Market Report at American Association of Insurance Services’ Pulse Event in Chicago

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best will participate in the American Association of Insurance Services’ (AAIS) Pulse event, which takes place. , chief rating officer, AM Best, will sit down with. John Kadous. ,. AAIS. vice president of product, to discuss the issues pressuring property/casualty insurance companies, including COVID-19, inflation, interest...
CHICAGO, IL
bolttech acquires majority shareholding in broker Axle Asia, accelerating its growth in Indonesia: bolttech

-based international insurtech, announced it has completed the acquisition of a majority shareholding in PT Axle Asia, an established insurance broker in. will become a subsidiary of bolttech and be subsequently rebranded. The addition of Axle Asia will accelerate the deployment of bolttech’s insurance exchange capabilities and complement its existing...
2022 Life Insurance Market Size and Trend Analysis Report to 2026 – Featuring MetLife, Prudential Financial and Allianz Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com: Research and Markets

-- The “Life Insurance Market Size and Trend Analysis by Regions, Top Markets, Claims,. of Business, Commercial and Retail Market, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities and Forecast, 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. This insight analysis report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into the global and regional life insurance industry. The report provides a detailed outlook of the.
Bluevine Expands Insurance Partnerships to Provide Small Businesses with Tailored Insurance Solutions

Bluevine adds Coalition in addition to existing partner NEXT Insurance , bolstering its roster of insurance partnerships and further supporting the small business growth journey. REDWOOD CITY, Calif. ,. Oct. 17, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- Bluevine, the leading provider of holistic banking solutions designed for small businesses, today announced the expansion...
BBB: Pick the right insurance policy for your new small business

Business insurance protects your small business, both financially and legally. However, if you are just starting out, navigating insurance policies can be tricky. Some kinds of insurance are required by law, others by your clients, and other types are optional. How do you know what policies you need for your...
SECURITY PLAN ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF B2B CLAIMS PORTAL

AUSTIN, Texas , Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Plan Life Insurance Company. ("Security Plan"), a subsidiary of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA) announces the launch of its first Business to Business Claims Portal (B2B Claims Portal). The portal is now fully accessible to all funeral homes needing to file or access a claim, providing them with 24/7, real time access to our claims system. It is a truly customized service where funeral homes can create a claim and self-service as it seamlessly integrates with the Security Plan claims system.
TEXAS STATE
Everest Insurance® Division Expands Operations into France and Germany

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. ("Everest") (NYSE: RE) today announced its further expansion into the European market with official opening and regulatory approval to operate two new branches in. Paris, France. (. Everest Insurance. (. Ireland. ), DAC France Branch) and Düsseldorf,. Germany. (. Everest Insurance.
EVEREST FUNERAL CONCIERGE ANNOUNCES INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION WITH ENTRY INTO UK GROUP LIFE MARKET

MetLife in the adds Everest's Funeral Concierge service to its group life proposition. New arrangement marks Everest's first partnership in. /PRNewswire/ - Funeral planning and concierge service firm Everest announced today a new strategic partnership with. MetLife. in the. UK. market. As part of this initial three-year exclusive arrangement,. MetLife.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Kapnick Selects CyberCube to Quantify Client Cyber Exposure

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kapnick Insurance , a premier independent insurance brokerage, has become the latest intermediary to partner with cyber risk analytics specialist CyberCube. Kapnick is licensing CyberCube’s Broking Manager to help quantify financial exposure for its clients to make better coverage and limit decisions. Kapnick is a Top 100 independent...
MICHIGAN STATE
Amidst Economic Headwinds, LIMRA CEO Focuses on Industry Opportunities

Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Opening the 2022 LIMRA Annual Conference, David Levenson , president and CEO of LIMRA and LOMA, discussed the opportunities in the life insurance, annuity, and workplace benefits markets to serve more customers. "Our industry has shown remarkable resiliency over the past two years," said Levenson....
Personal Finance: 4 recommendations for investing and avoiding frauds

Today there are savings and investment options for all tastes and profiles. With the rise of digitalization, these alternatives have increased. Let's remember that not all investment options are ideal for everyone, and that finding a properly regulated instrument is important to avoid any type of fraud, "says Leonardo Baptista, advisor at Fondos Sura.
Amber Waves: 'Self-Employed Workers Are Less Likely to Have Health Insurance Than Those Employed by Private Firms, Governments'

WASHINGTON , July 5 (TNSrep) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service issued the following article in Amber Waves entitled "Self-Employed Workers Are Less Likely to Have Health Insurance Than Those Employed by Private Firms, Governments":. * * *. By. Elizabeth A. Dobis. , Research Agricultural Economist in...
WASHINGTON STATE
Inflation has not sent health insurance prices higher – yet

For the first time in 40 years, inflation is rising faster than medical costs. But employers and health insurers are bracing for that to soon change. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
Camp Hill, PA
