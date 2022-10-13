Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 : Allianz, AIG, AXA: Directors and Officers Liability Insurance Market 2022-2028

Read full article on original website
OneNexus Secures Financing From Global Reinsurance Company Munich Re
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- and its wholly-owned captive insurance company,. OneNexus Oklahoma Captive Corp. (“OOCC”), today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement with Munich Re Energy Transition Finance (“MRETF”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of AA-rated global reinsurance company. Munich Re AG. for the purpose of providing...
Colonial Surety Launches Next-Gen Commercial General Liability Protection and Business Owner’s Policy (BOP) for America’s SMBs
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Colonial Surety, a leading direct and digital insurer, today announced the addition of Commercial General Liability and a Business Owner’s Policy (BOP) to its already extensive suite of SMB insurance products. Both innovative offerings have basic cyber liability insurance built in, come with flexible payment options, and can be purchased with multi-year policy terms, which helps SMBs to lock in rates.
Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Names Pedro Mairos Global Underwriting Officer, Marine
BOSTON & LONDON --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance. (BHSI) today announced that it has appointed Pedro Mairos as Global Underwriting Officer, Marine. He was previously Head of Marine for the. UK. &. Ireland. at BHSI. “Our large global footprint coupled with the substantial growth of our Marine business made...
AM Best to Deliver Property/Casualty Market Report at American Association of Insurance Services’ Pulse Event in Chicago
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best will participate in the American Association of Insurance Services’ (AAIS) Pulse event, which takes place. , chief rating officer, AM Best, will sit down with. John Kadous. ,. AAIS. vice president of product, to discuss the issues pressuring property/casualty insurance companies, including COVID-19, inflation, interest...
bolttech acquires majority shareholding in broker Axle Asia, accelerating its growth in Indonesia: bolttech
-based international insurtech, announced it has completed the acquisition of a majority shareholding in PT Axle Asia, an established insurance broker in. will become a subsidiary of bolttech and be subsequently rebranded. The addition of Axle Asia will accelerate the deployment of bolttech’s insurance exchange capabilities and complement its existing...
2022 Life Insurance Market Size and Trend Analysis Report to 2026 – Featuring MetLife, Prudential Financial and Allianz Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com: Research and Markets
-- The “Life Insurance Market Size and Trend Analysis by Regions, Top Markets, Claims,. of Business, Commercial and Retail Market, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities and Forecast, 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. This insight analysis report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into the global and regional life insurance industry. The report provides a detailed outlook of the.
Bluevine Expands Insurance Partnerships to Provide Small Businesses with Tailored Insurance Solutions
Bluevine adds Coalition in addition to existing partner NEXT Insurance , bolstering its roster of insurance partnerships and further supporting the small business growth journey. REDWOOD CITY, Calif. ,. Oct. 17, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- Bluevine, the leading provider of holistic banking solutions designed for small businesses, today announced the expansion...
BBB: Pick the right insurance policy for your new small business
Business insurance protects your small business, both financially and legally. However, if you are just starting out, navigating insurance policies can be tricky. Some kinds of insurance are required by law, others by your clients, and other types are optional. How do you know what policies you need for your...
SECURITY PLAN ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF B2B CLAIMS PORTAL
AUSTIN, Texas , Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Plan Life Insurance Company. ("Security Plan"), a subsidiary of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA) announces the launch of its first Business to Business Claims Portal (B2B Claims Portal). The portal is now fully accessible to all funeral homes needing to file or access a claim, providing them with 24/7, real time access to our claims system. It is a truly customized service where funeral homes can create a claim and self-service as it seamlessly integrates with the Security Plan claims system.
Everest Insurance® Division Expands Operations into France and Germany
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. ("Everest") (NYSE: RE) today announced its further expansion into the European market with official opening and regulatory approval to operate two new branches in. Paris, France. (. Everest Insurance. (. Ireland. ), DAC France Branch) and Düsseldorf,. Germany. (. Everest Insurance.
EVEREST FUNERAL CONCIERGE ANNOUNCES INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION WITH ENTRY INTO UK GROUP LIFE MARKET
MetLife in the adds Everest's Funeral Concierge service to its group life proposition. New arrangement marks Everest's first partnership in. /PRNewswire/ - Funeral planning and concierge service firm Everest announced today a new strategic partnership with. MetLife. in the. UK. market. As part of this initial three-year exclusive arrangement,. MetLife.
Kapnick Selects CyberCube to Quantify Client Cyber Exposure
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kapnick Insurance , a premier independent insurance brokerage, has become the latest intermediary to partner with cyber risk analytics specialist CyberCube. Kapnick is licensing CyberCube’s Broking Manager to help quantify financial exposure for its clients to make better coverage and limit decisions. Kapnick is a Top 100 independent...
Amidst Economic Headwinds, LIMRA CEO Focuses on Industry Opportunities
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Opening the 2022 LIMRA Annual Conference, David Levenson , president and CEO of LIMRA and LOMA, discussed the opportunities in the life insurance, annuity, and workplace benefits markets to serve more customers. "Our industry has shown remarkable resiliency over the past two years," said Levenson....
Personal Finance: 4 recommendations for investing and avoiding frauds
Today there are savings and investment options for all tastes and profiles. With the rise of digitalization, these alternatives have increased. Let's remember that not all investment options are ideal for everyone, and that finding a properly regulated instrument is important to avoid any type of fraud, "says Leonardo Baptista, advisor at Fondos Sura.
Smart Communications Presents Cloud Strategies for Insurers with AWS at Guidewire Connections 2022
NEW YORK and LONDON , Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- , a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations and a Premier Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner, today announced that it will co-present an informative session with. Amazon Web Services. (AWS) at the Guidewire...
Mark Farrah Associates Assessed Individual Health Insurance Market Trends for 2Q
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Mark Farrah Associates (MFA), www.markfarrah.com, reported enrollment in individual medical plans totaled 17.4 million as of. , representing a 9.1% increase from the 15.9 million members in. June 2021. . According to the. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. (CMS) reports, also combined with data from MFA’s Health...
Transamerica Introduces Workplace Universal Life Insurance Designed to Sustain Families Through Life and Death
Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica announced today the availability of a new universal life insurance policy designed specifically to be a voluntary workplace benefit, and a combination of available riders that, for a fee, could potentially pay up to three times the value of the policy's death benefit.
Amber Waves: 'Self-Employed Workers Are Less Likely to Have Health Insurance Than Those Employed by Private Firms, Governments'
WASHINGTON , July 5 (TNSrep) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Economic Research Service issued the following article in Amber Waves entitled "Self-Employed Workers Are Less Likely to Have Health Insurance Than Those Employed by Private Firms, Governments":. * * *. By. Elizabeth A. Dobis. , Research Agricultural Economist in...
Inflation has not sent health insurance prices higher – yet
For the first time in 40 years, inflation is rising faster than medical costs. But employers and health insurers are bracing for that to soon change. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to be an INNsider Pro and access all locked articles.
Senior Services of North America and Integrity Partner to Deliver Holistic Medicare and Retirement Solutions
LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement to acquire. ("SSNA"), a leading independent marketing organization ("IMO") based on. Long Island. ,. New York. . As part of the acquisition,
