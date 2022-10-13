Read full article on original website
Related
KTUL
Burn bans extended again for multiple Green Country counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some rain has fallen across Oklahoma the past week, but it wasn't enough to have a significant impact on the extremely dry conditions. Most Green Country counties have extended their burn bans. Bans have been extended for the following counties:. Tulsa County until October 24.
KTUL
Oklahoma Highway Patrol accepting applications for 71st Lateral Academy
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is accepting applications for the 71st Lateral Academy. Applications will be accepted through November 3. The lateral academy is open to any current, CLEET-certified law enforcement officer with at least two years of experience. A new college requirement passed in the...
KTUL
2022 Oklahoma Teacher of the Year launches campaign highlighting importance of educators
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma's 2022 Teacher of the Year has launched a statewide, 77-county teacher respect and appreciation campaign to highlight the important work of teachers who are making a positive impact in their schools and communities. As a part of Rebecka Peterson's year-long "Teachers of Oklahoma" campaign,...
KTUL
New poll shows Hofmeister leading Stitt in Oklahoma Governor's race
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New polling from Oklahoma-based political consulting firm Ascend Action shows a close gubernatorial race just weeks ahead of November's midterm elections. Data shows Democrat Joy Hofmeister leading the incumbent Republican Governor, Kevin Stitt. In the survey of 638 likely voters, Hofmeister garnered 49% of responses,...
KTUL
Oklahoma pumpkin patches grow business, struggle to grow pumpkins amid drought
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Green Country has been plagued by extreme drought this year – and so have its pumpkin patches. Most aren’t growing their own pumpkins this year. But this isn’t a new phenomenon. Melissa Torkleson owns pumpkin patches in Glenpool and Sand Springs. Her...
KTUL
CDC expands use of bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters, doses arriving in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The CDC has expanded the use of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccine boosters by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna in younger children, the Oklahoma State Department of Health announced Monday. Health officials said boosters are now authorized for kids as young as five. The Pfizer-BioNTech updated booster is...
KTUL
Oklahoma GOP, Democratic Party, campaigns react to poll showing Hofmeister lead
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — The campaigns of both Gov. Kevin Stitt (R) and State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister (D) are reacting to Ascend Action's poll showing the Democrat with a seven-point lead over the incumbent Republican as they vie for the governor's office. While responses varied, representatives from both...
KTUL
AAA reminds drivers to watch for stopped cars on 'National Move Over Day'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — AAA is asking drivers to be careful and watch for workers on the side of the road. Oct. 15 is National "Move Over" Day. It's meant to remind drivers to slow down and move over when there's a car on the shoulder. AAA says about...
KTUL
MONDAY FORECAST: Sunny and cool, cold front on the way
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — We will see a sunny day with highs topping out near 60 degrees. The winds from the north at 5 to 15 mph will be noticeable today. The temperatures will drop tonight and will be near freezing for most of us in the morning. The...
Comments / 1