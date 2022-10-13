ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Burn bans extended again for multiple Green Country counties

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some rain has fallen across Oklahoma the past week, but it wasn't enough to have a significant impact on the extremely dry conditions. Most Green Country counties have extended their burn bans. Bans have been extended for the following counties:. Tulsa County until October 24.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol accepting applications for 71st Lateral Academy

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is accepting applications for the 71st Lateral Academy. Applications will be accepted through November 3. The lateral academy is open to any current, CLEET-certified law enforcement officer with at least two years of experience. A new college requirement passed in the...
New poll shows Hofmeister leading Stitt in Oklahoma Governor's race

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New polling from Oklahoma-based political consulting firm Ascend Action shows a close gubernatorial race just weeks ahead of November's midterm elections. Data shows Democrat Joy Hofmeister leading the incumbent Republican Governor, Kevin Stitt. In the survey of 638 likely voters, Hofmeister garnered 49% of responses,...
MONDAY FORECAST: Sunny and cool, cold front on the way

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — We will see a sunny day with highs topping out near 60 degrees. The winds from the north at 5 to 15 mph will be noticeable today. The temperatures will drop tonight and will be near freezing for most of us in the morning. The...

