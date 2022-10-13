Read full article on original website
Mississippi River low water levels lead to unusual discovery of cars at Bass Landing
MISSISSIPPI — The Mississippi River has gotten so low it is revealing things that it has held secret. In DeSoto County at Bass Landing Road, where it meets the river, two cars have been found that were submerged until the water. FOX13 is talking with locals, and law enforcement...
desotocountynews.com
Garden club district meeting held in Grenada
On Oct. 5, members of the DeSoto Civic Garden Club attended the Hills & Delta Fall District Meeting, hosted by Design Masters Study Club and held at the First United Methodist Church in Grenada. Presiding over the meeting was Allison Ashmore, Director, Hills & Delta District and Pat Young, President,...
wtva.com
Deadly shooting in Webster County believed to be accident
EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators believe a deadly shooting in Webster County was accidental. Webster County Sheriff David Gore said the shooting happened Saturday, Oct. 15 around midnight at a home on Mantee Clarkson Road. The deceased victim was shot in the head. One person was arrested and charged with...
hottytoddy.com
Thacker Mountain Radio Hour celebrates 25th anniversary on Thursday
The Thacker Mountain Radio Hour celebrates its 25th anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Powerhouse Arts Center. Admission is free and the public is invited. Guests for the show will include the 2022-23 Grisham-Writer-in-Residence, Deesha Philyaw, Oxford synth-pop duo, And the Echo and the Southern Komfort Brass Band.
One arrested, another wanted after deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students
OXFORD, Miss. — The Oxford Police Department has released the identity of the two suspects in connection with the death of an Ole Miss student and the injury of another. Officials identify the suspects as Seth Rokitka and Tristan Holland, both of Collierville. Police said Sunday night in Shelby...
Oxford Eagle
One dead, one injured in tragic accident behind City Hall
On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 1:14 AM, the Oxford Police Department received a 911 call by passers by that there were two people injured in the parking lot behind City Hall. Our officers and the Oxford Fire Department arrived almost immediately and began tending to the two victims. They were both transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi.
Both suspects arrested after deadly Oxford hit-and-run
This story has been updated to reflect new information. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested following a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford, Mississippi over the weekend. Oxford Police said that they responded to a 911 call on Sunday around 1:14 AM saying that two people were hurt. Police officers as well as Oxford Fire […]
Deadly motorcycle accident shuts down Stateline Road
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist has died after a multi-vehicle accident in Shelby County. Shelby County deputies responded to the crash at 7:15 a.m. at Stateline Road and Berryman Dr in southeast Shelby County near Hacks Cross. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. SCSO has shut down Stateline Road in both directions as […]
mageenews.com
My Heart is Broken, Why? Why? Why?
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some “na na” took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
actionnews5.com
1 arrested following deadly hit-and-run involving 2 Ole Miss students behind Oxford City Hall
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - One Ole Miss student has died and another is in critical condition after police received a 911 call reporting two people were injured in the parking lot behind Oxford City Hall early Sunday morning. Officials have confirmed that the two students were hit by a vehicle.
wcbi.com
Tupelo church celebrates milestone
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Tupelo church less than ten years old recently celebrated a milestone. Seven years ago, a handful of people from Cornerstone Church in Southaven planted a church with the same name in Tupelo. The membership quickly grew over the years, and recently, the church on...
hottytoddy.com
Funeral Arrangements Announced for Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run
The funeral arrangements for an Ole Miss student killed Sunday morning after being struck by a pickup truck in Oxford have been announced. Visitation for Walker Allen Fielder will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m.
ourmshome.com
One of America’s Most-Haunted Theaters Is in Tupelo, Mississippi
The Lyric Theatre, now the home of Tupelo Community Theatre, has undergone many changes since its inception in 1912. R. F. Goodlett sought financial backers in 1912 to build a vaudeville theater called “The Comus.” The Comus produced live theater until 1931 when it was purchased by the M.A. Lightman Company chain and then turned into a movie theater. At that time, the facility received the iconic marquee everyone knows today.
Oxford Eagle
Update: University confirms death of student in fatal hit-and-run; police still seeking suspects
Oxford Police continue to seek the public’s help in identifying the driver involved in a hit-and-run early Sunday that left one University of Mississippi student dead and another critically injured. Ben Marsh, dean of students, released a statement Sunday afternoon about the incident. “We received the heartbreaking news that...
wcbi.com
Tupelo teen hits the runway during “Fashion Week” in New York
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A North Mississippi teen recently returned from a trip and experience of a lifetime. We caught up with the Tupelo High School student who walked on the runway during Fashion Week in New York City. Sixteen-year-old Hailee Spradling has a full schedule. The Tupelo High...
Circumstances of officers involvement in Southaven restaurant shooting unclear
SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A police officer at a restaurant in Southaven, Miss. was involved in an early morning shooting that sent someone to a Memphis hospital in critical condition, according to state and city investigators. Details of what happened and why are still rapidly developing. At about 12:30 AM...
Pedestrian killed on Highway 385 identified
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 27-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle on the highway in southeast Shelby County. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian was hit around 11 p.m. Thursday on Highway 385 at Hacks Cross. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Highway 385 was shut […]
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run; Second Victim Critically Injured
An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver. Another victim was critically injured. According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
desotocountynews.com
Police investigate shooting at a Southaven restaurant
Southaven Police are investigating a shooting that took place late Friday night at a local restaurant. Police said officers responded to the Red Hook Cajun Seafood and Bar, located at 7065 Airways Blvd., shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. They learned on arrival that a person had been shot but had left the scene. The unidentified victim was located a short time later in Horn Lake, police said. A person of interest was also detained for questioning.
thecomeback.com
Mississippi State Troopers destroy streaker at Ole Miss
The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels took care of business Saturday at home against the unranked Auburn Tigers at home, 48-34. The best hit of the game, however, didn’t happen during live play. It featured a security team demolishing a streaker. Ole Miss led by the game’s final score,...
