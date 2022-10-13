ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette County, MS

desotocountynews.com

Garden club district meeting held in Grenada

On Oct. 5, members of the DeSoto Civic Garden Club attended the Hills & Delta Fall District Meeting, hosted by Design Masters Study Club and held at the First United Methodist Church in Grenada. Presiding over the meeting was Allison Ashmore, Director, Hills & Delta District and Pat Young, President,...
GRENADA, MS
wtva.com

Deadly shooting in Webster County believed to be accident

EUPORA, Miss. (WTVA) - Investigators believe a deadly shooting in Webster County was accidental. Webster County Sheriff David Gore said the shooting happened Saturday, Oct. 15 around midnight at a home on Mantee Clarkson Road. The deceased victim was shot in the head. One person was arrested and charged with...
WEBSTER COUNTY, MS
hottytoddy.com

Thacker Mountain Radio Hour celebrates 25th anniversary on Thursday

The Thacker Mountain Radio Hour celebrates its 25th anniversary on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6 p.m. at the Powerhouse Arts Center. Admission is free and the public is invited. Guests for the show will include the 2022-23 Grisham-Writer-in-Residence, Deesha Philyaw, Oxford synth-pop duo, And the Echo and the Southern Komfort Brass Band.
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

One dead, one injured in tragic accident behind City Hall

On Sunday, October 16, 2022, at approximately 1:14 AM, the Oxford Police Department received a 911 call by passers by that there were two people injured in the parking lot behind City Hall. Our officers and the Oxford Fire Department arrived almost immediately and began tending to the two victims. They were both transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi.
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Both suspects arrested after deadly Oxford hit-and-run

This story has been updated to reflect new information. MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people have been arrested following a deadly hit-and-run in Oxford, Mississippi over the weekend. Oxford Police said that they responded to a 911 call on Sunday around 1:14 AM saying that two people were hurt. Police officers as well as Oxford Fire […]
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Deadly motorcycle accident shuts down Stateline Road

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist has died after a multi-vehicle accident in Shelby County. Shelby County deputies responded to the crash at 7:15 a.m. at Stateline Road and Berryman Dr in southeast Shelby County near Hacks Cross. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. SCSO has shut down Stateline Road in both directions as […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
mageenews.com

My Heart is Broken, Why? Why? Why?

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Many of you saw the news Sunday concerning two Ole Miss students involved in a hit-and-run. The young man (Walker Fielder) died and his friend girl Blanche Williamson is in serious condition. From what I understand, the couple was at a bar in Oxford. Some “na na” took place with several people filming the altercation. Walker is a gentle soul. He is not a hot head. He and his friend left the bar. The trouble makers followed Walker and Blanche and got into their truck running over the couple leaving the scene of the accident. The driver and passenger are now in custody.
OXFORD, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo church celebrates milestone

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Tupelo church less than ten years old recently celebrated a milestone. Seven years ago, a handful of people from Cornerstone Church in Southaven planted a church with the same name in Tupelo. The membership quickly grew over the years, and recently, the church on...
TUPELO, MS
hottytoddy.com

Funeral Arrangements Announced for Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run

The funeral arrangements for an Ole Miss student killed Sunday morning after being struck by a pickup truck in Oxford have been announced. Visitation for Walker Allen Fielder will be from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday at Christ United Methodist Church in Jackson, followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m.
OXFORD, MS
ourmshome.com

One of America’s Most-Haunted Theaters Is in Tupelo, Mississippi

The Lyric Theatre, now the home of Tupelo Community Theatre, has undergone many changes since its inception in 1912. R. F. Goodlett sought financial backers in 1912 to build a vaudeville theater called “The Comus.” The Comus produced live theater until 1931 when it was purchased by the M.A. Lightman Company chain and then turned into a movie theater. At that time, the facility received the iconic marquee everyone knows today.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo teen hits the runway during “Fashion Week” in New York

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A North Mississippi teen recently returned from a trip and experience of a lifetime. We caught up with the Tupelo High School student who walked on the runway during Fashion Week in New York City. Sixteen-year-old Hailee Spradling has a full schedule. The Tupelo High...
TUPELO, MS
WREG

Pedestrian killed on Highway 385 identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 27-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a vehicle on the highway in southeast Shelby County. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, a pedestrian was hit around 11 p.m. Thursday on Highway 385 at Hacks Cross. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Highway 385 was shut […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
hottytoddy.com

Ole Miss Student Killed in Hit-and-Run; Second Victim Critically Injured

An Ole Miss student was killed early Sunday morning just off the downtown Square by a hit-and-run driver. Another victim was critically injured. According to the Oxford Police Department, at about 1:14 a.m. Sunday, OPD received a 911 call that two people were injured in the parking lot behind City Hall.
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

Police investigate shooting at a Southaven restaurant

Southaven Police are investigating a shooting that took place late Friday night at a local restaurant. Police said officers responded to the Red Hook Cajun Seafood and Bar, located at 7065 Airways Blvd., shortly before 11 p.m. Friday. They learned on arrival that a person had been shot but had left the scene. The unidentified victim was located a short time later in Horn Lake, police said. A person of interest was also detained for questioning.
SOUTHAVEN, MS
thecomeback.com

Mississippi State Troopers destroy streaker at Ole Miss

The No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels took care of business Saturday at home against the unranked Auburn Tigers at home, 48-34. The best hit of the game, however, didn’t happen during live play. It featured a security team demolishing a streaker. Ole Miss led by the game’s final score,...
OXFORD, MS

