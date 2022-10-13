Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Peyton Manning slams brother Eli, Chad Powers during College GameDay appearance
Peyton Manning has proven over the years that he’s got some jokes. He joined the College GameDay crew to make some picks in Knoxville. The crew discussed the Penn State-Michigan matchup and Manning made a joke regarding his brother Eli Manning’s character “Chad Powers”. Powers went to a try out at Penn State and went viral.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football: Michigan expresses regret for funereal day in Ann Arbor
Michigan should at least have the decency to put up a marker or something. Nothing fancy, mind you. Something small but tasteful off in some out-of-the-way nook or cranny of the Wolverines’ cavernous stadium. This is where the Penn State 2022 football season lost its life. The Lions were...
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Hart throws shade at James Franklin following Michigan's dominant win
Mike Hart was back on the sideline for Michigan in Week 7 after his medical emergency in Week 6. He was also feeling well enough after the huge win to troll Penn State head coach James Franklin. One of Franklin’s signature items each week is a tweet using only the...
saturdaytradition.com
Charlie Jones becomes first player in over 20 years for Purdue to accomplish home touchdown pace
Charlie Jones continues to be a human cheat code for Purdue and its passing game. In Week 7, Jones became the first player for Purdue to account for 4 consecutive home games since Vinny Sutherland in 2000. In Purdue’s 43-37 win over Nebraska, Jones caught 12 receptions for 132 yards...
saturdaytradition.com
Tennessee pleas for fan donations to fund cost of replacement goalposts at Neyland Stadium
No. 6 Tennessee got a huge upset at home over SEC cross-divisional rival No. 3 Alabama, but now the university has to pay in multiple ways. Tennessee shared a post on Twitter for a tab to help pay for the replacement of the goalposts after the originals were torn down and thrown in the Tennessee River.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum ranks the top 4 teams in CFB entering Week 8
Paul Finebaum is secretly happy right now. The SEC analyst is a Tennessee alum that just watched the Vols knock off No. 3 Alabama. With that in mind, he took to SportsCenter on ESPN Sunday morning to rank the top 4 teams in college football and give an explainer as to why.
saturdaytradition.com
Trey Palmer snubbed? Huskers react to star WRs absence from weekly B1G awards
Trey Palmer’s name was not seen on the Players of the Week awards for Week 7. This was even after he had a 237 yards receiving performance against Purdue. Palmer also had a 60 yard rushing touchdown as well, which gave him more total yards than Illinois RB Chase Brown, who had 233 total yards.
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy: Jim Harbaugh labeled win over PSU 'a butt-kicking in every which way'
JJ McCarthy and Michigan’s offense rolled in a big way against Penn State. When the final whistle sounded, the Wolverines had rushed for over 400 yards and put up 41 points on the board. So, what did it look like? According to McCarthy, head coach Jim Harbaugh labeled it...
saturdaytradition.com
PJ Fleck updates injury status of Tanner Morgan following loss to Illinois
P.J. Fleck revealed what happened to QB Tanner Morgan as he left the game with an injury on Saturday per Pioneer Press’ Andy Greder. Minnesota ended up losing to Illinois 26-14. Morgan struggled throughout the game and finished with 21 yards passing and 1 interception before he was forced...
saturdaytradition.com
Nick Saban approaching 'a very dangerous point of his career' after loss to Tennessee, says Paul Finebaum
Nick Saban suffered his first loss of the season on Saturday. Paul Finebaum debated whether or not he’s losing his touch with ESPN’s Matt Barrie. The team has had some close calls in 2022. The Crimson Tide barely escaped Austin with a 20-19 win over Texas in Week 2. Texas A&M almost upset Alabama in Tuscaloosa in Week 6. Saban got his team a 24-20 win over the Aggies after a goal line stand to end the game.
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin admits surprise at Penn State's outing coming off Week 6 bye
James Franklin and Penn State had a great opportunity when the 2022 schedule came out. After a few early season road trips, the Nittany Lions had their bye week ahead of the crucial trip to Ann Arbor to face Michigan in Week 7. Unfortunately, that bye did not pay off...
saturdaytradition.com
College Football Rankings: Week 8 AP Top 25 Poll released
4 B1G teams cracked the Week 8 AP top 25 Poll: Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Illinois, the same as last week. The Buckeyes are rated as the No. 2 team in the country, with Michigan as No. 4 just behind Tennessee, who beat Alabama to jump the Wolverines.
saturdaytradition.com
Blake Corum seen visibly sick on field during Michigan's first drive vs. Penn State
Blake Corum might have some nerves getting to him against Penn State. A video was released of him throwing up while on the field. Corum has been on a tear this season running the ball. He has embraced his role in the Michigan backfield and had 735 yards rushing with 11 touchdowns coming into the game.
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin announces it will be without usual play-by-play announcer vs. Purdue
Wisconsin football will be without its usual play-by-play announcer on Saturday. Matt Lepay, the Badgers’ Director of Broadcasting, announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he would miss the game on Saturday as he attends a celebration of life for his sister. Stepping in for Lepay will be Mike Heller,...
saturdaytradition.com
Trey Palmer, Nebraska WR, becomes first player in century to record mind-boggling stat
Trey Palmer was nothing short of unstoppable for Nebraska against Purdue Saturday night. Despite a loss, Palmer put up some of the best numbers the college game has ever seen. His 237 receiving yards and 60 rushing yards saw him become the first player with 225+ receiving yards and 50 rushing yards in a single game in well over a century.
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska will be without key defender for matchup with Purdue
Nebraska will be without their leading tackler Luke Reimer when the Huskers take on Purdue in Week 7. Reimer, who leads the team with 49 tackles, will miss the game with a reported upper-body injury. The star linebacker will be a big loss for the pivotal conference matchup. Nebraska and Purdue are both 2-1 in B1G play this season.
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Leonhard: Badgers 'need to know who is in/out' regarding transfer status moving forward
Jim Leonhard wants his players to be fully committed to Wisconsin or go ahead and make a move. On Monday afternoon, Leonhard addressed the growing concern of players leaving and going into the NCAA transfer portal since Paul Chryst was fired recently. Leonhard wants the team to want to be...
saturdaytradition.com
Mickey Joseph reveals postgame message to Nebraska following hard-fought loss to Purdue
Mickey Joseph and the Huskers couldn’t come up with a stop when they needed it, falling to Purdue 43-37 in a high-scoring affair Saturday night. However, Joseph did not sound disappointed with his team after the game. During his postgame press conference, Joseph said his message to the team...
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana QB enters transfer portal following Week 7
On Monday morning Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle entered the NCAA transfer portal following Week 7. A redshirt senior, Tuttle transferred to Indiana from Utah back in December 2018. He will continue playing throughout the remainder of the 2022 season, with the opportunity to help Indiana to win more football games.
saturdaytradition.com
Ludacris shouts out Illinois football after win over Minnesota: 'Throw the 1s up'
The Illinois Fighting Illini are tied for first place in the B1G West with Purdue. Yep, you heard that right. Usual cellar dweller Illinois has a legitimate shot at making it to Indianapolis for the B1G Championship this December. They defeated Minnesota on Saturday afternoon 26-14. Rapper Ludacris on Saturday...
