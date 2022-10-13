ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Paul Finebaum ranks the top 4 teams in CFB entering Week 8

Paul Finebaum is secretly happy right now. The SEC analyst is a Tennessee alum that just watched the Vols knock off No. 3 Alabama. With that in mind, he took to SportsCenter on ESPN Sunday morning to rank the top 4 teams in college football and give an explainer as to why.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaytradition.com

Nick Saban approaching 'a very dangerous point of his career' after loss to Tennessee, says Paul Finebaum

Nick Saban suffered his first loss of the season on Saturday. Paul Finebaum debated whether or not he’s losing his touch with ESPN’s Matt Barrie. The team has had some close calls in 2022. The Crimson Tide barely escaped Austin with a 20-19 win over Texas in Week 2. Texas A&M almost upset Alabama in Tuscaloosa in Week 6. Saban got his team a 24-20 win over the Aggies after a goal line stand to end the game.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

College Football Rankings: Week 8 AP Top 25 Poll released

4 B1G teams cracked the Week 8 AP top 25 Poll: Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Illinois, the same as last week. The Buckeyes are rated as the No. 2 team in the country, with Michigan as No. 4 just behind Tennessee, who beat Alabama to jump the Wolverines.
GEORGIA STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin announces it will be without usual play-by-play announcer vs. Purdue

Wisconsin football will be without its usual play-by-play announcer on Saturday. Matt Lepay, the Badgers’ Director of Broadcasting, announced on Twitter Monday afternoon that he would miss the game on Saturday as he attends a celebration of life for his sister. Stepping in for Lepay will be Mike Heller,...
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Trey Palmer, Nebraska WR, becomes first player in century to record mind-boggling stat

Trey Palmer was nothing short of unstoppable for Nebraska against Purdue Saturday night. Despite a loss, Palmer put up some of the best numbers the college game has ever seen. His 237 receiving yards and 60 rushing yards saw him become the first player with 225+ receiving yards and 50 rushing yards in a single game in well over a century.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska will be without key defender for matchup with Purdue

Nebraska will be without their leading tackler Luke Reimer when the Huskers take on Purdue in Week 7. Reimer, who leads the team with 49 tackles, will miss the game with a reported upper-body injury. The star linebacker will be a big loss for the pivotal conference matchup. Nebraska and Purdue are both 2-1 in B1G play this season.
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana QB enters transfer portal following Week 7

On Monday morning Indiana quarterback Jack Tuttle entered the NCAA transfer portal following Week 7. A redshirt senior, Tuttle transferred to Indiana from Utah back in December 2018. He will continue playing throughout the remainder of the 2022 season, with the opportunity to help Indiana to win more football games.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy