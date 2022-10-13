ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

I-195 clear after crash in Richmond

The crash is located on I-95 north near mile marker 2, just after West Broad Street. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash involved multiple vehicles. The north left shoulder, left lane and center lane were all closed to address the crash.
First Alert Weather Day: Freeze likely tonight and Thursday morning

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re calling Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day as a winter chill arrives and our first freeze of the season is possible Wednesday and Thursday morning. A Freeze Watch is in effect for much of central and southern Virginia because temperatures in the mid to...
New veterinary center to open in Henrico

Partner Veterinary is building a new emergency and specialty veterinary center in Henrico’s West End next year. The 20,000-square-foot facility, to be located at 1616 Three Chopt Road in Henrico, will supplement the company’s existing urgent care center at 6506 West Broad Street in the county, which opened earlier this year.
Solar project planned on soybean farm in Middlesex County

Greenbacker Capital Management, a leading renewable energy asset manager, has purchased a 3.9 MWdc to-be-constructed solar farm, marking its first clean energy asset in Virginia. Greenbacker purchased the project from Sun Tribe, a developer with more than 100 renewables projects in the state. The project has a long-term power purchase...
The Tobacco Company will return to opening 7 days a week.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond favorite is making a comeback in a big way. After enduring some difficult times The Tobacco Company will begin opening 7 days a week starting Monday, Oct. 17. This is a two-day increase from their previous dining schedule of Wednesday through Sunday. The four-story...
$7.5M Wells Fargo grant to expand housing equality in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A $7.5 million grant from Wells Fargo aims to expand equal housing opportunities for aspiring homeowners of color in Central Virginia. In a press conference Friday, the hefty check was handed over to LISC Virginia, which plans to partner with housing organizations to help minorities get their foot in the door of their new home.
Richmond in Pictures

Today, nobody thinks twice about taking a quick photo with a smartphone — it’s second nature. But not too long ago, this simple act would have been extraordinary. Modern photography has gone through many changes, and there were many people who paved the way — including a Richmonder whose studio is approaching its 100th anniversary.
