Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensVirginia State
Family & Friends Frantically Searching For Missing Former VCU Basketball ChampionThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichmond, VA
Virginia Commonwealth University students are switching from drinking alcohol to smoking weedMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Best Restaurants in Richmond, VATerry MansfieldRichmond, VA
Short Pump Kroger eliminates single-use plastic bagsMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Related
REPORT: Richmond and Petersburg casinos could coexist, but other casinos would take a hit
A new study found competing casino proposals in Petersburg and Richmond could coexist while remaining profitable but, so far, local leaders are rejecting that idea.
2022 Virginia general election: What Chesterfield voters will see on their ballots
Chesterfield has two congressional races -- the 1st District race and the 4th District race -- a board of supervisors race and a $540 million bond referendum.
Severe thunderstorm warning for metro Richmond area
The National Weather Service has declared a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for a number of counties in Central Virginia.
New DMV office opening in Colonial Heights
A new DMV office will open in Colonial Heights later this month, offering basic services in partnership with the local city government.
I-195 clear after crash in Richmond
The crash is located on I-95 north near mile marker 2, just after West Broad Street. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash involved multiple vehicles. The north left shoulder, left lane and center lane were all closed to address the crash.
NBC12
First Alert Weather Day: Freeze likely tonight and Thursday morning
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - We’re calling Wednesday a First Alert Weather Day as a winter chill arrives and our first freeze of the season is possible Wednesday and Thursday morning. A Freeze Watch is in effect for much of central and southern Virginia because temperatures in the mid to...
Richmond nonprofit says marijuana pardons could help over half of their clients
Sara Dimick, executive director of OAR of Richmond, says they serve about 4,500 Virginians, and these state pardons could help more than half of them.
New veterinary center to open in Henrico
Partner Veterinary is building a new emergency and specialty veterinary center in Henrico’s West End next year. The 20,000-square-foot facility, to be located at 1616 Three Chopt Road in Henrico, will supplement the company’s existing urgent care center at 6506 West Broad Street in the county, which opened earlier this year.
'100 and fabulous' Virginia woman celebrates 'monumental' birthday
A Virginia woman who turned 100 on Saturday was celebrated by her friends, family and community in Ashland this weekend.
Ice cream workshop scoops up former downtown Richmond restaurant
Sweet Wynns owner Taryn Wynn said she always envisioned a dedicated space for the company, and that it has quickly outgrown the space it was using since it launched this spring.
Augusta Free Press
Solar project planned on soybean farm in Middlesex County
Greenbacker Capital Management, a leading renewable energy asset manager, has purchased a 3.9 MWdc to-be-constructed solar farm, marking its first clean energy asset in Virginia. Greenbacker purchased the project from Sun Tribe, a developer with more than 100 renewables projects in the state. The project has a long-term power purchase...
Richmond dialysis patient struggles to get to appointments due to late GRTC buses
A Richmond man receiving dialysis treatments is looking for help. Lately, Rudolph Hunt Jr.’s shuttle hasn't been coming on time, something that's creating more challenges for him when getting to appointments.
NBC12
The Tobacco Company will return to opening 7 days a week.
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond favorite is making a comeback in a big way. After enduring some difficult times The Tobacco Company will begin opening 7 days a week starting Monday, Oct. 17. This is a two-day increase from their previous dining schedule of Wednesday through Sunday. The four-story...
NBC12
$7.5M Wells Fargo grant to expand housing equality in Central Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A $7.5 million grant from Wells Fargo aims to expand equal housing opportunities for aspiring homeowners of color in Central Virginia. In a press conference Friday, the hefty check was handed over to LISC Virginia, which plans to partner with housing organizations to help minorities get their foot in the door of their new home.
richmondmagazine.com
Richmond in Pictures
Today, nobody thinks twice about taking a quick photo with a smartphone — it’s second nature. But not too long ago, this simple act would have been extraordinary. Modern photography has gone through many changes, and there were many people who paved the way — including a Richmonder whose studio is approaching its 100th anniversary.
Henrico crash closes lanes on both sides of I-64 near Short Pump
The crash occurred on I-64 at mile marker 179 near Short Pump. The east left shoulder and left lanes were closed, and the west left shoulder, left lane and center lane were closed, according to VDOT.
2 Cities in Virginia Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Virginia were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Two people killed, 10 hurt in eight Richmond shootings
Richmond Police reported eight different shooting incidents that happened between Friday and Sunday. Two of these shootings were fatal and an additional 10 adults were injured.
Richmond giving out winter weather preparedness kits to senior citizens
The kits contain items such as weather stripping, plastic window covering, draft-stopping outlet covers and an energy-saving lightbulb, and are designed to help seniors get ready for the cold, as well as assist in home heating costs, according to the city.
Virginia doctors hope new clinical trial helps paralyzed veterans walk again
Doctors at McGuire VA Medical Center in Richmond are working on a way to allow paralyzed veterans to walk again. It’s the goal of their clinical trial to determine the effectiveness of a non-invasive version of a procedure called "epidural stimulation."
Comments / 1