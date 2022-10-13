AUSTIN, Texas , Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Plan Life Insurance Company. ("Security Plan"), a subsidiary of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA) announces the launch of its first Business to Business Claims Portal (B2B Claims Portal). The portal is now fully accessible to all funeral homes needing to file or access a claim, providing them with 24/7, real time access to our claims system. It is a truly customized service where funeral homes can create a claim and self-service as it seamlessly integrates with the Security Plan claims system.

