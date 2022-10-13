ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bolttech acquires majority shareholding in broker Axle Asia, accelerating its growth in Indonesia: bolttech

-based international insurtech, announced it has completed the acquisition of a majority shareholding in PT Axle Asia, an established insurance broker in. will become a subsidiary of bolttech and be subsequently rebranded. The addition of Axle Asia will accelerate the deployment of bolttech’s insurance exchange capabilities and complement its existing...
Everest Insurance® Division Expands Operations into France and Germany

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. ("Everest") (NYSE: RE) today announced its further expansion into the European market with official opening and regulatory approval to operate two new branches in. Paris, France. (. Everest Insurance. (. Ireland. ), DAC France Branch) and Düsseldorf,. Germany. (. Everest Insurance.
EVEREST FUNERAL CONCIERGE ANNOUNCES INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION WITH ENTRY INTO UK GROUP LIFE MARKET

MetLife in the adds Everest's Funeral Concierge service to its group life proposition. New arrangement marks Everest's first partnership in. /PRNewswire/ - Funeral planning and concierge service firm Everest announced today a new strategic partnership with. MetLife. in the. UK. market. As part of this initial three-year exclusive arrangement,. MetLife.
OKLAHOMA STATE
2022 Life Insurance Market Size and Trend Analysis Report to 2026 – Featuring MetLife, Prudential Financial and Allianz Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com: Research and Markets

-- The “Life Insurance Market Size and Trend Analysis by Regions, Top Markets, Claims,. of Business, Commercial and Retail Market, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities and Forecast, 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. This insight analysis report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into the global and regional life insurance industry. The report provides a detailed outlook of the.
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED – Form 6-K

U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Announcement on Serving the Real Economy and Safeguarding the People's Livelihood. (the "Company") has always adhered to the people-centered development philosophy, stuck to the role of insurance and deepened reform and innovation. The Company has achieved remarkable results in serving major national development strategies and the participation in the construction of a multi-tiered social security system.
AM Best to Deliver Property/Casualty Market Report at American Association of Insurance Services’ Pulse Event in Chicago

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best will participate in the American Association of Insurance Services’ (AAIS) Pulse event, which takes place. , chief rating officer, AM Best, will sit down with. John Kadous. ,. AAIS. vice president of product, to discuss the issues pressuring property/casualty insurance companies, including COVID-19, inflation, interest...
CHICAGO, IL
FINGERMOTION, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

The terms the "Registrant", "we", "us", "our", "FingerMotion" and the "Company" consolidated subsidiaries and contractually controlled companies. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. The following management's discussion and analysis of the Company's financial. condition and results of operations (the "MD&A") contains forward-looking. statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, among.
NFP Acquires UK-Based Brokerage Bentley Insurance Services

Acquisition adds complex commercial and personal insurance expertise, continuing NFP's growth in the. /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor, today announced it has acquired. Mason James Insurance Services Limited. (doing business as. Bentley Insurance Services. ), one of the...
Bluevine Expands Insurance Partnerships to Provide Small Businesses with Tailored Insurance Solutions

Bluevine adds Coalition in addition to existing partner NEXT Insurance , bolstering its roster of insurance partnerships and further supporting the small business growth journey. REDWOOD CITY, Calif. ,. Oct. 17, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- Bluevine, the leading provider of holistic banking solutions designed for small businesses, today announced the expansion...
Kapnick Selects CyberCube to Quantify Client Cyber Exposure

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kapnick Insurance , a premier independent insurance brokerage, has become the latest intermediary to partner with cyber risk analytics specialist CyberCube. Kapnick is licensing CyberCube’s Broking Manager to help quantify financial exposure for its clients to make better coverage and limit decisions. Kapnick is a Top 100 independent...
MICHIGAN STATE
SECURITY PLAN ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF B2B CLAIMS PORTAL

AUSTIN, Texas , Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Plan Life Insurance Company. ("Security Plan"), a subsidiary of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA) announces the launch of its first Business to Business Claims Portal (B2B Claims Portal). The portal is now fully accessible to all funeral homes needing to file or access a claim, providing them with 24/7, real time access to our claims system. It is a truly customized service where funeral homes can create a claim and self-service as it seamlessly integrates with the Security Plan claims system.
TEXAS STATE
Colonial Surety Launches Next-Gen Commercial General Liability Protection and Business Owner’s Policy (BOP) for America’s SMBs

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Colonial Surety, a leading direct and digital insurer, today announced the addition of Commercial General Liability and a Business Owner’s Policy (BOP) to its already extensive suite of SMB insurance products. Both innovative offerings have basic cyber liability insurance built in, come with flexible payment options, and can be purchased with multi-year policy terms, which helps SMBs to lock in rates.
Insurance as a Value-Add Service is an Untapped Market, Reveals Recent Survey

More than half of respondents agree insurance offerings would increase company value and boost customer relationships. /PRNewswire/ -- Few in the real estate and auto dealer industries are offering insurance at the point of sale. This leaves an untapped market for these businesses along the path of purchase, according to VIU by HUB, a digital insurance brokerage platform powered by.
ILLINOIS STATE
ReSource Pro Acquires Florida-based MIS Insurance Services

ReSource Pro, a market leader in business process solutions for the insurance industry, today announces its acquisition of. , a customized software solutions company that provides an integrated suite of web-based services to the commercial P&C insurance market. Among a series of recent acquisitions, the addition of MIS is a part of ReSource Pro's strategy to deepen offerings and opportunities for underwriting organizations while reducing the time and effort required to start new programs.
FLORIDA STATE
Camp Hill, PA
