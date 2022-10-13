Read full article on original website
bolttech acquires majority shareholding in broker Axle Asia, accelerating its growth in Indonesia: bolttech
-based international insurtech, announced it has completed the acquisition of a majority shareholding in PT Axle Asia, an established insurance broker in. will become a subsidiary of bolttech and be subsequently rebranded. The addition of Axle Asia will accelerate the deployment of bolttech’s insurance exchange capabilities and complement its existing...
Everest Insurance® Division Expands Operations into France and Germany
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. ("Everest") (NYSE: RE) today announced its further expansion into the European market with official opening and regulatory approval to operate two new branches in. Paris, France. (. Everest Insurance. (. Ireland. ), DAC France Branch) and Düsseldorf,. Germany. (. Everest Insurance.
Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Names Pedro Mairos Global Underwriting Officer, Marine
BOSTON & LONDON --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance. (BHSI) today announced that it has appointed Pedro Mairos as Global Underwriting Officer, Marine. He was previously Head of Marine for the. UK. &. Ireland. at BHSI. “Our large global footprint coupled with the substantial growth of our Marine business made...
EVEREST FUNERAL CONCIERGE ANNOUNCES INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION WITH ENTRY INTO UK GROUP LIFE MARKET
MetLife in the adds Everest's Funeral Concierge service to its group life proposition. New arrangement marks Everest's first partnership in. /PRNewswire/ - Funeral planning and concierge service firm Everest announced today a new strategic partnership with. MetLife. in the. UK. market. As part of this initial three-year exclusive arrangement,. MetLife.
2022 Life Insurance Market Size and Trend Analysis Report to 2026 – Featuring MetLife, Prudential Financial and Allianz Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com: Research and Markets
-- The “Life Insurance Market Size and Trend Analysis by Regions, Top Markets, Claims,. of Business, Commercial and Retail Market, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities and Forecast, 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. This insight analysis report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into the global and regional life insurance industry. The report provides a detailed outlook of the.
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED – Form 6-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Announcement on Serving the Real Economy and Safeguarding the People's Livelihood. (the "Company") has always adhered to the people-centered development philosophy, stuck to the role of insurance and deepened reform and innovation. The Company has achieved remarkable results in serving major national development strategies and the participation in the construction of a multi-tiered social security system.
AM Best to Deliver Property/Casualty Market Report at American Association of Insurance Services’ Pulse Event in Chicago
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best will participate in the American Association of Insurance Services’ (AAIS) Pulse event, which takes place. , chief rating officer, AM Best, will sit down with. John Kadous. ,. AAIS. vice president of product, to discuss the issues pressuring property/casualty insurance companies, including COVID-19, inflation, interest...
FINGERMOTION, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The terms the "Registrant", "we", "us", "our", "FingerMotion" and the "Company" consolidated subsidiaries and contractually controlled companies. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. The following management's discussion and analysis of the Company's financial. condition and results of operations (the "MD&A") contains forward-looking. statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, among.
Smart Communications Presents Cloud Strategies for Insurers with AWS at Guidewire Connections 2022
NEW YORK and LONDON , Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- , a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations and a Premier Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner, today announced that it will co-present an informative session with. Amazon Web Services. (AWS) at the Guidewire...
NFP Acquires UK-Based Brokerage Bentley Insurance Services
Acquisition adds complex commercial and personal insurance expertise, continuing NFP's growth in the. /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor, today announced it has acquired. Mason James Insurance Services Limited. (doing business as. Bentley Insurance Services. ), one of the...
Bluevine Expands Insurance Partnerships to Provide Small Businesses with Tailored Insurance Solutions
Bluevine adds Coalition in addition to existing partner NEXT Insurance , bolstering its roster of insurance partnerships and further supporting the small business growth journey. REDWOOD CITY, Calif. ,. Oct. 17, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- Bluevine, the leading provider of holistic banking solutions designed for small businesses, today announced the expansion...
Australia, Singapore sign landmark green energy deal
Australia and Singapore signed a sweeping bilateral agreement on the path forward in the so-called energy transition.
Transamerica Introduces Workplace Universal Life Insurance Designed to Sustain Families Through Life and Death
Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transamerica announced today the availability of a new universal life insurance policy designed specifically to be a voluntary workplace benefit, and a combination of available riders that, for a fee, could potentially pay up to three times the value of the policy's death benefit.
Kapnick Selects CyberCube to Quantify Client Cyber Exposure
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kapnick Insurance , a premier independent insurance brokerage, has become the latest intermediary to partner with cyber risk analytics specialist CyberCube. Kapnick is licensing CyberCube’s Broking Manager to help quantify financial exposure for its clients to make better coverage and limit decisions. Kapnick is a Top 100 independent...
SECURITY PLAN ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF B2B CLAIMS PORTAL
AUSTIN, Texas , Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Plan Life Insurance Company. ("Security Plan"), a subsidiary of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA) announces the launch of its first Business to Business Claims Portal (B2B Claims Portal). The portal is now fully accessible to all funeral homes needing to file or access a claim, providing them with 24/7, real time access to our claims system. It is a truly customized service where funeral homes can create a claim and self-service as it seamlessly integrates with the Security Plan claims system.
Colonial Surety Launches Next-Gen Commercial General Liability Protection and Business Owner’s Policy (BOP) for America’s SMBs
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Colonial Surety, a leading direct and digital insurer, today announced the addition of Commercial General Liability and a Business Owner’s Policy (BOP) to its already extensive suite of SMB insurance products. Both innovative offerings have basic cyber liability insurance built in, come with flexible payment options, and can be purchased with multi-year policy terms, which helps SMBs to lock in rates.
Insurance as a Value-Add Service is an Untapped Market, Reveals Recent Survey
More than half of respondents agree insurance offerings would increase company value and boost customer relationships. /PRNewswire/ -- Few in the real estate and auto dealer industries are offering insurance at the point of sale. This leaves an untapped market for these businesses along the path of purchase, according to VIU by HUB, a digital insurance brokerage platform powered by.
OneNexus Secures Financing From Global Reinsurance Company Munich Re
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- and its wholly-owned captive insurance company,. OneNexus Oklahoma Captive Corp. (“OOCC”), today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement with Munich Re Energy Transition Finance (“MRETF”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of AA-rated global reinsurance company. Munich Re AG. for the purpose of providing...
ReSource Pro Acquires Florida-based MIS Insurance Services
ReSource Pro, a market leader in business process solutions for the insurance industry, today announces its acquisition of. , a customized software solutions company that provides an integrated suite of web-based services to the commercial P&C insurance market. Among a series of recent acquisitions, the addition of MIS is a part of ReSource Pro's strategy to deepen offerings and opportunities for underwriting organizations while reducing the time and effort required to start new programs.
Greenlight Re to Host Investor Day in New York on November 17, 2022
GRAND CAYMAN , Cayman Islands , Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) ("Greenlight Re" or the "Company"), a multiline property and casualty insurer and reinsurer, will host a live investor day in. New York City. on. Thursday, November 17, 2022. , beginning at. 12pm...
