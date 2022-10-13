Undergraduate residents at Fordham Lincoln Center (FLC) might imagine their college dorm experience to be glamorous, especially given Fordham’s marketing as an oasis in the middle of Manhattan. However, this fall, many students have been disappointed by a confusing housing registration and placement experience that has crammed in as many first-years as possible and left other students stranded. We believe that Fordham has a responsibility to provide its students with adequate housing, and the university is not meeting these standards this year.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO