Undergraduate Admissions Extends Test-Optional Policy
Fordham’s Office of Undergraduate Admissions announced on Sept. 12 that it will extend the test-optional policy to include prospective students applying for the fall 2024 admission cycle. The university originally implemented the change alongside many other colleges in May 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The measure was initially...
Faculty Union in Negotiations To Renew Contract
Since March, Fordham Faculty United (FFU) has been negotiating its next collective bargaining agreement with Fordham to improve working conditions and benefits for adjunct and full-time nontenure-track professors. The union ratified its first contract in 2018 and began deliberations for its new contract this year after the three-yearlong contract was extended in 2021 due to COVID-19.
The Faces of Fordham Facilities Management
Fordham Facilities Management is composed of the university’s post office, power plant operations and maintenance, grounds and custodial services, waste management and other recycling services, building operations and maintenance, as well as planning and construction. As stated on the university’s administrative offices website, the mission of Facilities Management at...
250 Students Participate in USG 2022 Election
Elections for United Student Government at Lincoln Center (USGLC) were held on Sept. 27 through 28 to fill vacancies and elect first-year senators for the Fordham College at Lincoln Center (FCLC) positions as well as senator for Gabelli School of Business at Lincoln Center (GSBLC). Also on the ballot were senator positions for all academic years and two chairperson positions, one for the diversity, equity and inclusion committee and one for the committee on sexual misconduct.
Students Present Open Letter in Support of Faculty Union
An open letter of support for Fordham Faculty United (FFU) was presented by students at both Rose Hill and Lincoln Center on Sept. 29 amid the union’s current negotiations with the university’s administration. The letter, which has garnered over 280 signatures, asked that Fordham reach a collective bargaining agreement with FFU that will provide pay consistent with rises in living costs, meaningful health benefits and pay parity among schools.
Fordham’s English Department Hosts Author Walter Mosley
Fordham’s English department hosted its annual Mary Higgins Clark Chair event on Oct. 6 in the Pope Auditorium with special guest Walter Mosley. The Mary Higgins Clark Chair invites all Fordham students and aspiring writers to receive guidance and advice from widely praised writers such as Mosley. After graduating...
Staff Editorial: Housing Mismanagement Hinders Student Success
Undergraduate residents at Fordham Lincoln Center (FLC) might imagine their college dorm experience to be glamorous, especially given Fordham’s marketing as an oasis in the middle of Manhattan. However, this fall, many students have been disappointed by a confusing housing registration and placement experience that has crammed in as many first-years as possible and left other students stranded. We believe that Fordham has a responsibility to provide its students with adequate housing, and the university is not meeting these standards this year.
Fordham Has A Responsibility to Go Carbon-Neutral
We can already see the effects of climate change on our environment, and it is high time that Fordham takes action to fight it. In the past 16 years, Fordham University has cut carbon dioxide emissions by 31.77 percent, which is a seemingly groundbreaking feat until you consider the progress of other universities.
Opposition to New Booster Mandate Rests on Misinformation and Confusion
Fordham announced on Sept. 27 that it has officially updated its immunization requirements so that students and faculty have until Nov. 1 to get the newly approved COVID-19 bivalent boosters. The additional dose is approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to defend against the original strain of the virus, as well as newer ones, particularly the omicron variant.
