Global Automotive Telematics Market Report 2022: A $1,23,487.5 million Market by 2027 – Astute Analytica

2022 Life Insurance Market Size and Trend Analysis Report to 2026 – Featuring MetLife, Prudential Financial and Allianz Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com: Research and Markets
-- The “Life Insurance Market Size and Trend Analysis by Regions, Top Markets, Claims,. of Business, Commercial and Retail Market, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities and Forecast, 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. This insight analysis report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into the global and regional life insurance industry. The report provides a detailed outlook of the.
Pharmacy Benefit Management Market Analysis with Size, Growth Drivers, Trends and Key Players at Douglas Insights
EINPresswire.com/ -- What is Pharmacy Benefit Management?. Pharmacy benefit management (PBM) is a third-party administration of prescription drug programs for managed care organizations, self-insured companies, and government agencies. PBMs use their buying power, clinical expertise, and formulary management to negotiate discounts and rebates from drug manufacturers. They also manage the process of approving which drugs are covered by insurance plans and develop strategies to encourage the use of lower-cost generic drugs.
OneNexus Secures Financing From Global Reinsurance Company Munich Re
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- and its wholly-owned captive insurance company,. OneNexus Oklahoma Captive Corp. (“OOCC”), today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement with Munich Re Energy Transition Finance (“MRETF”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of AA-rated global reinsurance company. Munich Re AG. for the purpose of providing...
bolttech acquires majority shareholding in broker Axle Asia, accelerating its growth in Indonesia: bolttech
-based international insurtech, announced it has completed the acquisition of a majority shareholding in PT Axle Asia, an established insurance broker in. will become a subsidiary of bolttech and be subsequently rebranded. The addition of Axle Asia will accelerate the deployment of bolttech’s insurance exchange capabilities and complement its existing...
AM Best to Deliver Property/Casualty Market Report at American Association of Insurance Services’ Pulse Event in Chicago
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best will participate in the American Association of Insurance Services’ (AAIS) Pulse event, which takes place. , chief rating officer, AM Best, will sit down with. John Kadous. ,. AAIS. vice president of product, to discuss the issues pressuring property/casualty insurance companies, including COVID-19, inflation, interest...
EVEREST FUNERAL CONCIERGE ANNOUNCES INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION WITH ENTRY INTO UK GROUP LIFE MARKET
MetLife in the adds Everest's Funeral Concierge service to its group life proposition. New arrangement marks Everest's first partnership in. /PRNewswire/ - Funeral planning and concierge service firm Everest announced today a new strategic partnership with. MetLife. in the. UK. market. As part of this initial three-year exclusive arrangement,. MetLife.
SHIFT TECHNOLOGY BRINGS NEW ACCELERATOR TO GUIDEWIRE MARKETPLACE
New Claim Fraud Accelerator Speeds Fraud Detection for Guidewire Cloud Customers. /PRNewswire/ -- Shift Technology, a provider of AI-driven decision automation and optimization solutions for the global insurance industry, today announced availability of its Claim Fraud Accelerator in the. . Insurers using Guidewire Cloud for claims management can now have...
Smart Communications Presents Cloud Strategies for Insurers with AWS at Guidewire Connections 2022
NEW YORK and LONDON , Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- , a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations and a Premier Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner, today announced that it will co-present an informative session with. Amazon Web Services. (AWS) at the Guidewire...
NFP Acquires UK-Based Brokerage Bentley Insurance Services
Acquisition adds complex commercial and personal insurance expertise, continuing NFP's growth in the. /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor, today announced it has acquired. Mason James Insurance Services Limited. (doing business as. Bentley Insurance Services. ), one of the...
FINGERMOTION, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The terms the "Registrant", "we", "us", "our", "FingerMotion" and the "Company" consolidated subsidiaries and contractually controlled companies. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. The following management's discussion and analysis of the Company's financial. condition and results of operations (the "MD&A") contains forward-looking. statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, among.
SECURITY PLAN ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF B2B CLAIMS PORTAL
AUSTIN, Texas , Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Security Plan Life Insurance Company. ("Security Plan"), a subsidiary of Citizens, Inc. (NYSE: CIA) announces the launch of its first Business to Business Claims Portal (B2B Claims Portal). The portal is now fully accessible to all funeral homes needing to file or access a claim, providing them with 24/7, real time access to our claims system. It is a truly customized service where funeral homes can create a claim and self-service as it seamlessly integrates with the Security Plan claims system.
Patent Issued for Hybrid cloud application programming interface management platform (USPTO 11457004): Aetna Inc.
-- Aetna Inc. ( Hartford, Connecticut , United States ) has been issued patent number 11457004, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Cloud-based applications or services are deployed for a variety of tasks. Service Providers manage servers, or rent network resources from cloud service providers, to run the services. Organizations may run private clouds that are restricted to be used internally among the organization’s clients, or the organizations may run public clouds that expose those services to external clients through a wide area network (WAN) such as the Internet.
Patent Issued for Processing insured items holistically with mobile damage assessment and claims processing (USPTO 11455691): Allstate Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Brandmaier, Jennifer A. (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11455691 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Conventional insurance claims processing is a complex process that starts with a first notification of loss related to an insured item. Upon notification of loss, the claim may be routed to multiple claims adjusters that analyze different aspects of the damage associated with the insured item in order to determine whether compensation for the loss is appropriate.
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED – Form 6-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Announcement on Serving the Real Economy and Safeguarding the People's Livelihood. (the "Company") has always adhered to the people-centered development philosophy, stuck to the role of insurance and deepened reform and innovation. The Company has achieved remarkable results in serving major national development strategies and the participation in the construction of a multi-tiered social security system.
Everest Insurance® Division Expands Operations into France and Germany
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. ("Everest") (NYSE: RE) today announced its further expansion into the European market with official opening and regulatory approval to operate two new branches in. Paris, France. (. Everest Insurance. (. Ireland. ), DAC France Branch) and Düsseldorf,. Germany. (. Everest Insurance.
Kapnick Selects CyberCube to Quantify Client Cyber Exposure
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kapnick Insurance , a premier independent insurance brokerage, has become the latest intermediary to partner with cyber risk analytics specialist CyberCube. Kapnick is licensing CyberCube’s Broking Manager to help quantify financial exposure for its clients to make better coverage and limit decisions. Kapnick is a Top 100 independent...
Hippo’s First Connect Adds Berkshire Hathaway’s biBERK Small Business Insurance Products
BiBERK helps small business owners mitigate operational risk from accidents, natural disasters, professional errors and more. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- , a digital platform designed to provide independent agents with access to the nation's top carriers, announced today the addition ofbiBERK, a leading insurance company for small business that’s part of the.
CCC Names Technology Executive Michael Silva as Chief Commercial and Customer Success Officer
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Seasoned Leader Brings Proven Track Record Delivering Innovative Outcomes for. Clients Across Multiple Industries Including Financial Services. (CCC), a leading SaaS platform for the P&C insurance economy, strengthens its executive team with the appointment of. Michael Silva. as Chief Commercial and Customer...
Insurance as a Value-Add Service is an Untapped Market, Reveals Recent Survey
More than half of respondents agree insurance offerings would increase company value and boost customer relationships. /PRNewswire/ -- Few in the real estate and auto dealer industries are offering insurance at the point of sale. This leaves an untapped market for these businesses along the path of purchase, according to VIU by HUB, a digital insurance brokerage platform powered by.
Bluevine Expands Insurance Partnerships to Provide Small Businesses with Tailored Insurance Solutions
Bluevine adds Coalition in addition to existing partner NEXT Insurance , bolstering its roster of insurance partnerships and further supporting the small business growth journey. REDWOOD CITY, Calif. ,. Oct. 17, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- Bluevine, the leading provider of holistic banking solutions designed for small businesses, today announced the expansion...
