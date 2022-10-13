ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Budd: Inflation raising ranks of 'persuadable' voters

EDENTON — U.S. Rep. Ted Budd said during a visit to Chowan County last week that rising inflation is making more voters “persuadable” who might not previously have considered voting for him. “I’m for an economy that helps everybody,” Budd said. The Republican candidate for U.S. Senate blamed policies of President Joe Biden for severe inflation, and said his Democratic opponent Cheri Beasley would vote “in lock-step” with Biden. ...
AP News Summary at 10:02 p.m. EDT

Suicide drones strike fear in Ukraine's capital, killing 4. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Waves of explosives-laden suicide drones have struck Ukraine’s capital, setting buildings ablaze and tearing a hole in one of them. The attack sent people scurrying for shelter and came a week after Russia unleashed its most widespread strikes against the country in months. Authorities said four people died. One drone struck a residential building. Energy facilities were also hit by the drones, which appeared to include Iranian-made Shaheds. Separately, Moscow authorities said a Russian Su-34 warplane crashed in a residential area in the Russian port of Yeysk on the Sea of Azov, after an engine failure during takeoff, killing four people on the ground, injuring 25 and setting an apartment building ablaze. Officials said both crewmembers bailed out safely.
DeSantis to continue migrant flights to Democratic states

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration plans to continue flying migrants who entered the country illegally to Democratic strongholds, his spokeswoman said Saturday, a day after newly released records showed the state paid nearly $1 million to arrange two sets of flights to Delaware and Illinois.
