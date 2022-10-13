ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

Comments / 0

Related
OutThere Colorado

Idaho woman reels in record-breaking trout, and a look at some of Colorado's standing fish records

Hailey Thomas, a long-time angler from Rigby, Idaho, caught a record breaking trout on October 4 at Henrys Lake, according to officials from Idaho Fish and Game. The fish was a 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid, with a 21-inch girth. Officials estimated that the fish probably weighed between 17 and 20 pounds. "Hailey's fish comfortably cruises past state's the prior record - an already impressive 30-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid set by Ryan Ivy...
COLORADO STATE
deseret.com

Great Salt Lake to get water infusion; entity planned to promote conservation

Efforts to bolster water levels in the Great Salt Lake are in line for a big dose of help from the state’s water providers and some of Utah’s leading businesses. Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson on Thursday announced that the Weber Basin and Jordan Valley water conservancy districts will send an additional 30,000 acre feet of water to the lake, above and beyond what they’re otherwise expected to let loose. The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, one of several water providers around the state, serves Weber County and taps into the Pineview Reservoir, among others.
UTAH STATE
castlecountryradio.com

Southeast Utah Health Department Parents as Teachers Program

The Southeast Utah Health Department has a program called Parents as Teachers which is a home visiting program. Coordinator, Gwen Anderson and Nurse, Amy Ruggeri stopped by Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details about the program. “About four years ago, the Office of Home Visiting at the state...
UTAH STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana cannot adopt a one-size-fits all approach to a crisis it helped create

Last week, Gov. Greg Gianforte’s Housing Task Force released its draft recommendations to address housing in Montana. These include forcing every community to allow accessory dwelling units on every residential lot, removing local restrictions on how small lots can be and stopping local governments from requiring parking spaces for new development. These recommendations to remove […] The post Montana cannot adopt a one-size-fits all approach to a crisis it helped create appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
kslnewsradio.com

New poll: Is Utah the most unhappy state in the U.S.?

SALT LAKE CITY — In a new study, residents from all 50 states were tested for their happiness. Utahns ranked in the lower 25. The data, compiled by TOP Agency, suggests people in Utah are some of the most unhappy in the U.S. The study focused on seven key...
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you love eating burgers from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four fantastic burger spots in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving delicious food and providing impeccable service.
UTAH STATE
MIX 106

Old Idaho Law Forbids Unmarried Fornication

All states have some old laws that have not been updated for decades upon decades. While Idaho is a progressive state that is ahead of the curve with technology, business development and other city happenings, the outdated laws are at this point humorous. Take this gem from the law book that originally started in 1921, when Idaho looked and behaved pretty differently.
IDAHO STATE
purewow.com

13 Charming Small Towns in Utah

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. From world-class ski resorts to sweeping rural landscapes and unmatched geological sights, there are so many reasons why a trip...
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Utah’s largest school district changes dress code

AMERICAN FORK. Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District’s School Board approved a new dress code policy on Tuesday night. Executive Director of External Relations and Communications for the Alpine School District, David Stephenson said the original draft of this policy is over 30 years old and it needed to be brought into the 21st […]
ALPINE, UT
107.9 LITE FM

If You See This Worm, You Can Predict Idaho’s Winter

Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there's a new sheriff in town and it's the woolly worm AKA the woolly bear caterpillar. Punxsutawney Phil couldn't hold the jock strap of the woolly worm which according to legend (and Almanac.com) can predict how severe the winter is. Sure, Punxsutawney Phil knows when to...
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy