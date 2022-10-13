Read full article on original website
Related
Idaho woman reels in record-breaking trout, and a look at some of Colorado's standing fish records
Hailey Thomas, a long-time angler from Rigby, Idaho, caught a record breaking trout on October 4 at Henrys Lake, according to officials from Idaho Fish and Game. The fish was a 36-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid, with a 21-inch girth. Officials estimated that the fish probably weighed between 17 and 20 pounds. "Hailey's fish comfortably cruises past state's the prior record - an already impressive 30-inch rainbow/cutthroat hybrid set by Ryan Ivy...
Over the line: Why some Oregonians want to become part of Idaho
Mike McCarter knows his American history almost as well as he knows his Bible. His family has lived and worshipped in Oregon for four generations. "The only time I lived out of the state was during the Vietnam War when I was in the military," he said. But his Oregon...
deseret.com
Great Salt Lake to get water infusion; entity planned to promote conservation
Efforts to bolster water levels in the Great Salt Lake are in line for a big dose of help from the state’s water providers and some of Utah’s leading businesses. Utah House Speaker Brad Wilson on Thursday announced that the Weber Basin and Jordan Valley water conservancy districts will send an additional 30,000 acre feet of water to the lake, above and beyond what they’re otherwise expected to let loose. The Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, one of several water providers around the state, serves Weber County and taps into the Pineview Reservoir, among others.
Pray to Ullr, first big snowstorm predicted to hit this weekend
PARK CITY, Utah — The first big snowstorm to hit the Wasatch is forecasted for this upcoming weekend, prompting Powderchasers to declare it the first powder alert for the 2022-2023 […]
castlecountryradio.com
Southeast Utah Health Department Parents as Teachers Program
The Southeast Utah Health Department has a program called Parents as Teachers which is a home visiting program. Coordinator, Gwen Anderson and Nurse, Amy Ruggeri stopped by Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details about the program. “About four years ago, the Office of Home Visiting at the state...
Another Trader Joe's coming to Utah, expected to open in 2023
It's the news many Utahns have been hoping for as Trader Joe's is opening a new location in the Beehive State.
Montana cannot adopt a one-size-fits all approach to a crisis it helped create
Last week, Gov. Greg Gianforte’s Housing Task Force released its draft recommendations to address housing in Montana. These include forcing every community to allow accessory dwelling units on every residential lot, removing local restrictions on how small lots can be and stopping local governments from requiring parking spaces for new development. These recommendations to remove […] The post Montana cannot adopt a one-size-fits all approach to a crisis it helped create appeared first on Daily Montanan.
kslnewsradio.com
New poll: Is Utah the most unhappy state in the U.S.?
SALT LAKE CITY — In a new study, residents from all 50 states were tested for their happiness. Utahns ranked in the lower 25. The data, compiled by TOP Agency, suggests people in Utah are some of the most unhappy in the U.S. The study focused on seven key...
Utah woman forcibly stopped by fake police officer
A man allegedly posed as a law enforcement officer and followed a woman who was driving home from Draper, flashing his lights at her and eventually forcing her to stop early Friday morning, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).
$74,950 Foreclosed Home For Sale In One of Idaho’s Most Darling Little Cities
In short, a foreclosed property is one that is seized and listed for sale by the homeowner's lender. Any home with a mortgage has what's called a lien on it. The lien is the part of the mortgage contract that grants a lender the power to take possession of a residence after the homeowner stops paying the mortgage.
Missing in Utah: Breakthrough in 40-year-old disappearance
Months after Robby Peay disappeared, the body of an unidentified young man was buried in a grave near Moab.
When Should We Expect The First 2022 Winter Snowfall In Southern Idaho?
Whether you are a Game of Thrones fan or not, winter is coming. Exactly when winter will arrive in Idaho is up for debate since it could be the calendar date or some might consider it the day we get our first real snowfall. When Does Winter Begin In Idaho.
KUTV
White Latter-day Saint Utahn shares family reaction to discovered Black ancestry
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Every family carries a special story that makes them unique. For Desi Campbell of Lillington, North Carolina his family’s story changed when meeting his new relatives for the first time six years ago. Campbell’s side of the family is Black and live in...
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love eating burgers from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, four fantastic burger spots in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for serving delicious food and providing impeccable service.
Old Idaho Law Forbids Unmarried Fornication
All states have some old laws that have not been updated for decades upon decades. While Idaho is a progressive state that is ahead of the curve with technology, business development and other city happenings, the outdated laws are at this point humorous. Take this gem from the law book that originally started in 1921, when Idaho looked and behaved pretty differently.
purewow.com
13 Charming Small Towns in Utah
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. From world-class ski resorts to sweeping rural landscapes and unmatched geological sights, there are so many reasons why a trip...
skyhinews.com
Ranchers in Colorado’s northwest are on edge as wildlife officials investigate suspected second wolf pack
Ranchers in yet another Colorado town say they’re preparing for more wolf attacks while state wildlife officials investigate the killings of 18 calves south of Meeker, possibly from the state’s newest pack. Lenny Klinglesmith confirmed that his calves had been killed and that he wants his neighbors to...
KTVB
50 wildlife charges filed against five Idaho men
An Idaho Fish and Game investigation revealed a trespassing call during the 2021 pronghorn archery season was much more. The group was sentenced to $21,000 in fines.
Utah’s largest school district changes dress code
AMERICAN FORK. Utah (ABC4) – The Alpine School District’s School Board approved a new dress code policy on Tuesday night. Executive Director of External Relations and Communications for the Alpine School District, David Stephenson said the original draft of this policy is over 30 years old and it needed to be brought into the 21st […]
If You See This Worm, You Can Predict Idaho’s Winter
Move over Punxsutawney Phil, there's a new sheriff in town and it's the woolly worm AKA the woolly bear caterpillar. Punxsutawney Phil couldn't hold the jock strap of the woolly worm which according to legend (and Almanac.com) can predict how severe the winter is. Sure, Punxsutawney Phil knows when to...
