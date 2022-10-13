Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama football: 3 things the Crimson Tide must do to get their mojo back
Now, there is no margin for error. Now, there is a loss next to Alabama’s name. Now, there is also a No. 6 ranking next to it, because the Crimson Tide aren’t even in the AP top 5 anymore, which is blasphemy in Tuscaloosa. So now is where...
SEC names Players of the Week for Week 7
Junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt set a school record with 5 touchdown catches in Tennessee’s history-making victory over Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. On Monday, he was properly rewarded by being named SEC Offensive Player of the Week. Hyatt had 6 catches for 207 yards. He caught touchdown passes...
Tennessee TE says Vols were motivated by Henry To’o To’o line in Alabama hype video
Tennessee didn’t need any extra juice to get pumped Alabama but Henry To’o To’o inadvertently offered some anyways. Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant admitted after the team’s 52-49 upset victory that they were motivated by the former Vol To’o To’o’s voiceover in Alabama’s hype video. In it, To’o To’o expressed his desire to earn a victory for the Crimson Tide at his former stadium.
Josh Heupel says Vols received a 'dose of reality' as Tennessee comes off of Alabama victory
Josh Heupel and Tennessee players are turning the page to a new week following the Alabama win and at his Monday press conference, Heupel said the players received a “dose of reality” from him and their position coaches at a brief practice on Monday morning. “The look in...
Tennessee unveils plan to replace goalposts ahead of UT-Martin
Tennessee has a plan to replace the goalposts that were taken down during the post-game celebration following the win over Alabama. Knox News reported that Tennessee has stored a disassembled backup set of goalposts under the student section in the southeast corner of Neyland Stadium since it was ordered in 1998, the last time fans tore down the goalposts.
College Football World Reacts To Tennessee Fan Injury News
It's been a long time since Tennessee fans had something to cheer for. So much so that one fan should've stretched before celebrating the Vols win over Bama this past weekend. After hitting the kick that delivered the Volunteers from a 16th-straight Crimson Tide loss, a longtime Tennessee fan actually tore his ACL after jumping up and down in ecstasy:
Josh Heupel offers latest update on Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough
Josh Heupel held his regular Monday press conference, and while he reviewed the Alabama game, Heupel also offered an update on Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough. McCollough did not play against Alabama after he was arrested on felony charges of aggravated assault earlier in the week. His status for upcoming weeks remains uncertain. McCollough last week maintained ‘complete innocence’ according to Knoxville attorney Chloe Akers.
Kirk Herbstreit names top-performing coaches of Week 7
Kirk Herbstreit recently named his top performing coaches from Week 7 and Tennessee’s tandem made the cut after the upset victory against Alabama. Herbstreit shouted out head coach Josh Heupel and offensive coordinator Alex Golesh for their roles in Tennessee’s first victory vs. Alabama in 15 years. Herbstreit also praised Oklahoma offense coordinator Jeff Lebby after the Sooners’ 52-42 victory against Kansas in which they tallied an eye-popping 701 total yards.
Paul Finebaum says Alabama loss at Tennessee reveals ‘troubling signs’
Many questions are being raised about just how dominant of a program Alabama still is after the Crimson Tide fell 52-49 to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday as the home team snapped a huge losing streak to a conference opponent. This is far from the first sign of shakiness that...
Paul Finebaum says Tennessee's win over Alabama can 'ignite your program into a different universe'
Paul Finebaum was in the middle of the biggest weekend in college football this season, and now the attention turns to how Tennessee will move on after the huge upset of Alabama. “When you’re at the epicenter of college football in that moment Saturday night, in truly one of the...
Former Vols assistant sends message to fans after win over Alabama
There were a lot of folks who were happy for Tennessee Vols fans after the program’s 52-49 win against Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. One of those folks is former Vols wide receivers coach Zach Azzanni, who coached at Tennessee from 2013 to 2016. Azzanni sent a tweet after...
Bruce Pearl shouts out Tennessee after Volunteers upset Alabama
Bruce Pearl still has love for his former school. The ex-Tennessee basketball coach gave the Volunteers a social media shoutout on Sunday. Pearl saw long-time Tennessee reporter Jimmy Hyams relay the SEC’s announcement that UT was fined $100,000 by the SEC for storming the field at Neyland Stadium after defeating arch-rival Alabama on Saturday. Pearl seems happy for the program where he coached from 2005-to-2011.
Tennessee fan edits John Ward's voice over highlights from Alabama win
John Ward wasn’t able to call the game between Tennessee and Alabama on Saturday night, but one fan came up with a creative spin and edited his voice into a video released on social media to pay tribute to him. Here’s a look at that after the Vols defeated...
Alabama-Tennessee: Crimson Tide defense torched for worst quarter in 3 years
Alabama’s defense against Tennessee’s high-powered offense looked to be a strength vs. strength matchup heading into the Third Saturday in October matchup. In the 1st quarter of the top-10 showdown on Rocky Top, the Vols won that matchup in a major way. While Alabama outgained Tennessee 155-151 in...
Alabama football: 5 numbers that spelled doom for the Crimson Tide in loss to Tennessee
They had their superhero back behind center, but it wasn’t enough. They lit up the Neyland Stadium scoreboard for 49 points — 49! — but that, somehow, wasn’t enough. They got 103 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns from their prized transfer running back, but that wasn’t enough, either.
Chris Doering emphatically explains why Tennessee is the No. 1 team in the country
Chris Doering is ready jump on the bandwagon. The SEC Network analyst already had to apologize to Tennessee fans for not including Josh Heupel on his list of SEC Coach of the Year through the midpoint in the season. And after Tennessee’s thrilling 52-49 win over Alabama, he took it one step further.
Paul Finebaum sounds alarm major bells for Alabama after Tennessee upsets Crimson Tide
Paul Finebaum was among the Tennessee alumni base that was thrilled to finally score a win over Alabama for the first time in 15 years. The Vols defended Rocky Top, pulling off a thrilling 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide on Saturday evening, and the party was on in Knoxville.
Lane Kiffin shares perfect reaction on Twitter after Tennessee beats Alabama
Tennessee made it this time. Lane Kiffin, former Tennessee head coach and current coach at Ole Miss, is all too familiar with potential game-winning kicks against Alabama. When he was coach of UT in 2009, the Vols had a similar chance to beat Alabama. Unfortunately for Kiffin, the kick was blocked and Alabama won, 12-10.
What Nick Saban said about Tennessee following Alabama's loss to Vols
Nick Saban and Alabama suffered a dramatic loss at the hands of Tennessee Saturday night 52-49 in Neyland Stadium. Alabama committed a school record 17 penalties, and Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker threw all 5 touchdown passes to star receiver Jalin Hyatt. Hooker and Josh Heupel kept torching Alabama’s defense, and a last-second field goal by Chase McGrath delivered the victory for the Vols.
