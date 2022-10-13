ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Broad Cast Theatre is playing ‘Erma Bombeck: At Wits End’ this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We spoke with the owner of Broad Cast Theatre Nancy Tapken, and the Director of the show Sara Harrington to learn more about this poignant play. It follows the story of an iconic figure in history who stood up for women’s rights. The show is on October 21 and 22nd and The History Club of Sioux Falls.
Journey concert announced for Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Legendary rock band Journey’s 50th Anniversary tour will be making a stop in Sioux Falls next spring. According to a press release, the JOURNEY Freedom Tour 2023 starts on February 4. The band will be in Sioux Falls on Friday, March 24. The...
Historic former grocery store to become local breakfast, lunch restaurant

A 1908 building that once was a neighborhood grocery store will become the new home of a breakfast and lunch restaurant from well-known local restaurateurs. The building at 100 S. Grange Ave. in the Cathedral Historic District was purchased by attorney and property redeveloper Alex Halbach last year with a vision of bringing it back to a neighborhood commercial use.
Presale tickets for ‘Lewis Black: Off The Rails’ available Oct. 20

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A GRAMMY Award-winning stand-up, Lewis Black, will perform his critically acclaimed show at the Orpheum Theater, and presale tickets are available on Oct. 20. The “Lewis Black: Off The Rails” show is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. A press release from Jade...
6 kids walked 850 miles across South Dakota in 1933

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On June 21, 1933, six kids and one adult left Sioux Falls for an 850-mile trek through South Dakota and into southern North Dakota. Despite days when their shoes rubbed their skin into blisters or the wind would pelt them with heat, a dad, Earl Neller, and his three children along with three children from a neighborhood family in St. Louis, successfully finished the trip.
“Rake the Town” takes place October 27-29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Center for Active Generations is holding their annual “Rake the Town” event later this month. Volunteers go out to rake the yards of people, who can’t do it themselves. Rebecca Behnke joined Dakota News Now, to give us the details.
Men’s group gathers every week to pray for community and country

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Patriotic Rosary is a booklet leading a variety of prayers, hymnals, and historical passages. Each Tuesday night, these men gather to pray for different causes and people. Larry Tentinger comes to pray every week in front of the Minnehaha County Clerk-Courts and says...
With touch of humor, Sanford’s Paul Hanson takes on chamber chairmanship in latest leadership role

Paul Hanson figures this is as good a time as any to just laugh. So when it became time for the president of Sanford Health Sioux Falls to assume his term as chair of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce – which he’ll do officially at the organization’s annual meeting this week – Hanson eschewed a standard keynote speaker in favor of a comedian.
Another chilly day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a very cold start to our morning, we’re going to end up with another chilly day, very similar to what we had yesterday. Despite plenty of sunshine, highs will be stuck in the 40s around the region. We may see a few upper 30s in the northeast and there might be a couple of low 50s out west. The wind should be lighter across the region today.
Painting business destroyed in fire in Tea

TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say no one was injured after a painting business in Tea was engulfed in flames. Lincoln County Emergency Manager Harold Timmerman says the fire started at 10:30 a.m. and by the time first responders arrived, the building was not salvageable, so they looked to protect surrounding buildings from the flames.
Sioux Falls missing teen found safe

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE. Sioux Falls Police say Joseph Mersha has been found safe. No other details have been made available. Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager. Joseph Mersha, 17, was last seen around 1:45 Monday afternoon,...
Northwest Iowa Is Apparently Where The Buffalo Roam

Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa isn’t normally one of the places you think of when you hear the part in the old song “Home on the Range” that talks about “where the buffalo roam,” but the buffalo did roam here this week. A pair...
Avera Medical Minute: The importance of mammograms

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As a mom of three, Karrie Garry has a busy life. But when she turned 40, her doctor insisted she make time to schedule a mammogram. The first images were a little concerning, leading to a wave of additional tests and callbacks. Ultimately, her doctor ordered a biopsy of the suspicious area.
How much out-of-state hunters spend in SD during pheasant season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Out-of-state hunters drop a lot of money in South Dakota while they’re here during pheasant season. Hunters from across the U.S. flew into Sioux Falls Friday ahead of Saturday’s pheasant opener. They acknowledged that inflation has made the sport more expensive for them, but they say the opportunity to hunt in a pheasant hotspot is worth the added investment.
