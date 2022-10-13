Read full article on original website
Related
dakotanewsnow.com
Broad Cast Theatre is playing ‘Erma Bombeck: At Wits End’ this weekend
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - We spoke with the owner of Broad Cast Theatre Nancy Tapken, and the Director of the show Sara Harrington to learn more about this poignant play. It follows the story of an iconic figure in history who stood up for women’s rights. The show is on October 21 and 22nd and The History Club of Sioux Falls.
KELOLAND TV
Journey concert announced for Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Legendary rock band Journey’s 50th Anniversary tour will be making a stop in Sioux Falls next spring. According to a press release, the JOURNEY Freedom Tour 2023 starts on February 4. The band will be in Sioux Falls on Friday, March 24. The...
siouxfalls.business
Historic former grocery store to become local breakfast, lunch restaurant
A 1908 building that once was a neighborhood grocery store will become the new home of a breakfast and lunch restaurant from well-known local restaurateurs. The building at 100 S. Grange Ave. in the Cathedral Historic District was purchased by attorney and property redeveloper Alex Halbach last year with a vision of bringing it back to a neighborhood commercial use.
dakotanewsnow.com
Specialty local beer raises funds and awareness domestic violence cause
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness month, and Covert Artisan Ales in Sioux Falls has created a specialty beer to raise money and awareness for the cause. One dollar from each can sold will be donated to the Compass Center, and a portion of...
dakotanewsnow.com
Presale tickets for ‘Lewis Black: Off The Rails’ available Oct. 20
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A GRAMMY Award-winning stand-up, Lewis Black, will perform his critically acclaimed show at the Orpheum Theater, and presale tickets are available on Oct. 20. The “Lewis Black: Off The Rails” show is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. A press release from Jade...
KELOLAND TV
6 kids walked 850 miles across South Dakota in 1933
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On June 21, 1933, six kids and one adult left Sioux Falls for an 850-mile trek through South Dakota and into southern North Dakota. Despite days when their shoes rubbed their skin into blisters or the wind would pelt them with heat, a dad, Earl Neller, and his three children along with three children from a neighborhood family in St. Louis, successfully finished the trip.
Guess What! The Best South Dakota Apple Pies Are in Sioux Falls
Besides the ever-popular pumpkin pie, a great apple pie can excite anyone for the crisp, fall weather. Apple pie just warms the body and soothes the soul especially if there is a scoop of ice cream on the side. The Sioux Empire and South Dakota have countless options available when...
dakotanewsnow.com
“Rake the Town” takes place October 27-29
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Center for Active Generations is holding their annual “Rake the Town” event later this month. Volunteers go out to rake the yards of people, who can’t do it themselves. Rebecca Behnke joined Dakota News Now, to give us the details.
dakotanewsnow.com
Men’s group gathers every week to pray for community and country
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The Patriotic Rosary is a booklet leading a variety of prayers, hymnals, and historical passages. Each Tuesday night, these men gather to pray for different causes and people. Larry Tentinger comes to pray every week in front of the Minnehaha County Clerk-Courts and says...
siouxfalls.business
With touch of humor, Sanford’s Paul Hanson takes on chamber chairmanship in latest leadership role
Paul Hanson figures this is as good a time as any to just laugh. So when it became time for the president of Sanford Health Sioux Falls to assume his term as chair of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce – which he’ll do officially at the organization’s annual meeting this week – Hanson eschewed a standard keynote speaker in favor of a comedian.
dakotanewsnow.com
Another chilly day
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a very cold start to our morning, we’re going to end up with another chilly day, very similar to what we had yesterday. Despite plenty of sunshine, highs will be stuck in the 40s around the region. We may see a few upper 30s in the northeast and there might be a couple of low 50s out west. The wind should be lighter across the region today.
Meteor appears to pass by camera on Oglala reservation
"They asked me to go back over the footage," said Christine Anderson, an IT technician with the OSTDOC. She found it at the 3:04 a.m. timeline.
dakotanewsnow.com
Painting business destroyed in fire in Tea
TEA, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say no one was injured after a painting business in Tea was engulfed in flames. Lincoln County Emergency Manager Harold Timmerman says the fire started at 10:30 a.m. and by the time first responders arrived, the building was not salvageable, so they looked to protect surrounding buildings from the flames.
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls missing teen found safe
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - UPDATE. Sioux Falls Police say Joseph Mersha has been found safe. No other details have been made available. Sioux Falls police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing teenager. Joseph Mersha, 17, was last seen around 1:45 Monday afternoon,...
Sioux Falls Marshal Badge Discovered in Remote Alaskan Town
What was this badge doing in the middle of nowhere in the Alaskan frontier and how did it make its way back to Sioux Falls? It's quite a peculiar story. The badge was discovered in the middle of nowhere, at a local antique shop in Chicken, Alaska. At first glance,...
KELOLAND TV
Record Challenging Cold Tonight; Warmer Later On – Storm Center PM Update: Monday, October 17
Despite a good amount of sunshine today, temperatures have struggled to get much above the 40s in many East River locations. A few locations even struggled to get out of the 30s!. A red flag warning will remain in effect for the Sioux Falls area and points south/east through Monday...
SDSU cheerleader on road to recovery after amputation
A South Dakota State University cheerleader is on the path to recovery after having part of her leg amputated last week due to a rare condition.
kiwaradio.com
Northwest Iowa Is Apparently Where The Buffalo Roam
Sheldon, Iowa — Northwest Iowa isn’t normally one of the places you think of when you hear the part in the old song “Home on the Range” that talks about “where the buffalo roam,” but the buffalo did roam here this week. A pair...
dakotanewsnow.com
Avera Medical Minute: The importance of mammograms
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As a mom of three, Karrie Garry has a busy life. But when she turned 40, her doctor insisted she make time to schedule a mammogram. The first images were a little concerning, leading to a wave of additional tests and callbacks. Ultimately, her doctor ordered a biopsy of the suspicious area.
KELOLAND TV
How much out-of-state hunters spend in SD during pheasant season
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Out-of-state hunters drop a lot of money in South Dakota while they’re here during pheasant season. Hunters from across the U.S. flew into Sioux Falls Friday ahead of Saturday’s pheasant opener. They acknowledged that inflation has made the sport more expensive for them, but they say the opportunity to hunt in a pheasant hotspot is worth the added investment.
Comments / 0