Biden signs Tuberville bill increasing military life insurance to $500,000 into law
President Biden signed a bill sponsored by Sen. Tommy Tuberville into law Monday that increases the life insurance benefit for U.S. service members to $500,000, marking the first time the benefit has been raised in 17 years. “The families of America’s heroes deserve our unwavering support and appreciation,” Alabama’s junior...
Sen. Tuberville responds to reparation comment controversy: ‘Issue is crime, not race’
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville is speaking out on the controversy regarding his recent comments during a Trump rally in Nevada. After days of silence on the matter, Tuberville, R-Alabama, provided a statement to Alabama Daily News. The statement comes after the former Auburn football coach received heavy criticism after saying Democrats were in favor of “reparation” because they were “pro-crime.”
Republican hopefuls turn to Mike Pence to broaden appeal before mid-term election
NEW YORK — In Donald Trump’s assessment, Mike Pence “committed political suicide” on Jan. 6, 2021. By refusing to go along with the then-president’s unconstitutional push to overturn the results of the 2020 election, Pence became a leading target of Trump’s wrath and a pariah in many Republican circles.
Dollar General faces another $1.68 million in fines for safety violations in Alabama, Florida and Georgia
Dollar General is facing another $1.68 million in fines after government safety inspectors found violations at four of the chain’s stores in Alabama, Florida and Georgia, the federal regulators announced Monday. During inspections in April 2022, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration found dirty and disorderly storage areas and...
Mike Lee tries to distance himself from Trump in Utah debate
OREM, Utah (AP) — Fending off attacks from his independent challenger, U.S. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah worked to distinguish himself from former President Donald Trump in a contentious debate Monday evening. “I stood against my party time and time again to oppose reckless spending. I will do it again and again and again. We need people who say no,” the second-term Republican said. Lee repeatedly pointed to his voting record and twice told the audience at Utah Valley University that he voted less in line with Trump than all but two Republican senators — Rand Paul and Susan Collins. “To suggest that I’m beholden to either party, that I’ve been a bootlicker for either party is folly. And it’s contradicted by the plain facts,” Lee said.
Missouri voters to decide on marijuana this November
Five measures will be on the Missouri ballot on November 8. One ballot measure, Amendment 3, would legalize the sale, possession, and use of marijuana in Missouri. Amendment 3 would also provide for individuals with certain marijuana-related offenses to petition for release from prison or parole and probation and have their records expunged. It also would enact a 6% tax on the sale of marijuana.
Herschel Walker flashes ‘prop’ badge during debate: ‘I am work with many police officers’
Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee in the Georgia Senate race, was reprimanded after flashing a “prop” police badge during his debate Friday night against Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. The former football star, who has faced waves of negative attention over abortion allegations and secret children, also once again...
