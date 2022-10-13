ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Tuberville responds to reparation comment controversy: ‘Issue is crime, not race’

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville is speaking out on the controversy regarding his recent comments during a Trump rally in Nevada. After days of silence on the matter, Tuberville, R-Alabama, provided a statement to Alabama Daily News. The statement comes after the former Auburn football coach received heavy criticism after saying Democrats were in favor of “reparation” because they were “pro-crime.”
ALABAMA STATE
The Associated Press

Mike Lee tries to distance himself from Trump in Utah debate

OREM, Utah (AP) — Fending off attacks from his independent challenger, U.S. Sen. Mike Lee of Utah worked to distinguish himself from former President Donald Trump in a contentious debate Monday evening. “I stood against my party time and time again to oppose reckless spending. I will do it again and again and again. We need people who say no,” the second-term Republican said. Lee repeatedly pointed to his voting record and twice told the audience at Utah Valley University that he voted less in line with Trump than all but two Republican senators — Rand Paul and Susan Collins. “To suggest that I’m beholden to either party, that I’ve been a bootlicker for either party is folly. And it’s contradicted by the plain facts,” Lee said.
UTAH STATE
Ballotpedia News

Missouri voters to decide on marijuana this November

Five measures will be on the Missouri ballot on November 8. One ballot measure, Amendment 3, would legalize the sale, possession, and use of marijuana in Missouri. Amendment 3 would also provide for individuals with certain marijuana-related offenses to petition for release from prison or parole and probation and have their records expunged. It also would enact a 6% tax on the sale of marijuana.
MISSOURI STATE
