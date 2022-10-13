Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Woman backs over victim outside Cheviot bar: court docs
CHEVIOT, Ohio (WXIX) - A 25-year-old Cincinnati woman is accused of backing over a victim and pinning her between two vehicles outside a Cheviot bar, court records show. Jashayla Headen is under arrest on a felonious assault charge and is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center. She...
WKRC
Police identify fatal shooting victim found in car with child in West Price Hill
WEST PRICE HILL, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting Monday. Emergency crews were called to an apartment building on Sunset Avenue, between Queen City and Glenway avenues shortly after 11 a.m. They found 33-year-old Ashton Penn. A small child was with him. The...
WLWT 5
Police: Alleged road rage incident leads to shooting in Delhi Township
CINCINNATI — Police are investigating after an alleged road rage incident led to a shooting in Delhi Township. It happened around 11:25 p.m. when a driver was traveling westbound on Bender Road when another driver passed him and then forced him off the roadway. When he got out of...
Fox 19
Northside residents urged to be on ‘high alert’ about man targeting neighborhood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are warning Northsiders about a man accused of exposing himself in public and making threats against residents in the community. The man is 66=year-old George Burnett, according to CPD. Officers say they’re on high alert and they want others to be as well. A Northside...
WKRC
Police investigating after man is shot in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a young man was shot in Florence Monday. He reportedly told police he was parked on Waverly Drive when someone opened his car door. The 18-year-old apparently said the person then started shooting at him, and stole marijuana before taking off in...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati nursing student shot in triple shooting renders aid to other victims
CINCINNATI — A local nursing student helped keep a shooting victim alive until paramedics could reach her. Then she realized she had also been shot. Cincinnati police responded to Reading Road near Summit Road in Roselawn in the early morning hours of Oct. 8. Three people had been shot...
WLWT 5
Dispatch: Cincinnati-area mail carrier's keys stolen at gunpoint
CINCINNATI — Authorities are investigating after a Cincinnati-area mail courier had his key's stolen at gunpoint Monday morning, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. The incident unfolded around 11 a.m. in the 3600 block of Whiteoak Drive in Green Township, according to Hamilton County West Law dispatchers. According to dispatch, the...
Police, detectives search home in Trotwood
TROTWOOD — Crews including detectives and police searched a home in Trotwood Monday afternoon. Around 5 p.m. crews responded to the 900 block of Olive Road to execute a search warrant, according to Montgomery County dispatch. Dispatchers said at least nine crews were responding to the address. It is...
wfft.com
Cincinnati felon arrested after traffic stop
KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. (WFFT) - A Cincinnati man with a warrant and previous handgun charge has been arrested after a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Henry County around 9:48 a.m. Monday. Indiana State Police (ISP) Trooper Ray Otter stopped Martel Phillips, 24, of Cincinnati, Ohio, for driving his Equinox at...
Fox 19
Police arrest suspect following chase ending in crash near Tractor Supply in Springboro
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WXIX) -A suspect was arrested Sunday following a police chase in Springboro that ended in a crash near the Tractor Supply, according to the City of Franklin police. Officers say they got a call from a woman who stated her ex-boyfriend, Michael J. Scott, 22, arrived a home...
Fox 19
Former delivery driver sentenced following multiple armed robberies in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A Warren County judge sentenced a Dayton man from 9 to 10.5 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to seven counts of aggravated robbery with a firearm, according to Prosecutor David P. Fornshell. Fornshell says that former Home City Ice delivery driver Da’Sean McCleskey, 22,...
One in hospital, another arrested after Dayton shooting
Police responded around 1:30 a.m. on Monday to 2025 Emerson Ave.
Fox 19
Suspect in killings of Nylo, Nyteisha Lattimore fit to stand trial, prosecutor’s office says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The suspect in the killing of a Cincinnati mother and her 3-year-old son is fit to stand trial, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office. Desean Brown is accused of killing Nyteisha Lattimore and her son, Nylo, in 2020. Prosecutors think Nylo’s body was thrown into...
Fox 19
3 minors, 2 adults arrested following 4 car thefts in NKY
FLORENCE, KY (WXIX) -Florence police arrested three minors and two adults on Saturday after receiving reports of stolen vehicles in the area. Police say Kamron Rechtin, 19, and Mohamed Ali Abokor, 26, were the two adults arrested in connection with the incidents that happened on Friday and Saturday. Officers say...
WLWT 5
Archives: Covington family invites WLWT to home haunted by Confederate soldier
COVINGTON, Ky. — In the early 1980's, a family in Covington lived in a house with an unusual and unexpected house guest. Homeowner Janine VanDerveer invited WLWT to her home on Sanford Street in 1982 to tell us, and the rest of Cincinnati, that she and her family were living in a home haunted by a Confederate soldier.
WLWT 5
Florence police: 5 people arrested in connection to multiple vehicle thefts
FLORENCE, Ky. — Over the course of two days, the Florence Police Department received multiple reports in connection to four stolen vehicles. On Friday, Oct. 14, and Saturday, Oct. 15 the Florence Police Department responded to reports of two possible stolen vehicles; a blue Hyundai and KIA Rio. Officers...
WKRC
1 person dead following Clermont County fire
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead following a fire Sunday morning in Clermont County. Crews were called to the scene on SR 132 near SR 276 in Stonelick Township around 7 a.m. The fire happened in a camper behind the residence. It is considered a total loss.
WLWT 5
Police: Man shot in the neck overnight in Evanston
CINCINNATI — A 24-year-old man is injured after a shooting that happened overnight in Evanston. Police said he was shot in the neck. It happened on Trimble Avenue close to Dana Avenue just before 2 a.m. The man was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is in...
Police: Woman found stabbed to death in Hamilton home
The couple who lived in the house at the center of the investigation had only moved in just about a week ago, neighbors said.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Montana Avenue in Mount Airy
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Montana Avenue in Mount Airy. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
