Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

Woman backs over victim outside Cheviot bar: court docs

CHEVIOT, Ohio (WXIX) - A 25-year-old Cincinnati woman is accused of backing over a victim and pinning her between two vehicles outside a Cheviot bar, court records show. Jashayla Headen is under arrest on a felonious assault charge and is held without bond at the Hamilton County Justice Center. She...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Police investigating after man is shot in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - Police are investigating after a young man was shot in Florence Monday. He reportedly told police he was parked on Waverly Drive when someone opened his car door. The 18-year-old apparently said the person then started shooting at him, and stole marijuana before taking off in...
FLORENCE, KY
WLWT 5

Dispatch: Cincinnati-area mail carrier's keys stolen at gunpoint

CINCINNATI — Authorities are investigating after a Cincinnati-area mail courier had his key's stolen at gunpoint Monday morning, Hamilton County dispatchers confirmed. The incident unfolded around 11 a.m. in the 3600 block of Whiteoak Drive in Green Township, according to Hamilton County West Law dispatchers. According to dispatch, the...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police, detectives search home in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Crews including detectives and police searched a home in Trotwood Monday afternoon. Around 5 p.m. crews responded to the 900 block of Olive Road to execute a search warrant, according to Montgomery County dispatch. Dispatchers said at least nine crews were responding to the address. It is...
TROTWOOD, OH
wfft.com

Cincinnati felon arrested after traffic stop

KNIGHTSTOWN, Ind. (WFFT) - A Cincinnati man with a warrant and previous handgun charge has been arrested after a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Henry County around 9:48 a.m. Monday. Indiana State Police (ISP) Trooper Ray Otter stopped Martel Phillips, 24, of Cincinnati, Ohio, for driving his Equinox at...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

3 minors, 2 adults arrested following 4 car thefts in NKY

FLORENCE, KY (WXIX) -Florence police arrested three minors and two adults on Saturday after receiving reports of stolen vehicles in the area. Police say Kamron Rechtin, 19, and Mohamed Ali Abokor, 26, were the two adults arrested in connection with the incidents that happened on Friday and Saturday. Officers say...
FLORENCE, KY
WKRC

1 person dead following Clermont County fire

CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - One person is dead following a fire Sunday morning in Clermont County. Crews were called to the scene on SR 132 near SR 276 in Stonelick Township around 7 a.m. The fire happened in a camper behind the residence. It is considered a total loss.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Man shot in the neck overnight in Evanston

CINCINNATI — A 24-year-old man is injured after a shooting that happened overnight in Evanston. Police said he was shot in the neck. It happened on Trimble Avenue close to Dana Avenue just before 2 a.m. The man was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center and is in...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Montana Avenue in Mount Airy

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Montana Avenue in Mount Airy. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
CINCINNATI, OH

