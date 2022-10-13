Read full article on original website
Related
bolttech acquires majority shareholding in broker Axle Asia, accelerating its growth in Indonesia: bolttech
-based international insurtech, announced it has completed the acquisition of a majority shareholding in PT Axle Asia, an established insurance broker in. will become a subsidiary of bolttech and be subsequently rebranded. The addition of Axle Asia will accelerate the deployment of bolttech’s insurance exchange capabilities and complement its existing...
Everest Insurance® Division Expands Operations into France and Germany
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. ("Everest") (NYSE: RE) today announced its further expansion into the European market with official opening and regulatory approval to operate two new branches in. Paris, France. (. Everest Insurance. (. Ireland. ), DAC France Branch) and Düsseldorf,. Germany. (. Everest Insurance.
Singapore-based insurtech bolttech secures Series B investment to continue the company's rapid global growth
Tokio Marine , alongside other shareholders, will lead bolttech's Series B funding round that follows its largest ever Series A raised by an insurtech. /PRNewswire/ -- bolttech, one of the world's fastest growing international insurtech companies, today announced. Tokio Marine. , alongside other shareholders, will lead bolttech's Series B funding...
2022 Life Insurance Market Size and Trend Analysis Report to 2026 – Featuring MetLife, Prudential Financial and Allianz Among Others – ResearchAndMarkets.com: Research and Markets
-- The “Life Insurance Market Size and Trend Analysis by Regions, Top Markets, Claims,. of Business, Commercial and Retail Market, Competitive Landscape, Opportunities and Forecast, 2021-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. This insight analysis report provides in-depth market analysis, information, and insights into the global and regional life insurance industry. The report provides a detailed outlook of the.
Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance Names Pedro Mairos Global Underwriting Officer, Marine
BOSTON & LONDON --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance. (BHSI) today announced that it has appointed Pedro Mairos as Global Underwriting Officer, Marine. He was previously Head of Marine for the. UK. &. Ireland. at BHSI. “Our large global footprint coupled with the substantial growth of our Marine business made...
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED – Form 6-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Announcement on Serving the Real Economy and Safeguarding the People's Livelihood. (the "Company") has always adhered to the people-centered development philosophy, stuck to the role of insurance and deepened reform and innovation. The Company has achieved remarkable results in serving major national development strategies and the participation in the construction of a multi-tiered social security system.
AM Best to Deliver Property/Casualty Market Report at American Association of Insurance Services’ Pulse Event in Chicago
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best will participate in the American Association of Insurance Services’ (AAIS) Pulse event, which takes place. , chief rating officer, AM Best, will sit down with. John Kadous. ,. AAIS. vice president of product, to discuss the issues pressuring property/casualty insurance companies, including COVID-19, inflation, interest...
NFP Acquires UK-Based Brokerage Bentley Insurance Services
Acquisition adds complex commercial and personal insurance expertise, continuing NFP's growth in the. /PRNewswire/ -- NFP, a leading property and casualty broker, benefits consultant, wealth manager, and retirement plan advisor, today announced it has acquired. Mason James Insurance Services Limited. (doing business as. Bentley Insurance Services. ), one of the...
FINGERMOTION, INC. – 10-Q – MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
The terms the "Registrant", "we", "us", "our", "FingerMotion" and the "Company" consolidated subsidiaries and contractually controlled companies. Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements. The following management's discussion and analysis of the Company's financial. condition and results of operations (the "MD&A") contains forward-looking. statements that involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions including, among.
InsuranceNewsNet
Smart Communications Presents Cloud Strategies for Insurers with AWS at Guidewire Connections 2022
NEW YORK and LONDON , Oct. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- , a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations and a Premier Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner, today announced that it will co-present an informative session with. Amazon Web Services. (AWS) at the Guidewire...
Kapnick Selects CyberCube to Quantify Client Cyber Exposure
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kapnick Insurance , a premier independent insurance brokerage, has become the latest intermediary to partner with cyber risk analytics specialist CyberCube. Kapnick is licensing CyberCube’s Broking Manager to help quantify financial exposure for its clients to make better coverage and limit decisions. Kapnick is a Top 100 independent...
Patent Issued for Processing insured items holistically with mobile damage assessment and claims processing (USPTO 11455691): Allstate Insurance Company
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Brandmaier, Jennifer A. (. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11455691 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “Conventional insurance claims processing is a complex process that starts with a first notification of loss related to an insured item. Upon notification of loss, the claim may be routed to multiple claims adjusters that analyze different aspects of the damage associated with the insured item in order to determine whether compensation for the loss is appropriate.
Bluevine Expands Insurance Partnerships to Provide Small Businesses with Tailored Insurance Solutions
Bluevine adds Coalition in addition to existing partner NEXT Insurance , bolstering its roster of insurance partnerships and further supporting the small business growth journey. REDWOOD CITY, Calif. ,. Oct. 17, 2022. /PRNewswire/ -- Bluevine, the leading provider of holistic banking solutions designed for small businesses, today announced the expansion...
Greenlight Re to Host Investor Day in New York on November 17, 2022
GRAND CAYMAN , Cayman Islands , Oct. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLRE) ("Greenlight Re" or the "Company"), a multiline property and casualty insurer and reinsurer, will host a live investor day in. New York City. on. Thursday, November 17, 2022. , beginning at. 12pm...
China is headhunting former British pilots to train its forces, and the UK military is desperate to stop it, officials say
A UK defense official said steps are being taken to halt Beijing's "recruitment schemes," which British media reported can come with big payouts.
Peking University Reports Findings in Health Services (Changes in health care utilization and financial protection after integration of the rural and urban social health insurance schemes in Beijing, China): Health and Medicine – Health Services
2022 OCT 17 (NewsRx) -- By a News Reporter-Staff News Editor at Education Daily Report -- New research on Health and Medicine - Health Services is the subject of a report. According to news reporting originating from. Beijing. , People’s. Republic of China. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated,...
Insurance as a Value-Add Service is an Untapped Market, Reveals Recent Survey
More than half of respondents agree insurance offerings would increase company value and boost customer relationships. /PRNewswire/ -- Few in the real estate and auto dealer industries are offering insurance at the point of sale. This leaves an untapped market for these businesses along the path of purchase, according to VIU by HUB, a digital insurance brokerage platform powered by.
SHIFT TECHNOLOGY BRINGS NEW ACCELERATOR TO GUIDEWIRE MARKETPLACE
New Claim Fraud Accelerator Speeds Fraud Detection for Guidewire Cloud Customers. /PRNewswire/ -- Shift Technology, a provider of AI-driven decision automation and optimization solutions for the global insurance industry, today announced availability of its Claim Fraud Accelerator in the. . Insurers using Guidewire Cloud for claims management can now have...
ReSource Pro Acquires Florida-based MIS Insurance Services
ReSource Pro, a market leader in business process solutions for the insurance industry, today announces its acquisition of. , a customized software solutions company that provides an integrated suite of web-based services to the commercial P&C insurance market. Among a series of recent acquisitions, the addition of MIS is a part of ReSource Pro's strategy to deepen offerings and opportunities for underwriting organizations while reducing the time and effort required to start new programs.
Patent Issued for Hybrid cloud application programming interface management platform (USPTO 11457004): Aetna Inc.
-- Aetna Inc. ( Hartford, Connecticut , United States ) has been issued patent number 11457004, according to news reporting originating out of. From the background information supplied by the inventors, news correspondents obtained the following quote: “Cloud-based applications or services are deployed for a variety of tasks. Service Providers manage servers, or rent network resources from cloud service providers, to run the services. Organizations may run private clouds that are restricted to be used internally among the organization’s clients, or the organizations may run public clouds that expose those services to external clients through a wide area network (WAN) such as the Internet.
InsuranceNewsNet
Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
30K+
Post
170K+
Views
ABOUT
InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industryhttps://www.insurancenewsnet.com
Comments / 0