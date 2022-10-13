Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Democrats urge retribution as Biden 'humiliated' by Saudi-led oil cut
A decision by Gulf energy producers to cut oil output in the lead-up to the midterm elections has placed the White House at the center of a public spat with Saudi Arabia, leaving President Joe Biden “humiliated” after his outreach to the kingdom this summer. The move has...
Washington Examiner
Biden's justified semiconductor restrictions bring a war with China closer
As Chris Miller observed , semiconductors are to the 21st century what oil and steel were to the 20th century. Between 1937 and 1941, Japan ’s war against China influenced U.S. relations with Tokyo. After 1940, the United States began to impose export controls on the trade of all items useful to the Japanese military. This motivated imperial Japan to lash out before it lost the means of waging effective war. The U.S. is now imposing similar controls on Communist China. And although necessary, the Biden administration 's restrictions on semiconductor exports to Beijing bring a war with China closer.
Washington Examiner
FBI has 'voluminous evidence' of Hunter Biden's 'potential criminal conduct': Whistleblowers
EXCLUSIVE — The FBI is in possession of “voluminous evidence” of “potential criminal conduct” by President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden related to his overseas business dealings with China and Ukraine, according to new whistleblower disclosures. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), who previously released whistleblower...
Biden prioritizing abortion legislation before midterms
President Joe Biden will promise Tuesday that the first bill he sends to Congress next year will be one that codifies Roe v. Wade if Democrats control enough seats after midterms
Biden administration 'pressured Democratic mayor of El Paso not to declare a state of emergency over the migrant crisis - because they thought it would make him look bad'
Politicians in Texas claim that the Biden administration has pressured them to avoid declaring a state of emergency in relation to the southern border crisis because the optics aren't good, a new report reveals. A council member in El Paso told The New York Post that Democratic Mayor Oscar Leeser...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Joe Biden puts hand on teenage girl's shoulder, offers her dating advice
President Joe Biden gave a teenage girl some dating advice while on a visit to California on Friday. Biden was in the Golden State to campaign for Democrats in the lead-up to the midterm elections. He swung by Irvine, California, where he also discussed inflation and took aim at high drug prices.
Washington Examiner
China urges all citizens to evacuate Ukraine
China is urging its citizens to evacuate from war-torn Ukraine. Beijing's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Chinese Embassy in Ukraine announced on Saturday that all Chinese citizens should evacuate the country, according to the Global Times, a Chinese state news agency. The embassy said it would assist its citizens in this capacity.
Washington Examiner
Democrat challenging Mayra Flores claims she can't 'think,' 'speak' for herself
The Democratic congressman running against Rep. Mayra Flores (R-TX) accused her of being unable to think independently as the midterm elections near. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez (D-TX) made the controversial comment while speaking at a get-out-the-vote event in Harlingen, Texas, on Wednesday, after encouraging Texans to help with the campaign. The Texas Democrat referenced Flores's votes against the bipartisan gun deal after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, to argue that she was unable to push back against her own party before claiming that she was unable to "think," "speak," or "act" for herself.
Washington Examiner
Get over Trump: Obama takes aim at Democrats over Trump obsession
Former President Barack Obama cautioned Democrats against campaigning with a heavy focus on former President Donald Trump, suggesting candidates instead focus on issues important to voters. The 44th commander in chief made the comments while appearing on Pod Save America, a podcast hosted by his former White House aides, while...
Washington Examiner
Obama is right: Democrats' anti-Trump fixation is killing them
Former President Barack Obama recently pointed out that Democrats are shooting themselves in the foot with their obsession with Donald Trump and the various legal questions surrounding him. They have deluded themselves, as a party, into believing that the rest of the world is as obsessed as they are with Trump, whatever legal battles he faces, and the Jan. 6 committee. In reality, nobody cares about any of this stuff. At all.
Washington Examiner
Virginia has about 250,000 illegal immigrants, five sanctuary localities
(The Center Square) – More than a quarter of a million people in Virginia immigrated to the country illegally, according to estimates, and five localities do not fully work with federal law enforcement regarding deportations. Although the government does not have data on the exact number of immigrants who...
Washington Examiner
Congress eyes cutting off foreign markets from US strategic reserve oil
Republicans and Democrats in Congress want to cut off foreign countries' access to crude oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve after China, India, and others bought up barrels that some lawmakers said should have stayed home. The parties have largely diverged over the wisdom of President Joe Biden's use of...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Kari Lake spars with CNN anchor over election integrity
Arizona's Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake sparred with CNN anchor Dana Bash over election integrity during an interview on Sunday. Lake, who was endorsed by former President Donald Trump and reportedly has Democrats spooked, said she would accept the results of the upcoming election on Nov. 8 if she won and refused to answer Bash's prodding about her reaction if she lost, stressing that she would be the victor. The two also accused each other of harping on the 2020 presidential election, which Trump has still refused to concede.
Washington Examiner
Ukraine puts $100,000 bounty on commander of 2014 Donbas uprising
Ukrainian intelligence announced a $100,000 bounty on the head of Igor "Strelkov" Girkin, the central leader of the 2014 pro-Russian Donbas uprising. The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Military Defense of Ukraine (GUR) released a statement on its website offering a guarantee for the significant payment to anyone who delivers Girkin to Ukraine's captivity. The former Russian military intelligence officer was long blacklisted from returning to Ukraine, serving instead as a military commentator on the "Special Military Operation," becoming one of the Russian leadership's fiercest critics for its mishandling of the invasion. His blacklisting was reversed within the last week, and he has reportedly been given the post of deputy battalion commander.
Washington Examiner
El Paso cites Biden's ban on Venezuelans as reason to stop busing immigrants to NYC
AUSTIN, Texas — El Paso, a city on the southern border and run by a Democratic mayor, may soon cease its busing operation of immigrants to Chicago and New York City, according to a report. Since August, the city claimed it has sent nine to 14 buses of illegal...
Washington Examiner
Stop entrusting diplomacy to unconfirmed envoys
From the very beginning of his term, President Joe Biden prided himself as a foreign policy president. "Diplomacy is back," he declared. And yet, when historians assess Biden’s legacy, foreign policy will be among his worst areas. The problem is not simply Biden or even Secretary of State Antony...
Washington Examiner
Biden's business investment fantasy
President Joe Biden says his policies will lead to the creation of tens of thousands of good-paying manufacturing jobs. His claims are a fantasy. Because of the comparative advantage in energy, the U.S. manufacturing sector, which tends to be energy intensive, has the potential to be an engine of growth for the U.S. economy . In the United States, manufacturing accounts for $2.3 trillion in GDP, about 10% of aggregate GDP. The manufacturing sector employs about 12 million people. The sector accounts for 20% of the nation’s capital investment, 35% of productivity growth, 60% of exports, and 70% of business R&D spending.
Washington Examiner
Democrats are rightly embarrassed at their inflationary spending
"Democrats Spent $2 Trillion to Save the Economy," the New York Times states in the top headline on its current front page. "They Don’t Want to Talk About It." In a sense, you could say, "Sure, that makes sense. Democrats did something stupid, and they regret it." But why...
Washington Examiner
Katie Hobbs struggles to hide from Arizona debate
Arizona gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who currently serves as the state's secretary of state, has gone to extraordinary lengths to dodge a public debate with her Republican opponent, Trump-backed former news anchor Kari Lake . Indeed, Hobbs's repeated efforts to avoid a debate have drawn so much attention that they’ve become an issue of their own.
