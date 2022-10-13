ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of shootout with Liberty officers facing more charges

By Chelsea Simeon
 4 days ago

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A superseding indictment has been returned for the Liberty man accused of being involved in a shootout with Liberty officers earlier this year.

Kevin Mallard, 55, of Youngstown, is now charged with attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder and inducing panic with firearm specifications, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, carrying concealed weapons and three counts of attempted murder with firearm specifications.

The additional charges come after the Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation completed its investigation into the officer-involved shooting, which was referred to Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins. The charges are related to the shots that were allegedly fired at four officers on the scene.

Car crashes into Niles Burger King

Liberty police exchanged gunfire with Mallard after he was accused of shooting a man who was stopped at a red light in front of Mallard’s car at the intersection of Liberty Street and Belmont Avenue.

Police responded and tried to stop a vehicle Mallard was driving. He stopped but opened fire on police, reports said. Police returned fire, wounding Mallard.

Mallard was treated for his injuries at St. Elizabeth Health Center before being taken into custody. He initially faced charges of attempted aggravated murder and inducing panic with firearms specifications, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons.

The driver Mallard is accused of shooting is now blind because of his wounds.

Also indicted Thursday was Autherine Ashley-Mallard, who lives at the same address as Kevin Mallard. She now faces improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle charge.

According to the indictment, Ashley-Mallard knowingly had a loaded firearm in a vehicle on June 10, the day of the shootout.

There was a woman in the car with Kevin Mallard when the shootout occurred, but the circumstances of Ashley-Mallard’s involvement are unknown at this time.

