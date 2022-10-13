EDITORS’ NOTE: The transformation of Downtown Brooklyn represents billions of dollars of investment in recent years, culminating, ironically, during the difficult COVID era. The most visible sign, in essence the capital F in ‘future’ is the completion of modern high-rises. Latest jewel in the crown is The Brooklyn Tower, a development in a niche where DeKalb Avenue intersects with Flatbush and Fulton. Thoughtful and impactful incorporation of the landmark Dime Savings Bank is a hallmark feature. Thanks to the intrepid website YIMBY, we can share with readers an update and slide show (and we include all of their links as an homage to their comprehensive presentations of new development.)

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO