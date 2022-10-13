Read full article on original website
Good Morning, Brooklyn: Monday, October 17, 2022
NEW PARKING APP MAKES PAYMENTS EASIER: The city has launched a new ParkNYC app that offers improved functions, making it easier for drivers to pay for parking, Department of Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez announced today. The new ParkNYC app includes a modern and user-friendly interface, featuring the ability to pay-as-you-go for a parking session, and the continued ability to pre-load a ParkNYC wallet.
Letter to the Editor: Disrespect in Fort Greene
FORT GREENE — I am writing concerning a grave injustice that is taking place in Fort Greene. The Department of Transportation (DOT) is building a plaza on Gates Avenue despite the objections of the people most impacted. The Transportation Committee of Community Board 2 also opposes the project, but the DOT is moving forward. Their decision is tyrannical with racial overtones. I have lived in Brooklyn all my life and would never have believed such underhandedness and disregard could take place in 2022.
Brooklyn Tower’s façade nears completion in Downtown Brooklyn
EDITORS’ NOTE: The transformation of Downtown Brooklyn represents billions of dollars of investment in recent years, culminating, ironically, during the difficult COVID era. The most visible sign, in essence the capital F in ‘future’ is the completion of modern high-rises. Latest jewel in the crown is The Brooklyn Tower, a development in a niche where DeKalb Avenue intersects with Flatbush and Fulton. Thoughtful and impactful incorporation of the landmark Dime Savings Bank is a hallmark feature. Thanks to the intrepid website YIMBY, we can share with readers an update and slide show (and we include all of their links as an homage to their comprehensive presentations of new development.)
Brooklyn Heights residents have mixed feelings about first ‘BQE Central’ engagement meeting
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — Dozens of Brooklyn Heights residents trekked to the New York City College of Technology on a rainy Thursday night to attend the NYC Department of Transportation’s first community engagement meeting for the redesign of the “Central” portion of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway (BQE). BQE...
Marchers go on annual Columbus voyage
Brooklynites celebrated Italian heritage on Oct. 8 at the annual Columbus Day Parade on 18th Avenue. The march, sponsored by the Federation of Italian-American Organizations, included elected officials, school bands, the NYPD, Boy Scouts of America and many others. The march began on 61st Street and ended at Il Centro...
