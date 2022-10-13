Read full article on original website
Watch: MMA Fighter Goes Nuts With Barrage Of Illegal Knees
MMA fighter Vadim Kolesnikov threw a series of illegal knees against Troy Gibson and nearly got away with it. Kolesnikov and Gibson battled at Cage Conflict 8 on Saturday in a welterweight main card bout. Gibson was making his professional MMA debut. In the first round, Gibson gained side control...
Watch: MMA Fighter KO’s Opponent In Just 16 Seconds
MMA Fighter Mikhail Gazaev flatlined Yuri Kiselov in no time at AMC Fight Night 115. Heavyweights Gazaev and Kiselov met on the main card of the event on Friday in Sochi, Russia. Gazaev was making his return to the cage after six years on the sidelines, in what was just his fourth professional fight.
Mark Coleman Details ‘Gentle Push’ Of Joe Rogan In Viral Video
UFC heavyweight pioneer Mark Coleman has finally revisited one of his most iconic moments with Joe Rogan. As a former heavyweight champion, multiple-time tournament winner, and Hall of Famer for the UFC, there is a lot that can be said about “The Hammer” and his time as a pioneer for the sport of MMA. In particular, most people associate him with being the godfather of ground and pound, being one of the first to properly utilize the technique in the sport.
Khabib Explains Why He Doesn’t See Himself As A “Coach”
The Khabib Nurmagomedov era has come to a close, and it seems that there is no possibility of a return. The former UFC lightweight champion made his last walk to the Octagon back in October of 2020 and has not looked back. Although his fighting days are over, he has...
Cub Swanson Speaks Out Following Bantamweight Debut Loss
UFC veteran Cub Swanson has broken his social media silence following his loss to Jonathan Martinez at UFC Vegas 62 on Saturday. Swanson lost to Martinez in his bantamweight debut in the UFC Vegas 62 co-main event. After a back-and-forth first round, an accumulation of low leg kicks proved too much for him to handle as Martinez finished him in Round 2.
Watch: Claressa Shields Def. Savannah Marshall In Instant Classic
10 years after Savannah Marshall defeated her during her amateur career, Claressa Shields got revenge with a unanimous decision win on Saturday. Shields and Marshall put on a show at The O2 Arena in London. The grudge match arguably surpassed expectations as two of the top female boxers in the world fought at a torrid pace in the opening rounds.
Grasso Explains Why Araujo Fight “Had To Happen”
It may have taken longer than expected for the fight to come together, but Alexa Grasso knew a matchup with Viviane Araujo would happen eventually. The 29-year-old is set to meet Araujo in a women’s flyweight bout serving as the main event of UFC Vegas 62. Grasso is currently on the best run of her UFC career and has won three-straight fights since moving to flyweight in 2020.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Islam Makhachev/Charles Oliveira Run-In
Just days before UFC 280, UFC lightweights Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira came face-to-face in an Abu Dhabi hotel lobby. Makhachev and Oliveira will face off for the vacant UFC lightweight title on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. The headliner will cap off one of the most highly anticipated UFC cards of the year, featuring two title fights and numerous intriguing matchups.
Watch: Top UFC Moments From Sean O’Malley In The Octagon
UFC bantamweight star Sean O’Malley has taken the ‘Suga Show’ to new levels during his time competing in the Octagon. O’Malley will face the toughest test of his young UFC career when he faces former bantamweight champion Petr Yan at UFC 280. The fight will be a three-round bout and could potentially earn him the next title shot with a victory.
Bisping: Oliveira Is One Win From Passing Khabib As LW GOAT
Michael Bisping feels like a win for Charles Oliveira against Islam Makhachev would propel his legacy to the next level. Bisping has done his best to support Oliveira in his time since capturing the UFC lightweight title, even going as far as to defend the Brazilian when Makhachev suggested Charles Oliveira was a coward.
Helwani Shares Moment He Knew Dana White Had No Moral Line
Ariel Helwani has been reflecting on his infamous beef with Dana White, and has revealed what moment changed his perspective forever. There are many moments where the beef between Helwani and White has boiled over, but the biggest by far came during the UFC 199 fight week, when the Canadian journalist leaked news of Brock Lesnar’s appearance at UFC 200, leading to him getting a “ban” from UFC events that was later lifted.
Is VR The Right Step Forward For The UFC?
The UFC will be beginning a new journey into virtual reality (VR). The UFC has announced some big news in the world of watching and streaming events. They have partnered up with Meta’s Horizon Worlds to offer live virtual reality streaming and live-action events. Fans around the world will be able to feel like they are right there at the events using a Meta Quest 2 headset.
Coker Explains Why Bellator Allows Fight Gear Sponsors
Bellator MMA President Scott Coker has detailed why his promotion allows fighters to self-source sponsors for their fight shorts. While the much-debated fighter pay discussion continues to exist at the top of the mixed martial arts surface, talk about the allowance of fight gear sponsors has remained one that’s split opinion.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Martinez’s Low Kick Knockout Of Swanson
UFC bantamweight Jonathan Martinez earned the biggest win of his career in a unique fashion at UFC Vegas 62 against Cub Swanson. Martinez welcomed Swanson to the bantamweight division after the veteran fought at featherweight for the majority of his UFC career. He won three in a row entering the matchup and was looking to add his name to the crowded bantamweight picture.
Fighters React To Alexa Grasso Outpointing Viviane Araújo
UFC flyweight contender Alexa Grasso moved one step closer to a potential title shot with a unanimous decision win over Viviane Araújo at UFC Vegas 62. Grasso and Araújo battled for five full rounds in the UFC Vegas 62 main event. The two flyweights looked to continue their recent winning streaks in each of their first career UFC headliners.
Watch: Bare Knuckle Fighter Loses Fight By Eye Gouge DQ
A highly-anticipated rematch between bare-knuckle fighter Eric Olsen and Szymon Szynkiewicz at BYB 12 came to an abrupt end due to an eye gouge. Olsen and Szynkiewicz fought on the main card of BYB 12 in London on Saturday. The two heavyweights were looking to make a name for themselves in the bare-knuckle boxing scene and get back in the win column.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Martinez’s Hard-Fought Win Over Davis at UFC Vegas 62
Mana Martinez picked up a hard-fought decision victory in his bantamweight bout with Brandon Davis at UFC Vegas 62. An early shot below the belt from Davis caused a brief delay before a competitive first round where both men had success with their striking. Martinez appeared to gain some momentum in the second round and put it on Davis, which culminated in a spinning back fist that Martinez may have been able to follow up on for a finish if the round didn’t end.
MMA Twitter Reacts To Alonzo Menifield Knocking Out Cirkunov
UFC light heavyweight Alonzo Menifield made a late case for ‘Knockout of the Year’ in 2022 with a wild finish at UFC Vegas 62. Menifield faced Misha Cirkunov on the main card of UFC Vegas 62 on Saturday. He was looking to continue his rise up the light heavyweight division and earn another win following a brutal finish in his last fight.
LFA 144 Debuts Revolutionary MMA VR Viewing Experience
LFA 144 was an MMA event that went down over the weekend, while introducing some interesting new tech for viewers. The LFA has been around as one of the biggest of the smaller MMA shows, serving a vital role of helping to funnel talent to the UFC, even going so far as to form a deal with one another so that LFA cards stream on UFC Fight Pass. In fact, many of the UFC best fighters have completed under the LFA banner, such as Anthony Smith, Kevin Holland, and Adrian Yanez to name but a few.
Sonnen: No One Could Justify A Masvidal Title Shot
Former UFC star Chael Sonnen doesn’t believe there is a salesman in the world who could logically sell the idea of Jorge Masvidal receiving a welterweight title shot. At UFC 278 this past August, Leon Edwards shocked the world by ending the dominant reign of Kamaru Usman. “Rocky” leveled the score with “The Nigerian Nightmare,” who defeated the Brit back in 2015, with a brutal fifth-round head kick.
