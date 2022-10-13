Read full article on original website
Football: Five takeaways from then-No. 3 Ohio State’s 49-20 win over Michigan StateThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
Football: Stroud throws 6 TDs, No. 3 Ohio State downs Michigan State 49-20The LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Stroud’s historic day leads No. 3 Buckeyes to first road win of seasonThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: ‘Hopefully more touchdowns come’: Harrison catches 3 TDs, rewrites Buckeyes’ record books in 49-20 win at Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: Charley scores twice, leads No. 24 Ohio State to 7-1 win over OhioThe LanternAthens, OH
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State deletes schedule announcement for Michigan game after rivalry troll attempt backfires
Michigan State football tweeted a graphic ahead of next week’s rivalry game against Michigan. Then it was deleted. On Monday afternoon, MSU football deleted a tweet with a graphic that had the Michigan “M” placed upside down to look like a “W.” The reasoning for the switch is a bit confusing, but regardless of the reasoning, it backfired horrifically.
saturdaytradition.com
Jacoby Windmon joins rare company with third Defensive Player of the Week honor in 2022
Jacoby Windmon has been one of the few bright spots on the Michigan State roster this season since transferring from UNLV. He won his third Player of the Week award for his play on Saturday, and has joined an impressive list per Detroit Free Press’ Chris Solari. The only...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football: Michigan expresses regret for funereal day in Ann Arbor
Michigan should at least have the decency to put up a marker or something. Nothing fancy, mind you. Something small but tasteful off in some out-of-the-way nook or cranny of the Wolverines’ cavernous stadium. This is where the Penn State 2022 football season lost its life. The Lions were...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin WR, member of 2021 recruiting class, heads for transfer portal after loss to Michigan State
A Wisconsin wide receiver announced that he’ll be going into the transfer portal on Sunday. Markus Allen is heading for the door after the loss to Michigan State. Wisconsin lost to Michigan State in double overtime in Week 7. The 34-28 loss was the first of Jim Leonhard’s tenure in Madison.
saturdaytradition.com
The B1G 10: Playoff? No. Armed with an elite QB, this Michigan team can actually win it all
Every Tuesday, Matt Hayes tackles the 10 hottest topics in the Big Ten …. There was a statement moment in the rout for all to see, underscoring just how far the buildout has come at Michigan under Jim Harbaugh. And the reality that Michigan — not Ohio State — is...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois football celebrates No. 18 ranking with special ticket offer for Michigan State game
Illinois is now 6-1 heading into the bye week after beating Minnesota on Saturday. The Fighting Illini are having a special offer for fans now that the team is ranked 18th. Illinois plays Michigan State on Nov. 5. To celebrate being the No. 18 ranked team in the country, tickets are going to be $18 for the next 18 hours. The sale officially kicks off Monday morning at 9 am.
saturdaytradition.com
Incredible stat paints picture of Penn State's lopsided defeats against Michigan
Penn State has been highly successful in the past 7 seasons, but the Nittany Lions are not immune to bad lopsided losses. No. 10 Penn State went on the road to take on No. 5 Michigan and lost 41-17 Saturday. That 24-point loss to the Wolverines was the third-most lopsided loss in the past seven seasons, with all 3 coming against Michigan in Ann Arbor.
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Hart throws shade at James Franklin following Michigan's dominant win
Mike Hart was back on the sideline for Michigan in Week 7 after his medical emergency in Week 6. He was also feeling well enough after the huge win to troll Penn State head coach James Franklin. One of Franklin’s signature items each week is a tweet using only the...
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy: Jim Harbaugh labeled win over PSU 'a butt-kicking in every which way'
JJ McCarthy and Michigan’s offense rolled in a big way against Penn State. When the final whistle sounded, the Wolverines had rushed for over 400 yards and put up 41 points on the board. So, what did it look like? According to McCarthy, head coach Jim Harbaugh labeled it...
saturdaytradition.com
Blake Corum seen visibly sick on field during Michigan's first drive vs. Penn State
Blake Corum might have some nerves getting to him against Penn State. A video was released of him throwing up while on the field. Corum has been on a tear this season running the ball. He has embraced his role in the Michigan backfield and had 735 yards rushing with 11 touchdowns coming into the game.
saturdaytradition.com
Donovan Edwards gashes Penn State, jukes defender during huge go-ahead TD run
Donovan Edwards had some moves for the Penn State defense in the second half. He put the last Nittany Lions defender standing in his way on the ground on his way to score a 67-yard touchdown run. Edwards got the ball on a sweep play and got the blocks that...
saturdaytradition.com
JJ McCarthy pulls off Houdini move, makes key completion on Michigan TD drive
J.J. McCarthy pulled out all of his tricks for the Penn State game. He was able to complete a pass while being hit in the backfield. The pocket started to break down and McCarthy found himself faced with a Penn State pass rusher heading straight towards him. Instead of panicking, he found Blake Corum open downfield and made a clutch throw.
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan, Penn State players mix it up in tunnel during halftime
Penn State vs. Michigan is producing an intense game on the field. It is also turning chippy between the two sides after a back-and-forth first half. In the tunnel during halftime, the two teams mixed it up with some jawing back and forth and what appeared to be a little pushing and shoving between the two sides. The teams were separated a little bit by coaches and security before eventually clearing the tunnel.
