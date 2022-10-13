ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State deletes schedule announcement for Michigan game after rivalry troll attempt backfires

Michigan State football tweeted a graphic ahead of next week’s rivalry game against Michigan. Then it was deleted. On Monday afternoon, MSU football deleted a tweet with a graphic that had the Michigan “M” placed upside down to look like a “W.” The reasoning for the switch is a bit confusing, but regardless of the reasoning, it backfired horrifically.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Illinois football celebrates No. 18 ranking with special ticket offer for Michigan State game

Illinois is now 6-1 heading into the bye week after beating Minnesota on Saturday. The Fighting Illini are having a special offer for fans now that the team is ranked 18th. Illinois plays Michigan State on Nov. 5. To celebrate being the No. 18 ranked team in the country, tickets are going to be $18 for the next 18 hours. The sale officially kicks off Monday morning at 9 am.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Incredible stat paints picture of Penn State's lopsided defeats against Michigan

Penn State has been highly successful in the past 7 seasons, but the Nittany Lions are not immune to bad lopsided losses. No. 10 Penn State went on the road to take on No. 5 Michigan and lost 41-17 Saturday. That 24-point loss to the Wolverines was the third-most lopsided loss in the past seven seasons, with all 3 coming against Michigan in Ann Arbor.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
saturdaytradition.com

JJ McCarthy pulls off Houdini move, makes key completion on Michigan TD drive

J.J. McCarthy pulled out all of his tricks for the Penn State game. He was able to complete a pass while being hit in the backfield. The pocket started to break down and McCarthy found himself faced with a Penn State pass rusher heading straight towards him. Instead of panicking, he found Blake Corum open downfield and made a clutch throw.
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan, Penn State players mix it up in tunnel during halftime

Penn State vs. Michigan is producing an intense game on the field. It is also turning chippy between the two sides after a back-and-forth first half. In the tunnel during halftime, the two teams mixed it up with some jawing back and forth and what appeared to be a little pushing and shoving between the two sides. The teams were separated a little bit by coaches and security before eventually clearing the tunnel.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

