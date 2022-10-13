Police release name of man killed in south Wichita accident with motorcycle and SUV

Wichita police have released the name of a man killed in a motorcycle accident with an SUV on Wednesday night in south Wichita.

Roger Wilcoxen, 61, of Winfield died in the accident, Wichita police spokesperson Trevor Macy said in a news release Thursday.

Police were called to the accident around 6:48 p.m. Wednesday at Hydraulic and Marion. They found Wilcoxen ejected from his motorcycle after colliding with a 2005 Hyundai Infiniti driven by a 26-year-old woman. Wilcoxen was headed south on Hydraulic when he hit the SUV, which was attempting to turn from eastbound Marion onto northbound Hydraulic.

“EMS and Wichita Fire rendered emergency medical aid to Wilcoxen, but he ... was pronounced deceased on scene,” Macy said.

The investigation is ongoing. Police said Wednesday night at the scene that the driver of the SUV was not injured.

Macy said this is the 29th fatal collision and the 32nd fatality this year in Wichita.