WISH-TV
Fall color nearly peaking in parts of Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The fall color has become more noticeable in the past week across Indiana. Northern Indiana is near the peak of their leaves changing colors. Meanwhile, partial color is apparent for the rest of the state. With breezy conditions to start off this week, a good amount of leaves could fall onto the ground.
WISH-TV
Practicing mindfulness after a cancer diagnosis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A woman says her positive thinking helped her beat cancer. Now, she has made it her mission to help others deal with a diagnosis. At 44, Sarah McDonald was diagnosed with two types of cancer: salivary gland – a rare, incurable disease – and breast cancer.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Staufferbuilt Farms LLC
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Jen and Mike Stauffer with Staufferbuilt Farms LLC located in Trafalgar, Indiana. Visit their Facebook page here. Enjoy the full interviews with Jen and Mike...
WISH-TV
Black on Black Crime, Part 4 – the consequences of crime and violence in the black community
Rev. Harrison talks to John Hall, former Deputy Mayor of Indianapolis, continuing his conversations about black-on-black crime in America based on the special edition of Ebony magazine from 1979. The conversation focuses on the consequences of crime and violence in the black community.
WISH-TV
Food drive to help tackle food insecurity in Indy, central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local food drive is underway to tackle food insecurity across Indianapolis and central Indiana. One out of 7 Hoosiers is food insecure, according to Second Helpings. The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life.”
Store closes in Indianapolis food desert, community leaders cite safety concerns
Community leaders believe crime is playing a factor in the Dollar General closing at 38th and College.
WISH-TV
Construction begins on $7M makeover of Krannert Park Family Center
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Construction has started on the multimillion-dollar makeover of Krannert Park Family Center. City leaders ceremonially broke ground Monday morning on the $7 million project at the park, 605 S. High School Road. The park is on the city’s west side and adjacent to I-465 between the interchanges for U.S. 36/Rockville Road and U.S. 40/Washington Street.
WISH-TV
BE&O October 16, 2022 – Diverse Company Practices, Aviation Summit, and an Aviation Success Story
On this week's Business, Equity, and Opportunities podcast: We get tips from an award winning hospital system on how to make sure you practice diversity in your business dealings. We look at the avaiation business in our area and find out what's happening at the upcoming Aviation Career Summit. And our focus on flight continues with today's Success Story featuring Mario Rodriguez, the man in charge of the Indianapolis Airport Authority.
WISH-TV
First flakes of 2022-23 season falling in northern Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It has been a chilly start to the work week across the state of Indiana. An upper-level low-pressure system to our northeast is pumping in cooler air and some precipitation. Northern Indiana has seen some mixed precipitation on Monday afternoon. In some spots, this precipitation has transitioned to snow. Video from Janene Krent in North Webster appeared to show a wintry mix that eventually became all snow.
WISH-TV
Sunny Sunday, cooler for the work week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Some clouds are moving into central Indiana this evening. A cold front will cross central Indiana tomorrow, but plenty of sunshine should still be expected. TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies move in. Low temperatures into the low 40s. TOMORROW: Plenty of sunshine will be expected across central...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis marks October as deadliest month of the year
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The month of October is one of the deadliest months of the year. To put the numbers in perspective, there have been 17 murders in September, 17 in August, and 15 in July. As of Thursday afternoon, Indianapolis has has 18 murders in the month of...
WISH-TV
Monroe County IDs remains found in 2004 as missing Kentucky man
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Skeletal remains found by a Monroe County turkey hunter in 2004 have been identified as a missing Kentucky man, police said. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said Monday that the remains were those of Steven Gabbard of Louisville, Ky. Gabbard was 38 years old when he was reported missing by family members.
WISH-TV
Managing political season stress tips from Indiana University Health clinical psychologist
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. Danielle Henderson joined News 8 Saturday to discuss ways to manage political season stress. Henderson is an Indiana University Health clinical psychologist. She shares tips on how to lower stress throughout the politcal season. Learn more by watching the video above.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
What do you usually like to order when you go to a nice restaurant with your loved ones? If the answer is a nice steak, then here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are famous for serving absolutely delicious steaks, every day of the week.
WISH-TV
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 expires Oct. 17; Hoosier Lottery seeks winner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Who has the winning ticket? A winning Powerball ticket purchased in April is set to expire on Monday, Oct. 17, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning numbers for Monday, April 18 are 8-33-55-59-62 with the Powerball of 18. Players are recommended to check to see...
WISH-TV
Monday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King. Average gas price falls to $4.08 in central Indiana. Lower gasoline demand, amid increasing supply and fluctuating oil prices, has contributed to the national average moving downward. If demand continues to drop, as oil prices slide, drivers should see pump price increases slow and decreases grow through the weekend.
WISH-TV
Local doctors urge Hoosiers to mask up, wash hands to protect young children from respiratory virus
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Local pediatricians say preventive measures like those employed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic will help prevent the spread of a respiratory illness that is particularly dangerous for young children and infants. Mask-wearing, handwashing, and staying home when sick will help limit the spread of...
WISH-TV
La Plaza Spanish pilot skilled trade course helping to provide construction certification
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A pilot trade course focused on Spanish skills is proving to be successful. La Plaza is graduating 16 people with valuable certifications. Representatives say this work will be instrumental in breaking pay barriers and diversifying a growing industry. The first cohort welcomed 21, with half of...
madisoncountyjournal.com
Indianapolis man busted in Madison for animal cruelty
MADISON — An Indianapolis man is out on bond after he was arrested here last week on I-55 on animal cruelty and drug charges, the authorities said. The man, Edward T. Bronaugh, 56, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, transporting dogs for the purpose of dog fighting and animal cruelty.
WTHR
Central Indiana hospitals overwhelmed by surge of RSV cases
INDIANAPOLIS — RSV is a virus that rears its head every year, but this year is anything but typical. "We're at capacity at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital. Not only in the pediatric ICU on the pediatric floor, the ER is extremely busy," said Dr. Kay Sichting, the Pediatric ICU Medical Director at Peyton Manning Children’s Hospital.
