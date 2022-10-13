On this week's Business, Equity, and Opportunities podcast: We get tips from an award winning hospital system on how to make sure you practice diversity in your business dealings. We look at the avaiation business in our area and find out what's happening at the upcoming Aviation Career Summit. And our focus on flight continues with today's Success Story featuring Mario Rodriguez, the man in charge of the Indianapolis Airport Authority.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO