Spartanburg County, SC

Man accused of killing grandmother in Spartanburg Co. home

By Bill Bates, Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

COWPENS, S.C. (WSPA) – A Spartanburg county man is accused of killing his grandmother in the home they both lived in.

It happened in the 400 block of Battleground Road near Exit 83 in Cowpens.

Sheriff Chuck Wright said a person of interest was taken into custody, after a man turned himself in at the Sheriff’s Office.

Family members provided a name and description of another family member who had been at the residence earlier in the day but wasn’t present at the time of discovery. The family also provided a tag number and description of a truck that was missing.

According to Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, Daniel Travis Horton, 41, was charged with murder. Horton turned himself in at the sheriff’s office in the missing truck.

The coroner’s office reports 88-year-old Betty Horton was pronounced dead at the scene, just before 11 a.m.

According to the sheriff’s office, Betty Horton was the victim of a brutal assault.

The coroner said this death is now being investigated as a homicide.

Details are limited. 7NEWS will update this story as more information becomes available.

Amanda Caldwell
4d ago

Sending Many Prayers for The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office and To The Family May God Lead You, Guide You and Comfort You In The Upcoming Days!!! Prayers From Boiling Springs, SC! 💜🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼💜

WSPA 7News

