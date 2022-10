(Atlantic) The Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors were hosted by Southwest Iowa Planning Council (SWIPCO) on Thursday, October 13th, 2022, to welcome new staff. The Ambassadors were introduced to three new staff members who have joined SWIPCO in recent months. Ashley Hayes is serving as a Community Development Specialist, helping communities improve through economic development activities and planning. Mindy Jensen joined SWIPCO in September and has been increasing awareness of public transit services as the Communications Coordinator. Aaron Koontz recently came on board as a Grant Specialist helping agencies and communities navigate applications and procedures for various housing programs.

