Watertown Golf Club offered to city for $3.4M; Simao, Lundy could partner on housing project
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Owners of two competing golf courses in Watertown are ready to team up and bring a housing project to Watertown’s Thompson Park if city council rejects a deal that would have the city buy the Watertown Golf Club and control the private land half the course sits on.
Watertown council majority favors spending on golf club & Flynn pool
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A majority of Watertown city lawmakers are in favor of purchasing the Watertown Golf club at the proposed selling price of $3.4 million. The number was brought forward by owner Mike Lundy, which would include roughly 60 acres Lundy owns, along with golf carts and course equipment.
New estimates for Watertown’s Flynn Pool please some on city council
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - New numbers are in for what it would cost to have three city pools in Watertown. Proponents of the Flynn Pool like what they see. “The numbers have come in from the new look at what can be done on the north side, and they’re more in line with what we had for expectations,” said Cliff Olney, city council member.
Harold L. Sabo,73, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Harold L. Sabo,73, of County Route 16, Watertown, passed away at his home on October 13, 2022, under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County, surrounded by his family. Harold was born October 17, 1948, son of David and Shirley (Terry) Sabo. He attended Carthage...
Dennis R. Wright, 62, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Dennis R. Wright, 62, of Canton, will be held at 4:00pm on Thursday, October 20, 2022 with Deacon Helen Harris officiating. Calling hours will be held from 2:00pm until the time of service. Mr. Wright passed away unexpectedly in transit to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital in Plattsburgh, NY.
James E. Mandigo, 31, of Canton
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - James E. Mandigo, 31, of Canton and Vermont, died on October 14, 2022, at Canton Potsdam Hospital, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. Services will be private. James is survived by his wife, Kelly, his sons, Tyron Mandigo and Braiden, his mother Ellen Mandigo of Vermont, a brother, Michael Mandigo, of Vermont, sisters, Amanda Mandigo and Dale Ashlaw of Canton, Angel Blevins of Vermont, best friend Timothy Marckres of Vermont, Gabriel and Noah Marckres, several nieces and nephews. James was born on October 10,1991 in Ogdensburg to Ellen Dissotell Mandigo and the late Gary Mandigo. He married Kelly Sanford on February 3, 2009, in Vermont. James was the owner of Mandigo Inc. contractors out of Vermont and was a home health aide for Committed of Canton. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed working on cars, building things, playing video games and helping others. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Autism Speaks or the American Lung Association. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
Flower Memorial Library to hold annual book sale
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s Flower Memorial Library is back with its annual fall book sale. Joanne Lavarnway with the Friends of the Flower Memorial Library appeared on 7 News at Noon on Monday to talk about the event. Watch her interview above. The preview night is set...
Douglas J. Jones
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - On October 17, 2022, Bruce Springsteen lost one of his biggest fans and the Jones Family lost their own Jersey son to cancer. Doug passed with the comfort, solace and love of his Jersey Girl, Jen Kohms, by his side. Doug was devoted to his family, especially his brothers and to his many friends and colleagues. His work ethic was unparalleled as well as his love of music. Small in stature yet mighty in heart, he befriended and connected with many a person in his charismatic way leaving them with a bit of laughter, wisdom, or a coupon for a great deal. He was a voyager captain that led many of his family and friends on first adventures both outside and inside the North Country. For this and for him, we will be forever grateful. We will see you once again Doug in the Land of Hope and Dreams.
William T. Morris III, of Cape Vincent
CAPE VINCENT, New York (WWNY) - William T. Morris III, of Cape Vincent, NY passed away on October 14, 2022 at his home. Born on May 27, 1959, in Watertown, NY, son of the late William T. and Corinne (DeShane) Morris Jr., he attended Watertown High School. While attending high...
Fire destroys town of Denmark home
DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - Fire broke out at a home on Deer River Road in the town of Denmark Tuesday morning. Reports of a fire at 3853 Deer River Road came through around 5:30 a.m. Firefighters from at least seven different departments helped knock down the blaze. Carthage Fire...
Earl F. Parker, 77, of Dexter
DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Earl F. Parker, age 77, of Dexter, NY, but formerly of Gouverneur, passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown with his sister and brother-in-law by his side. There will be a memorial service for Earl on Saturday, October 22,...
Ogdensburg fire chief makes case for more firefighters; city manager disagrees
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Ogdensburg’s city manager says as many as 20 jobs could be cut in the 2023 budget. Stephen Jellie asked the city council to start budget talks early this year as the city faces a $3.5 million budget deficit. Councillors were briefed on the fire...
Traffic advisory: Court Street in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Continuing work on downtown Watertown’s streetscape project will close part of Court Street off and on this week. Court Street will be closed between the two entrances to Marshall Place intermittently on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. On Monday and Tuesday, Court Street between Public...
Michael K. McNally, 78, of Morristown and Hammond
HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Michael K. McNally, age 78 a longtime resident of Morristown and most recently of Hammond passed away on Thursday October 13, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Surviving are his wife Elizabeth “Liz” McNally of Hammond; five daughters Jeannie McNally & her...
Doris M. Smith, 94, of Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Doris M. Smith, 94, Watertown, widow of Arthur P. Smith, Sr., passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the Hospice House on Gotham St.. The funeral will be 1 pm Thursday, October 20th, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery. Calling hours are Thursday from 11 am – 1 pm before the Funeral service.
Traffic light work could snarl Watertown traffic this week
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Traffic could be slowed down at different times at seven Watertown signal lights this week. In all cases, workers will use flags to direct traffic while others replace parts on the traffic lights. Work is expected to start at 7 a.m. Here’s the schedule:
Library, art museum unlikely to see funding from Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - As the city of Ogdensburg faces a $3.5 million deficit, a couple of organizations likely won’t get the funding from the city that they hoped for. The Ogdensburg Public Library and the Remington Art Museum requested American Rescue Plan Act funds from the city,...
Nominations for the Shapiro Award
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) The Greater Watertown – North Country Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that nominations for the 2022 Israel A. Shapiro Citizenship Award are now being accepted. This is the 69th annual Shapiro award proudly presented by the Greater Watertown–North Country Chamber of Commerce.
North Country Draft Horse Club Pull brings a community together over competition
COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - A 21-year-old mare took home a first place ribbon at the North Country Draft Horse Club Pull. Her name is Peru, and she’s been doing this for many years. This fall, she’s pulling more than a thousand pounds over her weight. It’s something she’s done before.
Ambulance damaged in early morning crash
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - An ambulance was struck by an SUV in a crash in Watertown early Tuesday morning. Watertown police say the SUV failed to stop at a red light going from Clinton Street onto Washington Street just after midnight and crashed into the ambulance. The ambulance sustained...
