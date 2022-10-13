ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee TE says Vols were motivated by Henry To’o To’o line in Alabama hype video

Tennessee didn’t need any extra juice to get pumped Alabama but Henry To’o To’o inadvertently offered some anyways. Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant admitted after the team’s 52-49 upset victory that they were motivated by the former Vol To’o To’o’s voiceover in Alabama’s hype video. In it, To’o To’o expressed his desire to earn a victory for the Crimson Tide at his former stadium.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee unveils plan to replace goalposts ahead of UT-Martin

Tennessee has a plan to replace the goalposts that were taken down during the post-game celebration following the win over Alabama. Knox News reported that Tennessee has stored a disassembled backup set of goalposts under the student section in the southeast corner of Neyland Stadium since it was ordered in 1998, the last time fans tore down the goalposts.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

SEC names Players of the Week for Week 7

Junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt set a school record with 5 touchdown catches in Tennessee’s history-making victory over Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. On Monday, he was properly rewarded by being named SEC Offensive Player of the Week. Hyatt had 6 catches for 207 yards. He caught touchdown passes...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Josh Heupel offers latest update on Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough

Josh Heupel held his regular Monday press conference, and while he reviewed the Alabama game, Heupel also offered an update on Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough. McCollough did not play against Alabama after he was arrested on felony charges of aggravated assault earlier in the week. His status for upcoming weeks remains uncertain. McCollough last week maintained ‘complete innocence’ according to Knoxville attorney Chloe Akers.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Bruce Pearl shouts out Tennessee after Volunteers upset Alabama

Bruce Pearl still has love for his former school. The ex-Tennessee basketball coach gave the Volunteers a social media shoutout on Sunday. Pearl saw long-time Tennessee reporter Jimmy Hyams relay the SEC’s announcement that UT was fined $100,000 by the SEC for storming the field at Neyland Stadium after defeating arch-rival Alabama on Saturday. Pearl seems happy for the program where he coached from 2005-to-2011.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit names top-performing coaches of Week 7

Kirk Herbstreit recently named his top performing coaches from Week 7 and Tennessee’s tandem made the cut after the upset victory against Alabama. Herbstreit shouted out head coach Josh Heupel and offensive coordinator Alex Golesh for their roles in Tennessee’s first victory vs. Alabama in 15 years. Herbstreit also praised Oklahoma offense coordinator Jeff Lebby after the Sooners’ 52-42 victory against Kansas in which they tallied an eye-popping 701 total yards.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama

All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tennessee fans storm field, tear down goalpost after upsetting Alabama

No. 6 Tennessee pulled off a thrilling 52-49 upset over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday in what was the game of the year to date in college football. The party in Knoxville will likely linger through the night and into Sunday, and it started on the field after the game, as ecstatic Volunteers fans rushed the field and then tore down the goal posts in celebration.
KNOXVILLE, TN
NBC Sports

Watch: Tennessee fans throw goalpost into river after Alabama win

Neyland Stadium is going to need some new goalposts. After No. 6 Tennessee's thrilling last-second 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, Volunteers fans stormed the field in celebration. And some of the 100,000-plus in attendance left the chaotic scene with a piece of memorabilia from Tennessee's first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2006.
KNOXVILLE, TN
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football fans all made the same joke after Tennessee's devastating fumble vs. Alabama

College football fans all made the same joke after Tennessee’s devastating fumble against Alabama with 7:49 remaining in the game to give Alabama a 49-42 lead in Knoxville. Hendon Hooker mishandled an exchange with Jabari Small, and the ball hit the turf only for Alabama’s Dallas Turner to scoop it up, and rumble from the 10-yard line into the end zone to give Alabama the lead.
KNOXVILLE, TN

