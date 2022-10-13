No. 6 Tennessee pulled off a thrilling 52-49 upset over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday in what was the game of the year to date in college football. The party in Knoxville will likely linger through the night and into Sunday, and it started on the field after the game, as ecstatic Volunteers fans rushed the field and then tore down the goal posts in celebration.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO