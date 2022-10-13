Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee TE says Vols were motivated by Henry To’o To’o line in Alabama hype video
Tennessee didn’t need any extra juice to get pumped Alabama but Henry To’o To’o inadvertently offered some anyways. Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant admitted after the team’s 52-49 upset victory that they were motivated by the former Vol To’o To’o’s voiceover in Alabama’s hype video. In it, To’o To’o expressed his desire to earn a victory for the Crimson Tide at his former stadium.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee unveils plan to replace goalposts ahead of UT-Martin
Tennessee has a plan to replace the goalposts that were taken down during the post-game celebration following the win over Alabama. Knox News reported that Tennessee has stored a disassembled backup set of goalposts under the student section in the southeast corner of Neyland Stadium since it was ordered in 1998, the last time fans tore down the goalposts.
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC names Players of the Week for Week 7
Junior wide receiver Jalin Hyatt set a school record with 5 touchdown catches in Tennessee’s history-making victory over Alabama on Saturday in Knoxville. On Monday, he was properly rewarded by being named SEC Offensive Player of the Week. Hyatt had 6 catches for 207 yards. He caught touchdown passes...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Josh Heupel offers latest update on Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough
Josh Heupel held his regular Monday press conference, and while he reviewed the Alabama game, Heupel also offered an update on Tennessee safety Jaylen McCollough. McCollough did not play against Alabama after he was arrested on felony charges of aggravated assault earlier in the week. His status for upcoming weeks remains uncertain. McCollough last week maintained ‘complete innocence’ according to Knoxville attorney Chloe Akers.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee fan edits John Ward's voice over highlights from Alabama win
John Ward wasn’t able to call the game between Tennessee and Alabama on Saturday night, but one fan came up with a creative spin and edited his voice into a video released on social media to pay tribute to him. Here’s a look at that after the Vols defeated...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum says Alabama loss at Tennessee reveals ‘troubling signs’
Many questions are being raised about just how dominant of a program Alabama still is after the Crimson Tide fell 52-49 to the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday as the home team snapped a huge losing streak to a conference opponent. This is far from the first sign of shakiness that...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Bruce Pearl shouts out Tennessee after Volunteers upset Alabama
Bruce Pearl still has love for his former school. The ex-Tennessee basketball coach gave the Volunteers a social media shoutout on Sunday. Pearl saw long-time Tennessee reporter Jimmy Hyams relay the SEC’s announcement that UT was fined $100,000 by the SEC for storming the field at Neyland Stadium after defeating arch-rival Alabama on Saturday. Pearl seems happy for the program where he coached from 2005-to-2011.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit names top-performing coaches of Week 7
Kirk Herbstreit recently named his top performing coaches from Week 7 and Tennessee’s tandem made the cut after the upset victory against Alabama. Herbstreit shouted out head coach Josh Heupel and offensive coordinator Alex Golesh for their roles in Tennessee’s first victory vs. Alabama in 15 years. Herbstreit also praised Oklahoma offense coordinator Jeff Lebby after the Sooners’ 52-42 victory against Kansas in which they tallied an eye-popping 701 total yards.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum says Tennessee's win over Alabama can 'ignite your program into a different universe'
Paul Finebaum was in the middle of the biggest weekend in college football this season, and now the attention turns to how Tennessee will move on after the huge upset of Alabama. “When you’re at the epicenter of college football in that moment Saturday night, in truly one of the...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama football: 5 numbers that spelled doom for the Crimson Tide in loss to Tennessee
They had their superhero back behind center, but it wasn’t enough. They lit up the Neyland Stadium scoreboard for 49 points — 49! — but that, somehow, wasn’t enough. They got 103 yards rushing and 3 touchdowns from their prized transfer running back, but that wasn’t enough, either.
Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama
All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee seismograph registers seismic activity as Vols were beating Alabama
Tennessee pulled off a thrilling win over Alabama on Saturday evening in Knoxville, and it may have caused the earth to shake. Per reports out of Knoxville, it appears there was some slight seismic activity recorded in the area around Neyland Stadium as the Vols were finishing off the upset over the Crimson Tide.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee fans storm field, tear down goalpost after upsetting Alabama
No. 6 Tennessee pulled off a thrilling 52-49 upset over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday in what was the game of the year to date in college football. The party in Knoxville will likely linger through the night and into Sunday, and it started on the field after the game, as ecstatic Volunteers fans rushed the field and then tore down the goal posts in celebration.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama-Tennessee: Crimson Tide defense torched for worst quarter in 3 years
Alabama’s defense against Tennessee’s high-powered offense looked to be a strength vs. strength matchup heading into the Third Saturday in October matchup. In the 1st quarter of the top-10 showdown on Rocky Top, the Vols won that matchup in a major way. While Alabama outgained Tennessee 155-151 in...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Chris Doering emphatically explains why Tennessee is the No. 1 team in the country
Chris Doering is ready jump on the bandwagon. The SEC Network analyst already had to apologize to Tennessee fans for not including Josh Heupel on his list of SEC Coach of the Year through the midpoint in the season. And after Tennessee’s thrilling 52-49 win over Alabama, he took it one step further.
NBC Sports
Watch: Tennessee fans throw goalpost into river after Alabama win
Neyland Stadium is going to need some new goalposts. After No. 6 Tennessee's thrilling last-second 52-49 win over No. 3 Alabama on Saturday, Volunteers fans stormed the field in celebration. And some of the 100,000-plus in attendance left the chaotic scene with a piece of memorabilia from Tennessee's first victory over the Crimson Tide since 2006.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football fans all made the same joke after Tennessee's devastating fumble vs. Alabama
College football fans all made the same joke after Tennessee’s devastating fumble against Alabama with 7:49 remaining in the game to give Alabama a 49-42 lead in Knoxville. Hendon Hooker mishandled an exchange with Jabari Small, and the ball hit the turf only for Alabama’s Dallas Turner to scoop it up, and rumble from the 10-yard line into the end zone to give Alabama the lead.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum recreates iconic Undertaker entrance for 'SEC Nation' show at Tennessee for Alabama game
Paul Finebaum knows the Third Saturday in October about as well as anyone. The Tennessee alumnus and long-time Alabama radio host was back in Knoxville on Saturday for SEC Network’s “SEC Nation” pregame show on UT campus. Most books have Tennessee an underdog by at least 7...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Paul Finebaum sounds alarm major bells for Alabama after Tennessee upsets Crimson Tide
Paul Finebaum was among the Tennessee alumni base that was thrilled to finally score a win over Alabama for the first time in 15 years. The Vols defended Rocky Top, pulling off a thrilling 52-49 victory over the Crimson Tide on Saturday evening, and the party was on in Knoxville.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit congratulates Tennessee after Alabama victory: 'Can’t imagine the scene in Knoxville tonight'
Kirk Herbstreit congratulated Tennessee on its big win over Alabama on Saturday night, and admitted he was wrong when he picked Alabama on ESPN’s “College GameDay” on Saturday morning. Herbstreit was the only panelist to pick Alabama on the show after Lee Corso, Peyton Manning, Desmond Howard...
Comments / 0