TACOMA, WASH. – The air is crisp, and the sky is grey – that means that Light Up Your Ride is right around the corner! Nov. 6 marks the end of daylight saving time, which means shorter days and darker commutes by bike. But that doesn’t have to mean less bike riding! Downtown On the Go, joined by Pierce Transit and Razor, wants to shed some light on commuting by handing out free bike lights and other resources on Nov. 3, 2022 at Light Up Your Ride from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at STINK (628 St. Helens Ave.).

TACOMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO