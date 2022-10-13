Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington UFO witness says cigar-shaped object was 300 feet longRoger MarshAuburn, WA
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
Related
The Suburban Times
Emerson Sidewalk Cleaning
City of Fircrest announcement. Pervious sidewalks along Emerson St will be cleaned Monday, Oct. 17 and Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. Thank you for your patience and understanding during this time. For more information you can contact Public Works at (253) 564-8900 Mon-Fri. 8:00 am – 4:30 pm.
The Suburban Times
West Pierce Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief to speak at Lakewood United
Lakewood United announcement. Battalion Chief CRR (Community Risk Reduction) Lance Nelson from West Pierce Fire and Rescue will be our guest speaker at Lakewood United on Thursday, October 20, 2022 (7:30am to 8:30am) at Burs Restaurant (and virtually). Come join us as we learn about:. Fall/Winter prevention in our homes.
The Suburban Times
Pre-registration Open for Online Auction to Help Homeless Animals in Pierce County
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. The Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County is hosting its second annual Raise Your Paw Online Auction on Oct. 19-28, an event that animals in need rely on every year. Pre-registration for the event is open and all pre-registered guests...
The Suburban Times
Ikebana subject of November Exploration Program
STEILACOOM – The Friends of Steilacoom Library November Exploration programs give participants the opportunity to meet two women who are esteemed practitioners of the ancient Japanese art and schools of Ikebana, a cultural form of floral arranging. On Tuesday, November 15 at 12:00 pm the Friends of Steilacoom Library...
The Suburban Times
Fall Safety Day at West Pierce Fire & Rescue
West Pierce Fire & Rescue announcement. On Saturday, October 22nd, West Pierce Fire & Rescue will host its annual Fall Safety Day event. This event is fun for the entire family and of course, every child receives a free pumpkin! There will also be a food drive held at the event, so please bring your non-perishable donations.
The Suburban Times
Keep Riding
TACOMA, WASH. – The air is crisp, and the sky is grey – that means that Light Up Your Ride is right around the corner! Nov. 6 marks the end of daylight saving time, which means shorter days and darker commutes by bike. But that doesn’t have to mean less bike riding! Downtown On the Go, joined by Pierce Transit and Razor, wants to shed some light on commuting by handing out free bike lights and other resources on Nov. 3, 2022 at Light Up Your Ride from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at STINK (628 St. Helens Ave.).
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Deputy Mayor named Honorary Commander of 62nd Airlift Wing
City of Lakewood announcement. Lakewood Deputy Mayor Mary Moss has a new title to add to her list: Honorary Commander of the 62nd Airlift Wing. Moss was bestowed this honor at a ceremony on Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Sept. 29, 2022. “The military took care of me when I was...
The Suburban Times
Strickland To Honor Local Vietnam War Veterans
Office of Rep. Marilyn Strickland announcement. Lakewood, Washington — On Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 11:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M. at Lakewood City Hall, Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland (WA-10) will host a Vietnam War era Veterans Pinning Ceremony to honor local veterans in partnership with the U.S. Vietnam Veterans Pin Commission. Strickland will recognize the service of each veteran or their surviving family member, and present honorees with a ceremonial lapel pin as a symbol of our gratitude.
The Suburban Times
Haunted History: Storytelling in DuPont by Capt. Lynch and Dorothy Wilhelm
Submitted by DuPont Historical Society. Join the DuPont Historical Society for an outdoor evening of spooky tales and legends told by Captain Lynch and Dorothy Wilhelm! Friday, October 21st at Robinson Park, 207 Barksdale Ave, DuPont. Reservations are required as space is limited. Suggested donation $5. Appropriate for ages 12...
The Suburban Times
CPSD Promising Future: Olivia Williams
A Clover Park School District story. Our Promising Futures featured student this week is Custer Elementary School first grader Olivia Williams. Olivia is enjoying all the new subjects her first grade class is learning, but her favorite lesson so far this year was about number bonds. “It teaches you addition and it’s been really fun to know a new skill,” she said.
The Suburban Times
It’s flu season—time to get your flu shot
Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department announcement written by Elle Cooper. Leaves are falling. A morning chill is in the air. The flu is a serious respiratory illness that sends thousands of Washingtonians to the hospital each year. You can fight the flu and keep Pierce County in great shape. Get vaccinated,...
Comments / 0